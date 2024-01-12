Coal Grove finally found a way to top South Point 46-41 on Jan. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, South Point and Coal Grove faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Coal Grove faced off against Proctorville Fairland and South Point took on Frankfort Adena on Dec. 27 at Frankfort Adena High School.

