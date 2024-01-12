Cincinnati Walnut Hills posted a narrow 39-35 win over Milford for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Milford on Jan. 11.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Walnut Hills a 9-8 lead over Milford.

The scoreboard showed Milford with a 19-17 lead over Cincinnati Walnut Hills heading into the second quarter.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 32-24 lead over Milford.

Milford enjoyed a 11-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford played in a 55-53 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Milford faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Walnut Hills took on Fayetteville Lincoln County on Dec. 29 at Fayetteville Lincoln County High School.

