It was a tough night for Fremont Ross which was overmatched by Perrysburg in this 86-63 verdict.

The first quarter gave Perrysburg a 25-12 lead over Fremont Ross.

The Little Giants battled back to make it 40-29 at the intermission.

Perrysburg breathed fire to a 62-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 24-21 scoring edge in the final quarter.

