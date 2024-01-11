OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 11, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Amanda-Clearcreek dominates Nelsonville-York in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Nelsonville-York which was overmatched by Amanda-Clearcreek in this 58-38 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Nelsonville-York took on Wellston on Jan. 4 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Andover Pymatuning Valley tacks win on Windham

Andover Pymatuning Valley scored early and often to roll over Windham 59-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Windham faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Windham High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Windham faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Vienna Mathews on Jan. 4 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Antwerp overcomes Edgerton

Antwerp eventually beat Edgerton 43-30 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Last season, Antwerp and Edgerton faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Antwerp faced off against Paulding and Edgerton took on Defiance Tinora on Jan. 4 at Edgerton High School.

Arcanum dominates New Paris National Trail

Arcanum dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-22 win over New Paris National Trail in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time New Paris National Trail and Arcanum played in a 45-28 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Arcanum faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and New Paris National Trail took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Jan. 4 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Ashville Teays Valley crushes Baltimore Liberty Union

Ashville Teays Valley dominated Baltimore Liberty Union 50-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 40-29 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Parkersburg on Dec. 28 at Parkersburg High School.

Bellaire delivers statement win over Cambridge

Bellaire dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-24 win over Cambridge in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Bellaire opened with a 26-4 advantage over Cambridge through the first quarter.

The Big Reds opened a massive 39-10 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Bellaire breathed fire to a 49-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellaire and Cambridge faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Bellaire faced off against Belmont Union Local and Cambridge took on Caldwell on Jan. 6 at Caldwell High School.

Bellbrook overwhelms Trenton Edgewood

Bellbrook dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-39 win over Trenton Edgewood during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Bellbrook faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Trenton Edgewood took on Miamisburg on Jan. 6 at Miamisburg High School.

Bellefontaine Logan grinds out close victory over Trotwood-Madison

Bellefontaine Logan finally found a way to top Trotwood-Madison 37-29 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against Urbana and Trotwood-Madison took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Jan. 4 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Bethel-Tate slips past New Richmond

Bethel-Tate posted a narrow 53-47 win over New Richmond in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and New Richmond faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Bethel-Tate High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Bethel-Tate faced off against Cincinnati Taft.

Beverly Fort Frye bests Point Pleasant

Beverly Fort Frye unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Point Pleasant 42-18 Thursday in a West Virginia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Point Pleasant squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Recently on Jan. 6, Beverly Fort Frye squared off with Waterford in a basketball game.

Bidwell River Valley tops Albany Alexander

Bidwell River Valley handed Albany Alexander a tough 51-35 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

Last time Albany Alexander and Bidwell River Valley played in a 60-26 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

Recently on Jan. 6, Bidwell River Valley squared off with New Boston Glenwood in a basketball game.

Bradford claims tight victory against Camden Preble Shawnee

Bradford topped Camden Preble Shawnee 34-31 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Last season, Camden Preble Shawnee and Bradford faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bradford faced off against Houston and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Jan. 6 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Bristolville Bristol crushes Vienna Mathews

Bristolville Bristol dominated Vienna Mathews 47-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Last time Bristolville Bristol and Vienna Mathews played in a 50-41 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport and Vienna Mathews took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Jan. 4 at Vienna Mathews High School.

St. Clairsville comes up short in matchup with Cadiz Harrison Central

Cadiz Harrison Central grabbed a 49-32 victory at the expense of St. Clairsville in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and St Clairsville squared off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, St Clairsville faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Richmond Edison on Jan. 6 at Richmond Edison High School.

Caledonia River Valley earns solid win over Ontario

Caledonia River Valley knocked off Ontario 48-29 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Ontario faced off against Marengo Highland and Caledonia River Valley took on Bellville Clear Fork on Jan. 5 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Carey rides to cruise-control win over Arlington

Carey recorded a big victory over Arlington 53-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Carey and Arlington squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Carey faced off against Bucyrus and Arlington took on McComb on Jan. 4 at Arlington High School.

Casstown Miami East grinds out close victory over Covington

Casstown Miami East topped Covington 40-33 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Covington High on Jan. 11.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Covington squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Casstown Miami East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Covington faced off against De Graff Riverside and Casstown Miami East took on Tipp City Bethel on Jan. 6 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Celina earns narrow win over Kenton

Celina posted a narrow 58-57 win over Kenton at Celina High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Kenton and Celina played in a 56-47 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Celina faced off against Lima Shawnee and Kenton took on Lima Bath on Jan. 4 at Kenton High School.

Chesapeake earns solid win over Ironton

Chesapeake grabbed a 37-24 victory at the expense of Ironton at Chesapeake High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Ironton and Chesapeake squared off on Jan. 13, 2022 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Chesapeake faced off against Greenup County and Ironton took on Vanceburg Lewis County on Dec. 28 at Vanceburg Lewis County High School.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills edges past Milford in tough test

Cincinnati Walnut Hills posted a narrow 39-35 win over Milford for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Milford on Jan. 11.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Walnut Hills a 9-8 lead over Milford.

The scoreboard showed Milford with a 19-17 lead over Cincinnati Walnut Hills heading into the second quarter.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 32-24 lead over Milford.

Milford enjoyed a 11-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford played in a 55-53 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Milford faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Walnut Hills took on Fayetteville Lincoln County on Dec. 29 at Fayetteville Lincoln County High School.

Cleveland Hay slips past Eastlake North

Cleveland Hay posted a narrow 44-41 win over Eastlake North on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Jan. 6, Eastlake North squared off with Painesville Riverside in a basketball game.

Coal Grove barely beats South Point

Coal Grove finally found a way to top South Point 46-41 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, South Point and Coal Grove faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Coal Grove faced off against Proctorville Fairland and South Point took on Frankfort Adena on Dec. 27 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Columbiana carves slim margin over Racine Southern

Columbiana finally found a way to top Racine Southern 35-26 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Racine Southern High on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Columbiana faced off against Brookfield.

Columbiana Crestview darts by Youngstown Liberty

Columbiana Crestview controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-26 win against Youngstown Liberty on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Youngstown Liberty faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Poland Seminary and Youngstown Liberty took on Warren Champion on Jan. 4 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights denies Columbus Tree of Life Christian’s challenge

Columbus Grandview Heights grabbed a 35-24 victory at the expense of Columbus Tree of Life Christian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last season, Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Columbus Grandview Heights squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Recently on Jan. 6, Columbus Tree of Life Christian squared off with Morral Ridgedale in a basketball game.

Columbus Grove overwhelms Leipsic

Columbus Grove controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-36 win against Leipsic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Leipsic faced off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Columbus Grove faced off against Ottoville and Leipsic took on Spencerville on Jan. 4 at Leipsic High School.

Convoy Crestview overwhelms Bluffton

Convoy Crestview recorded a big victory over Bluffton 65-33 at Bluffton High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Convoy Crestview and Bluffton played in a 55-32 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Bluffton faced off against Ada and Convoy Crestview took on Columbus Grove on Jan. 4 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Cortland Maplewood prevails over Fairport Harbor Fairport

Cortland Maplewood left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Fairport Harbor Fairport from start to finish for a 64-8 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cortland Maplewood High on Jan. 11.

Last season, Fairport Harbor Fairport and Cortland Maplewood squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Windham and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Orrville Kingsway Christian on Jan. 6 at Orrville Kingsway Christian High School.

Crown City South Gallia takes down Latham Western

Crown City South Gallia raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-6 win over Latham Western in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Crown City South Gallia faced off against St Albans and Latham Western took on Franklin Furnace Green on Dec. 28 at Latham Western High School.

Dayton Oakwood darts by Carlisle

Dayton Oakwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-19 win against Carlisle in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Carlisle faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Carlisle faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Dayton Oakwood took on Germantown Valley View on Jan. 4 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Defiance Ayersville tops Paulding

Defiance Ayersville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Paulding 56-36 Thursday on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 4, Paulding squared off with Antwerp in a basketball game.

Delphos Jefferson dominates Lima Central Catholic in convincing showing

Delphos Jefferson left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Lima Central Catholic from start to finish for a 68-10 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Delphos Jefferson High on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Harrod Allen East.

East Palestine escapes close call with Lisbon

East Palestine finally found a way to top Lisbon 38-29 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time East Palestine and Lisbon played in a 46-29 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, East Palestine faced off against Hanoverton United and Lisbon took on East Liverpool Beaver on Jan. 6 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Etna Liberty Christian outlasts Westerville Northside Christian

Etna Liberty Christian notched a win against Westerville Northside Christian 32-19 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Etna Liberty Christian and Westerville Northside Christian squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Columbus Horizon.

Fayetteville-Perry overcomes Ripley RULH

Fayetteville-Perry eventually beat Ripley RULH 52-40 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Ripley RULH and Fayetteville-Perry faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Ripley RULH High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Fayetteville-Perry faced off against Batavia and Ripley RULH took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 6 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton routs Arcadia

Findlay Liberty-Benton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 54-24 win over Arcadia in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Findlay Liberty-Benton opened with an 18-9 advantage over Arcadia through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting pulled in front for a 31-15 lead over the Redskins at the half.

Findlay Liberty-Benton thundered to a 47-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 7-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arcadia faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Minster and Arcadia took on Ada on Jan. 6 at Arcadia High School.

Fort Recovery tops Delphos St. John’s

Fort Recovery collected a solid win over Delphos St. John’s in a 63-51 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Delphos St John’s and Fort Recovery squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Delphos Saint John’s High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Fort Recovery faced off against Versailles and Delphos St John’s took on New Bremen on Jan. 4 at New Bremen High School.

Franklin Furnace Green narrowly defeats New Boston Glenwood

Franklin Furnace Green grabbed a 57-43 victory at the expense of New Boston Glenwood on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and New Boston Glenwood squared off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Portsmouth Sciotoville East and New Boston Glenwood took on Bidwell River Valley on Jan. 6 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

Genoa outlasts Fostoria in overtime classic

Genoa topped Fostoria in a 50-44 overtime thriller for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Last time Fostoria and Genoa played in a 53-26 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Fostoria faced off against Oak Harbor and Genoa took on Pemberville Eastwood on Jan. 5 at Genoa Area High School.

Gibsonburg collects victory over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Gibsonburg grabbed a 40-29 victory at the expense of Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

The first quarter gave Gibsonburg a 10-3 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Golden Bears registered a 20-9 advantage at halftime over the Lakers.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 29-19.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-10 edge.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Gibsonburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Gibsonburg faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Tiffin Calvert on Jan. 5 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Girard routs Niles

Girard raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-35 win over Niles for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Girard opened with a 29-8 advantage over Niles through the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 48-15 half margin at the Red Dragons’ expense.

Girard stormed to a 60-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Red Dragons’ 14-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Girard and Niles squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Niles faced off against Struthers and Girard took on Cortland Lakeview on Jan. 4 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Glen Dale John Marshall holds off Steubenville

Glen Dale John Marshall posted a narrow 64-60 win over Steubenville in a West Virginia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Glen Dale John Marshall and Steubenville squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Glen Dale John Marshall High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Steubenville faced off against Marietta.

Grove City Central Crossing posts win at Columbus South’s expense

Grove City Central Crossing collected a solid win over Columbus South in a 48-38 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Columbus South squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Columbus South High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Newark.

Hanoverton United defeats Youngstown Valley Christian

Hanoverton United earned a convincing 64-7 win over Youngstown Valley Christian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Youngstown Valley Christian squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Hanoverton United faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Salineville Southern Local on Jan. 4 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Harrod Allen East bests Ada

Harrod Allen East left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Ada from start to finish for a 63-14 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Ada faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Ada High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Harrod Allen East faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Ada took on Arcadia on Jan. 6 at Arcadia High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace exhales after close call with Hicksville

Haviland Wayne Trace finally found a way to top Hicksville 41-33 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last time Haviland Wayne Trace and Hicksville played in a 57-31 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Hicksville faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Woodburn Woodlan on Dec. 28 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Holland Springfield tacks win on Sylvania Southview

Holland Springfield dominated Sylvania Southview 37-14 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Holland Springfield faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Holland Springfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Sylvania Southview faced off against Wapakoneta and Holland Springfield took on Cincinnati Oak Hills on Dec. 28 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

Hubbard squeezes past Cortland Lakeview

Hubbard topped Cortland Lakeview 41-38 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Hubbard squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Hubbard High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Hubbard faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Cortland Lakeview took on Girard on Jan. 4 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae overpowers Garrettsville Garfield in thorough fashion

Leavittsburg LaBrae unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Garrettsville Garfield 63-39 Thursday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time Garrettsville Garfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 68-30 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Kinsman Badger and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Campbell Memorial on Jan. 4 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Lebanon rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Anderson

Lebanon’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Anderson 61-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati Anderson faced off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lebanon faced off against Springboro and Cincinnati Anderson took on Cincinnati Mercy McAuley on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Mercy McAuley High School.

Lewisburg Tri-County North narrowly defeats Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Lewisburg Tri-County North collected a solid win over Arcanum Franklin Monroe in a 46-33 verdict on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against Camden Preble Shawnee and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on New Lebanon Dixie on Jan. 4 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

Lima Bath prevails over Elida

Lima Bath handled Elida 54-15 in an impressive showing on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Elida and Lima Bath played in a 44-37 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Lima Bath faced off against Kenton and Elida took on Botkins on Jan. 6 at Botkins High School.

Lima Perry overwhelms Dola Hardin Northern

Lima Perry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dola Hardin Northern 52-31 Thursday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Lima Perry faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Lima Perry faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Dola Hardin Northern took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Jan. 4 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Lima Shawnee narrowly defeats Defiance

Lima Shawnee eventually beat Defiance 56-43 at Defiance High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Lima Shawnee and Defiance played in a 54-33 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Defiance faced off against Van Wert and Lima Shawnee took on Celina on Jan. 4 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Lowellville narrowly defeats McDonald

Lowellville handed McDonald a tough 50-40 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Lowellville and McDonald squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Lowellville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, McDonald faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Lowellville took on Warren Kennedy on Jan. 6 at Lowellville High School.

Mansfield carves slim margin over Richmond Heights

Mansfield topped Richmond Heights 41-37 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Richmond Heights High on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Richmond Heights faced off against Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph and Mansfield took on Strasburg on Dec. 29 at Strasburg High School.

Marengo Highland rides to cruise-control win over Marion Pleasant

Marengo Highland dismissed Marion Pleasant by a 42-18 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Marion Pleasant faced off against Shelby and Marengo Highland took on Ontario on Jan. 5 at Marengo Highland High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local defeats New Knoxville

Maria Stein Marion Local rolled past New Knoxville for a comfortable 48-26 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and New Knoxville squared off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, New Knoxville faced off against Coldwater and Maria Stein Marion Local took on St Henry on Jan. 4 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Marion Elgin collects victory over Cory-Rawson

Marion Elgin grabbed a 67-51 victory at the expense of Cory-Rawson on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Marion Elgin faced off against Vanlue and Cory-Rawson took on North Baltimore on Jan. 4 at North Baltimore High School.

Belmont Union Local comes up short in matchup with Martins Ferry

Martins Ferry eventually beat Belmont Union Local 55-42 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Belmont Union Local started on steady ground by forging an 8-4 lead over Martins Ferry at the end of the first quarter.

The Purple Riders’ shooting jumped in front for a 26-19 lead over the Jets at the half.

Martins Ferry roared to a 50-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets managed a 9-5 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Belmont Union Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Martins Ferry faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Belmont Union Local took on Wheeling Linsly on Jan. 6 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Maumee survives for narrow win over Pemberville Eastwood

Maumee finally found a way to top Pemberville Eastwood 40-32 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Genoa and Maumee took on Rossford on Jan. 5 at Maumee High School.

Pomeroy Meigs comes up short in matchup with McArthur Vinton County

McArthur Vinton County pushed past Pomeroy Meigs for a 55-39 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and McArthur Vinton County faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, McArthur Vinton County faced off against The Plains Athens and Pomeroy Meigs took on Glouster Trimble on Dec. 28 at Glouster Trimble High School.

McComb survives for narrow win over Bloomdale Elmwood

McComb finally found a way to top Bloomdale Elmwood 45-37 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave McComb a 11-10 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

The Royals moved ahead by earning a 19-18 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

McComb broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 30-27 lead over Bloomdale Elmwood.

The Panthers held on with a 15-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 6, McComb faced off against New Bremen and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 4 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian takes down Dayton Miami Valley

Miamisburg Dayton Christian dismissed Dayton Miami Valley by a 39-12 count on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Yellow Springs.

Millbury Lake darts past Rossford with early burst

Millbury Lake controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-20 victory over Rossford for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Rossford High on Jan. 11.

Last time Millbury Lake and Rossford played in a 54-42 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Rossford faced off against Maumee and Millbury Lake took on Bowling Green Otsego on Jan. 5 at Millbury Lake High School.

Mineral Ridge overwhelms Sebring

Mineral Ridge scored early and often to roll over Sebring 63-19 at Mineral Ridge High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Mineral Ridge and Sebring played in a 54-35 game on Jan. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Mineral Ridge faced off against Hudson Western Reserve and Sebring took on Lowellville on Jan. 4 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Minford claims tight victory against West Portsmouth Portsmouth West

Minford finally found a way to top West Portsmouth West 39-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Minford faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Minford High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Minford faced off against Proctorville Fairland and West Portsmouth West took on Ona Cabell Midland on Jan. 6 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Minster slips past St. Henry

Minster finally found a way to top St. Henry 43-38 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Last season, Minster and St Henry squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at St Henry Saint Henry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, St Henry faced off against Fort Loramie and Minster took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Jan. 6 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Monroe earns solid win over Franklin

Monroe knocked off Franklin 40-22 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Monroe and Franklin faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Monroe High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Monroe faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Franklin took on Goshen on Jan. 4 at Goshen High School.

Morral Ridgedale finds OT victory against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Morral Ridgedale used overtime to slip past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43-40 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last season, Morral Ridgedale and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley squared off on Jan. 27, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Columbus Tree of Life Christian and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Lima Perry on Jan. 4 at Lima Perry High School.

Mowrystown Whiteoak darts by West Union

It was a tough night for West Union which was overmatched by Mowrystown Whiteoak in this 64-31 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Peebles and West Union took on Winchester Eastern on Jan. 4 at West Union.

Mt. Gilead tacks win on Lucas

Mt. Gilead left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Lucas from start to finish for a 57-18 victory at Mt. Gilead High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 6, Mt Gilead squared off with Cardington-Lincoln in a basketball game.

Mt. Orab Western Brown earns narrow win over Lynchburg-Clay

Mt. Orab Western Brown posted a narrow 65-63 win over Lynchburg-Clay in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

The first quarter gave Mt. Orab Western Brown an 18-13 lead over Lynchburg-Clay.

The Broncos opened a slim 32-25 gap over the Mustangs at the half.

Lynchburg-Clay fought back in the third quarter to make it 49-46.

The Mustangs rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Cincinnati St Ursula and Lynchburg-Clay took on Manchester on Jan. 4 at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

New Bremen claims tight victory against Coldwater

New Bremen finally found a way to top Coldwater 39-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time Coldwater and New Bremen played in a 47-36 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Bremen faced off against McComb and Coldwater took on New Knoxville on Jan. 4 at Coldwater High School.

New Madison Tri-Village routs New Lebanon Dixie

New Madison Tri-Village controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-32 win against New Lebanon Dixie for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Madison Tri-Village High on Jan. 11.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Ansonia and New Lebanon Dixie took on Arcanum Franklin Monroe on Jan. 4 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local overwhelms North Jackson Jackson-Milton

New Middletown Springfield Local dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-24 win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off on Feb. 3, 2022 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Hanoverton United and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on McDonald on Jan. 4 at McDonald High School.

Newton Falls takes down Campbell Memorial

Newton Falls dominated from start to finish in an imposing 53-23 win over Campbell Memorial in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time Newton Falls and Campbell Memorial played in a 39-20 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Campbell Memorial faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Newton Falls took on Brookfield on Jan. 4 at Brookfield High School.

Oak Harbor overwhelms Bowling Green Otsego

Oak Harbor earned a convincing 44-19 win over Bowling Green Otsego during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Bowling Green Otsego faced off against Millbury Lake and Oak Harbor took on Fostoria on Jan. 5 at Oak Harbor High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf dominates St. Marys

Ottawa-Glandorf dismissed St. Marys by a 49-27 count on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Ottawa-Glandorf and St Marys played in a 54-48 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Elida and St Marys took on Wapakoneta on Jan. 4 at Wapakoneta High School.

Ottoville overpowers Continental in thorough fashion

Ottoville left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Continental from start to finish for a 63-18 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Continental faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Ottoville took on Columbus Grove on Jan. 6 at Columbus Grove High School.

Pandora-Gilboa sprints past Vanlue

Pandora-Gilboa handed Vanlue a tough 53-39 loss at Pandora-Gilboa High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Pandora-Gilboa and Vanlue played in a 58-29 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Van Buren and Vanlue took on Marion Elgin on Jan. 6 at Marion Elgin High School.

Perrysburg outlasts Findlay

Perrysburg eventually beat Findlay 53-38 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

Last time Perrysburg and Findlay played in a 58-50 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Perrysburg faced off against Whitehouse Wayne and Findlay took on Lima Shawnee on Dec. 28 at Findlay High School.

Pleasant Hill Newton overcomes Ansonia in seat-squirming affair

Pleasant Hill Newton posted a narrow 43-39 win over Ansonia during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last time Ansonia and Pleasant Hill Newton played in a 49-48 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against Carlisle and Ansonia took on New Madison Tri-Village on Jan. 6 at Ansonia High School.

Portsmouth prevails over Ironton Rock Hill

Portsmouth dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-38 win over Ironton Rock Hill during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and Portsmouth faced off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Huntington St Joseph Central and Portsmouth took on Gallipolis Gallia on Dec. 27 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Proctorville Fairland overpowers Gallipolis Gallia in thorough fashion

Proctorville Fairland dismissed Gallipolis Gallia by an 85-21 count on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Proctorville Fairland and Gallipolis Gallia played in a 81-26 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Waverly and Proctorville Fairland took on Minford on Jan. 6 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Rayland Buckeye Local tops Shadyside

Rayland Buckeye Local eventually beat Shadyside 57-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Rayland Buckeye Local and Shadyside squared off on Jan. 13, 2022 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Barnesville and Shadyside took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Jan. 6 at Shadyside High School.

Reynoldsburg tops Gahanna Lincoln

Reynoldsburg left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Gahanna Lincoln from start to finish for a 67-28 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, Reynoldsburg and Gahanna Lincoln squared off on March 1, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Reynoldsburg faced off against Lancaster and Gahanna Lincoln took on Westerville Central on Jan. 5 at Westerville Central High School.

Super start fuels Richmond Edison’s victory over Weirton Madonna

Richmond Edison broke in front early and tripped Weirton Madonna for a 56-44 win on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Weirton Madonna faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Richmond Edison faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Weirton Madonna took on Bridgeport on Dec. 30 at Bridgeport High School.

Sarahsville Shenandoah thwarts Lore City Buckeye Trail’s quest

Sarahsville Shenandoah notched a win against Lore City Buckeye Trail 52-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time Sarahsville Shenandoah and Lore City Buckeye Trail played in a 61-48 game on Feb. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Shadyside and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Newcomerstown on Jan. 6 at Newcomerstown High School.

Seaman North Adams collects victory over Batavia

Seaman North Adams grabbed a 50-31 victory at the expense of Batavia in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Batavia faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Batavia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Seaman North Adams faced off against Winchester Eastern and Batavia took on Fayetteville-Perry on Jan. 4 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

Shelby delivers statement win over Marion Harding

It was a tough night for Marion Harding which was overmatched by Shelby in this 54-34 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Shelby faced off against Marion Pleasant.

Sherwood Fairview outlasts Defiance Tinora in classic clash

Sherwood Fairview grabbed the final advantage in a 60-58 overtime victory over Defiance Tinora during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last time Sherwood Fairview and Defiance Tinora played in a 65-44 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Defiance Tinora faced off against Edgerton and Sherwood Fairview took on Hicksville on Jan. 4 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Sidney escapes close call with Centerville

Sidney topped Centerville 44-38 in a tough tilt on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Centerville and Sidney faced off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Centerville faced off against Springfield and Sidney took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Jan. 6 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

South Webster records thin win against Waverly

South Webster posted a narrow 74-71 win over Waverly for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Last season, Waverly and South Webster faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Waverly High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, South Webster faced off against Wheelersburg and Waverly took on West Portsmouth West on Jan. 4 at Waverly High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking overpowers Belpre in thorough fashion

Stewart Federal Hocking controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-37 win against Belpre for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Stewart Federal Hocking High on Jan. 11.

Last season, Belpre and Stewart Federal Hocking faced off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Belpre High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Belpre took on Waterford on Jan. 4 at Belpre High School.

The Plains Athens dominates Wellston

The Plains Athens controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-45 win against Wellston in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last time The Plains Athens and Wellston played in a 41-28 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, The Plains Athens faced off against Lancaster and Wellston took on Nelsonville-York on Jan. 4 at Nelsonville-York High School.

Tiffin Calvert secures a win over Old Fort

Tiffin Calvert knocked off Old Fort 45-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 11.

Last season, Old Fort and Tiffin Calvert squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Old Fort faced off against New Riegel and Tiffin Calvert took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Jan. 5 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Toronto dominates Newcomerstown in convincing showing

Toronto unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newcomerstown 47-27 Thursday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Toronto faced off against East Liverpool and Newcomerstown took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Jan. 6 at Newcomerstown High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale falls to Van Buren in OT

Van Buren topped Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in a 52-47 overtime thriller during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Last season, Van Buren and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Arcadia and Van Buren took on Pandora-Gilboa on Jan. 4 at Van Buren High School.

Van Wert Lincolnview exhales after close call with Spencerville

Van Wert Lincolnview posted a narrow 48-44 win over Spencerville in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

The start wasn’t the problem for Spencerville, as it began with a 14-9 edge over Van Wert Lincolnview through the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers kept a 26-22 intermission margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Spencerville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 36-33 in the third quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Spencerville faced off against Fort Jennings and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Van Wert on Jan. 6 at Van Wert High School.

Versailles claims tight victory against Rockford Parkway

Versailles topped Rockford Parkway 29-24 in a tough tilt on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Rockford Parkway and Versailles played in a 44-26 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Rockford Parkway faced off against Minster and Versailles took on Jackson Center on Jan. 6 at Versailles High School.

Vincent Warren overcomes Marietta

Vincent Warren collected a solid win over Marietta in a 57-46 verdict on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Marietta and Vincent Warren faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Marietta faced off against Steubenville and Vincent Warren took on Wheelersburg on Jan. 6 at Vincent Warren High School.

Wapakoneta sprints past Van Wert

Wapakoneta knocked off Van Wert 45-33 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Van Wert faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Wapakoneta took on St Marys on Jan. 4 at Wapakoneta High School.

Warren Champion defeats Brookfield

Warren Champion’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Brookfield 51-26 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 11.

Last season, Brookfield and Warren Champion squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Warren Champion faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Brookfield took on Columbiana on Jan. 6 at Columbiana High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen crushes North Baltimore

Waynesfield-Goshen raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-24 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and North Baltimore took on Toledo Bowsher on Jan. 6 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

Waynesville tacks win on Middletown Madison

Waynesville controlled the action to earn an impressive 62-33 win against Middletown Madison at Waynesville High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Waynesville faced off against Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Middletown Madison took on Eaton on Jan. 4 at Middletown Madison High School.

Wellsville bests Leetonia

Wellsville rolled past Leetonia for a comfortable 46-17 victory at Leetonia High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wellsville and Leetonia squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Leetonia faced off against Columbiana and Wellsville took on Lisbon on Jan. 4 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

West Milton Milton-Union claims victory against De Graff Riverside

West Milton Milton-Union handed De Graff Riverside a tough 43-27 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

In recent action on Jan. 6, De Graff Riverside faced off against Covington and West Milton Milton-Union took on Dayton Northridge on Jan. 6 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Wheeling Linsly dominates Beallsville

Wheeling Linsly scored early and often to roll over Beallsville 48-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Recently on Jan. 6, Wheeling Linsly squared off with Belmont Union Local in a basketball game.

Whitehouse Wayne bests Sylvania Northview

Whitehouse Wayne earned a convincing 73-38 win over Sylvania Northview for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 11.

Last season, Whitehouse Wayne and Sylvania Northview squared off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Sylvania Northview High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Sylvania Northview faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Whitehouse Wayne took on Perrysburg on Jan. 4 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Williamsburg narrowly defeats Blanchester

Williamsburg grabbed a 60-47 victory at the expense of Blanchester in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last time Blanchester and Williamsburg played in a 57-48 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Blanchester faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont.

Wilmington claims victory against Sabina East Clinton

Wilmington knocked off Sabina East Clinton 52-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Wilmington and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Wilmington faced off against Leesburg Fairfield Local and Sabina East Clinton took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Dec. 28 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek tops East Liverpool Beaver

Wintersville Indian Creek rolled past East Liverpool Beaver for a comfortable 63-16 victory at Wintersville Indian Creek High on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool Beaver squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and East Liverpool Beaver took on Lisbon on Jan. 6 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central outlasts Matamoras Frontier

Woodsfield Monroe Central handed Matamoras Frontier a tough 65-53 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 11.

Matamoras Frontier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Woodsfield Monroe Central as the first quarter ended.

The Seminoles kept a 28-20 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 47-39.

The Seminoles held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Matamoras Frontier and Woodsfield Monroe Central squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Shadyside and Matamoras Frontier took on Caldwell on Jan. 4 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney takes down Youngstown Chaney

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney recorded a big victory over Youngstown Chaney 54-19 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Chaney took on Hubbard on Jan. 4 at Hubbard High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum prevails over Barnesville

Zanesville West Muskingum left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Barnesville from start to finish for a 71-16 victory on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 23-4 lead over Barnesville.

The Tornadoes’ offense charged in front for a 37-8 lead over the Shamrocks at the intermission.

Zanesville West Muskingum roared to a 59-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-1 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Barnesville faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Zanesville Maysville on Jan. 3 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

