Ohio’s first Associated Press high school boys basketball poll has moved with a few north central Ohio teams earning rankings.

In Division II, Lexington grabbed a first-place vote and checks in at No. 3.

The Minutemen earned 93 points in the poll, just a point behind No. 2 Kettering Alter and six points behind No. 1 Lutheran East.

Coach Scott Hamilton’s sophomore-dominated squad takes a 12-0 record into tonight’s home matchup with Mount Vernon.

Lex (12-0 overall, 6-0 in the OCC) is alone atop the conference, a game in front of Mansfield Senior.

Veteran coach John Kurtz has his Crestview Cougars rolling with a 10-0 record and are tied atop the Firelands Conference with a 5-0 mark.

Crestview’s lone game decided by single digits was a 40-39 victory on Dec. 9 at Colonel Crawford.

The Cougars are coming off a 58-48 non-conference victory over Highland on Saturday night.

Crestview will meet a formidable foe on Thursday when Norwalk St. Paul visits Olivesburg. Both the Flyers and Cougars are undefeated in the Firelands Conference.

Other area teams in the rankings include Willard and Norwayne, both in Division II.

The Crimson Flashes are 9-1 and rated fifth with 50 points. Willard’s lone loss was a 58-48 decision to Margaretta on Jan. 4.

The Crimson Flashes host Sandusky tonight in what should be a superb clash.

Norwayne is No. 9 in Division II with a 9-0 mark, 5-0 in the Wayne County Athletic League.

The Bobcats host Waynedale on Friday night.

Division I

1. St. Ignatius (3) 9-2 77

2. Findlay 8-0 69

3. Garfield Hts. (2) 9-0 67

(tie) Cin. Moeller (2) 9-0 67

5. Louisville (1) 9-1 65

6. Olentangy Orange (1) 9-0 63

7. Brunswick (1) 9-0 43

8. Tol. Whitmer 8-1 42

9. Cin. Elder 8-0 28

10. Beavercreek (1) 6-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Delaware Hayes 14. 11. Newark 14. 13. Centerville 13.

Division II

1. Lutheran West (9) 11-0 99

2. Kettering Alter (1) 7-1 94

3. Lexington (1) 12-0 93

4. Cin. Wyoming 6-0 58

5. Willard 9-1 50

6. Col. Hartley 8-1 48

7. CVCA 9-0 36

8. Young. Ursuline 7-2 20

9. Norwayne 8-0 18

10. Col. Ready 5-2 12

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Lutheran East (8) 9-1 106

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 9-1 89

3. Shawnee (1) 8-0 70

4. Wayne Trace 9-1 50

5. Margaretta 8-1 46

6, Tol. Emmanuel Chr. 9-1 28

6. (tie) Tri-Village 9-0 28

8. Malvern 10-0 23

9. Cin. Mariemont 7-1 22

10. Fairview 5-0 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Harrison Cent. 18. 11. Minford 18. 13. Ashland Crestview 13.

Division IV

1. Warren JFK (4) 9-1 96

2. Russia (3) 9-0 90

3. Lima Cent. Cath. 9-0 80

4. Maumee Valley (1) 9-0 70

5. Richmond Hts. (3) 4-7 47

6. S. Webster 9-1 41

7. Pandora-Gilboa 8-0 28

8. Fairfield 12-0 26

(tie) Monroe Cent. 9-0 26

10. Berlin Hiland 6-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Troy Chr. 23. 12. Antwerp 18.