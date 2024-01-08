MANSFIELD — A proposed broadband internet expansion along U.S. 30 across north central Ohio will be discussed Tuesday during a meeting with Richland County commissioners.

Local leaders plan to seek information from providers interested in constructing broadband infrastructure between Wooster and Lima, including Richland, Ashland and Crawford counties.

Commissioner Tony Vero said the high-speed internet project has been discussed for nearly a year among local and state leaders and it’s time to formally make a “request for information” for what’s expected to be a multi-million dollar project.

The need for the project was spelled out in the 2022 U.S. Corridor Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, (CEDS) developed in part by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.

A CEDS is required for programs funded by the federal Economic Development Administration, including public works, economic adjustment assistance, local technical assistance program and short-term planning program.

It’s the kind of plan that can create a flow of money for needed infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electric. It’s also the kind of plan that can be shown to companies looking to perhaps locate a facility in the region.

Thus, this kind of a project could trigger state and perhaps federal funding.

According to the CEDS, one of the goals “outlines a plan to boost the region’s infrastructure, including the development of a robust high-speed broadband network that would enable to region to respond to disasters and economic downturns more effectively.”

The three counties, joined by Wyandot County, worked with the Center for Regional Development at Bowling Green State University in a process that began in January 2021.

The effort included more than 30 one-on-one interviews and more than 600 survey responses with residents in all four counties, according to Barrett Thomas, director of economic development for the local chamber.

“(CEDS) is a tool used by the EDA that is key to triggering those funds. They don’t do a lot of economic development. They fund those of us who are doing it. The thing that makes communities eligible for their funding traditionally has been the CEDS,” Thomas said in 2022.

The creation of the first U.S. Air National Guard cyberspace wing at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport in September 2023 helped spur the continued discussions.

“There’s no dedicated fiber along Route 30, which is one of the most traveled thoroughfares in the state,” Vero said.

“It runs east to west across the entire state of Ohio. And with the Cyber Wing coming in, it became extremely important to secure that they had reliable fast internet and as much capacity as necessary capacity,” Vero said.

The plan would likely include a point-of-presence, perhaps at the airport.

A point-of-presence (POP) is a point or physical location where two or more networks or communication devices build a connection from one place to the rest of the internet.

A POP primarily refers to a location, facility or access point that connects to and helps other devices establish connections to the internet.

A local POP could allow for additional “last mile connections” needed for economic development along the length of the corridor.

In 2021, commissioners allocated $2 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve highspeed internet access to northern portions of Richland County, primarily in the northeast and northwest corners of the county.

That project is being handled by Charter Communications, which owns the Spectrum-brand internet service.

Commissioners begin their meeting Tuesday at 9:30 and the U.S. 30 broadband project discussion is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The meeting is expected to include representatives from BroadbandOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Development.