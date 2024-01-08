ASHLAND — Gregg Olsen is a New York Times, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal best-selling author of nonfiction books and novels, most of which are crime-related.

Olsen will be at Ashland Public Library for an author visit on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is requested through the library events calendar here as space is limited.

Olsen is a #1 New York Times, Amazon Charts, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and USA Today best-selling author.

He has written 10 non-fiction books, more than 20 novels, a novella, and contributed a short story to a collection edited by Lee Child.

During his visit Olsen will be discussing his latest novel, The Amish Wife: Unraveling the Lies, Secrets, and Conspiracy That Let a Killer Go Free, a revisit of his true crime book, Abandoned Prayers, and former Amish man Eli Stutzman who was a suspect in his wife’s death.

In his 1990 true crime classic, Abandoned Prayers, Olsen delivered “a riveting and deeply disturbing chronicle” (Cleveland Plain Dealer) of “Little Boy Blue” — 9-year-old Danny, found dead in a Nebraska cornfield, whose errant father, former Amish man Eli Stutzman, had racked up a wild history of deviant behavior.

Years before, Stutzman’s pregnant wife, Ida, had died under bizarre and suspicious circumstances.

Yet Eli, shrouded by the encircling privacy of the Amish and small-town law enforcement negligence, was never charged, or even an official suspect in her death.

Gregg Olsen has long been haunted by Ida Stutzman’s death and the role Eli must have played in it.

In The Amish Wife: Unraveling the Lies, Secrets, and Conspiracy That Let a Killer Go Free (Thomas and Mercer; Jan. 1, 2024), Olsen returns to the Ohio Amish community where the young woman perished in a barn fire, her death deemed “natural causes.”

Determined to discover the truth and seek justice for Ida — and urged on by Ida’s brother — Olsen reopens the door into Eli Stutzman’s dark life.

Leaving no stone unturned and unfolding one chilling revelation after another, The Amish Wife, is sure to be an interest to true crime enthusiasts.

Make sure to register and stop by Ashland Public Library on Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m. to meet with Olsen and discuss, The Amish Wife.

For more information and to register for this program and others please visit the library’s event calendar at ashland.librarycalendar.com/events/month.