Betty L. Timmons, age 77 of Mansfield, Ohio passed peacefully on January 10, 2024 at her home, surrounded by family following a courageous battle with chronic illness and is now rejoicing in heaven.

She was born on October 27, 1946 in Hocking County, Ohio to Merle G. and Eunice R. (Monroe) Swackhammer.

On October 24, 1961, she married Robert (Bob) L. Timmons Sr. in Vinton County, Ohio. Soon after marriage they moved to Fort Meade, Maryland while Bob was in the Army. In 1963, they relocated to Mansfield, Ohio. Within a few years, in the Spring of 1967, they settled on the family farm in Morrow County where they raised 5 children. Together they shared 62 years of marriage.

Betty had a passion for helping people. Throughout her career she worked in several nursing facilities including home health care, and she retired as a Rehab Technician from the Laurels of Mt. Vernon after 20 years. She was grateful for the many lasting friendships created during this time.

Ohio State Buckeyes Football was another great passion of Betty’s. She loved any memorabilia representing the scarlet and gray and would not miss a game. Even during her final days, she still enjoyed watching them play. She also had a great love for music, especially of the Statler Brothers and Elvis, cherishing the sweet music of her youth.

Farm living suited her well, enjoying many years raising her family in the country. They were easily out-numbered by the many horses the family raised each year with a love of animals beyond measure. She really enjoyed playing Euchre and Yahtzee, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles in her free time, reading and taking countryside drives, but most of all spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her sweet memory is her loving husband, Bob Timmons, Sr.; Children: Bob (Kim) Timmons, Jr, Randy (Lisa) Timmons, Ron (Susan) Timmons, Roger (Chey) Timmons, Becky (Nate) Wolleson and brother, Harry (Sharon) Swackhammer. Grandchildren: Jason (Janet) Timmons, Robby (Sunny) Timmons, Kayla (Jesse) Ward, Josh (Candace) Timmons, Jaquelin (Mason) Bechley, Ryan Timmons, Danielle Timmons, Dylan Timmons, Dustin Timmons, Meghan Timmons, Kaley Wolleson and Graysen Wolleson. Great-Grand Children: Tayler, Braylen, Shelby, Patience, Rileigh, Macie, Landin, Xavier, Hannah, Aubrey, Charlie, Marshall, Camille, Icarus and Lennox.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Merle and Eunice Swackhammer; in-laws Gilbert (Tom) and Beryl (Willoughby) Timmons and siblings: Ruth Robinson, Eva Ellis, Ralph Swackhammer, Barb Chapman, Tommy Swackhammer, Larry Swackhammer and Sharon Leasure.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024 and 11 – 12p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Mount Gilead Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday with Chaplain Mike Wilson officiating.

In honor of Betty, memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude Hospital.

