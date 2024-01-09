Barbara A. Pena, age 77 resident of Shelby, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024, in her home at Park Village surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 25, 1946, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Paul and Betty (Borneman) Von Berg, she had been a Crestline and Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1964 graduate of Crestline High School, Barbara worked for Hospice of North Central Ohio for 15 years before retiring. A lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed riding horses and gardening. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her fur-baby, Mickey.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Bob (Cara Westfall) Pena and David Pena, both of Shelby; three grandchildren Ferron, Findley, and Corey Pena; one great-grandchild Emery Pena; one sister Cindy (Doug) Shasky of Mansfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Bella Irene Pena, grandson Joshua David Pena and her aunt Rita Marie Von Berg

A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com