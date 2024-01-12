SHELBY – When Careen Fleck began renting vendor space at The Little Shops of Shelby, she hadn’t imagined ownership would be the next step in her journey.

Fleck said everything changed when she was approached by former owner Connie Roub, who asked if she’d like to purchase the downtown storefront on East Main Street.

Roub previously owned the business for two years before offering to sell it to Fleck.

“I didn’t even know it was an option,” she said. “It’s just mind blowing for me knowing a year and a half ago, I had this little six-foot table with earrings on it and now I have this massive store.”

Fleck purchased The Little Shops of Shelby, 40 E. Main St., near the end of 2023 and celebrated the business’ grand re-opening Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Little Shops of Shelby is located downtown at 40 E. Main St.

Fleck’s investment applauded by local officials

Jennifer Wagner, Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development member services manager, thanked Fleck for her investment in the Shelby community.

“This is a gem in the community,” she said. “We are so grateful that you (Fleck) are a part of it.”

Similar sentiments were expressed from Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero, who said it’s a good time to have a business in Shelby.

The Little Shops of Shelby owner Careen Fleck holds recognition from Ohio State Senator Mark Romanchuk.

“Downtown (Shelby) is growing and returning to positive life,” he said. “It’s a great time (and) a beautiful store,” he said.

Shelby Mayor Steve Schag said he’s excited to witness the growth and creativity which Fleck plans to bring to the space.

“We look forward to hearing great things about this place and again, creating more memories for many families for years and years to come,” he said.

Schag also expressed gratitude for Roub and said she’s been a great supporter of Shelby.

Jessica Gribben, Shelby and Northern Richland County economic development manager, said the store is a great “incubator space” for other small retail shops around the area.

“Super excited to have this dynamic business in our downtown,” she said. “It’s very important to have places like this.”

Roub passes the torch to Fleck

Fleck moved to Shelby with her husband and their two sons in 2019 to be closer to her husband’s employer.

Prior to renting vendor space from Roub at The Little Shops of Shelby, Fleck sold jewelry on eBay until her inventory became too big, she said.

A trip into the business, which is now under her ownership, and a conversation with a former vendor blossomed into Fleck’s beginnings in the downtown retail space.

“I came in here (The Little Shops of Shelby) one time and I mentioned I sold jewelry,” she said. “She (vendor) spoke with Connie briefly and I started like, the next day.”

One booth quickly became two as Fleck began selling pet supplies, inspired by her love for animals.

She said she was constantly making suggestions to Roub, who eventually approached Fleck with an offer to become the next owner.

Roub said she feels Fleck is ready to help continue the vision she planted years ago.

“I started with a vision and the vision was good, but the vision got too much for me,” she said. “I passed it on to Careen (Fleck) who has a support system and will help make things better.”

The Little Shops of Shelby features clothing boutiques, beauty and self-care products, antiques, primitives, home decor, jewelry, furniture and more.

The Little Shops of Shelby has much to offer for local shoppers

Shoppers will find a little bit of everything at The Little Shops of Shelby, including clothing boutiques, beauty and self-care products, antiques, primitives, home decor, jewelry, furniture and more.

“The talent in this building, under this roof, is just mind-blowing,” Fleck said.

Store hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m. The store is closed on Mondays.

Several classes are also available including painting, paint-and-sip classes, and a class offering the chance to make your own terrarium.

Fleck said she plans to repurpose a room located in the back of the building into a space dedicated to pottery and ceramics. She plans to offer classes for both art forms.

“We’re also going to sell plants,” she said. “I’m going to take the whole third floor, with all the seeds I have at home, and start growing flowers here — lots of exciting stuff.”

Family, community offer strong support system

Fleck’s husband, Ben, and two sons were in attendance at Friday’s celebration, proudly cheering her on as they’ve done every step of the way, she said.

She said her husband, who built the store’s front desk, has been a big help when she has a lot on her plate.

“When there’s something I need to get done and I’m overwhelmed, he will help me, he’ll take over,” she said. “He’s very helpful.”

After moving to a community where she didn’t know anyone, Fleck said it didn’t take long before people began reaching out and offering support, as well as friendship.

“It just came together so nicely,” she said. “It (Shelby) definitely feels like home.”