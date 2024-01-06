EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

COLUMBUS – After the holidays, live-cut Christmas trees can be repurposed as habitat for all sorts of terrestrial and aquatic animals, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Before you discard your tree, remember that it can find life after Christmas for Ohio’s birds, fish, mammals, and more.



Recycled live-cut Christmas trees are used as fish habitat in both public and private waters.

Christmas trees are donated to the Division of Wildlife by community recycling and drop-off programs.

Ohio Christmas trees can be recycled for use by local wildlife. Photo Credit Larry Phillips

The trees are bundled together and weighed down so they sink to the bottom, attracting fish and providing cover.

Sunken trees provide structure for many baitfish, which in turn attract sport fish. Decomposing trees also feed zooplankton, which provide food for aquatic invertebrates and attract larger fish.

Private pond owners may also want to consider repurposing trees to add habitat to their ponds. Many species are attracted to this dense cover, including crappie, bluegill, and largemouth bass.



Each winter, Christmas trees are placed at select wildlife areas and public lakes around Ohio, which vary year to year.

An interactive lake map showing where trees are placed as fish attractors is available at wildohio.gov and on the HuntFish OH mobile app. Anglers can target these spots, which are often productive for both panfish and their larger predators.



A live-cut Christmas tree can also be recycled as the centerpiece of a wildlife-friendly brush pile.

Place the tree in a selected location and stack limbs around it in a square arrangement, layering more brush until a desired height is reached.

Cover the top with additional brush to create a unique and valuable shelter for small animals.



Songbirds, including cardinals, chickadees, titmice, nuthatches, and wrens travel in and out of brush piles for food, nesting, and to escape predators.

Small mammals, such as rabbits and chipmunks, also use brush piles for shelter and raising young.

Brush piles are valuable shelter for overwintering insects like bees, moths, and butterflies, as well.



Live-cut Christmas trees are also useful as compost, mulch, and more.

Before repurposing or disposing of a live-cut Christmas tree, remember to remove all trimmings including tinsel, garland, lights, and ornaments as these can be harmful to the environment and wildlife.

Please obtain proper permission before discarding your tree on public or private property. Discarding trees without permission could result in a litter violation.



Interested in learning more about the fish and wildlife near you? Check out the Division of Wildlife's collection of field guides