MANSFIELD — Listed below are Friday night’s boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Mansfield-area as reported to the Scorestream app.

BOYS

Arlington rides to cruise-control win over McComb

Arlington controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-40 win against McComb during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Findlay secures a win over Sylvania Southview

Findlay pushed past Sylvania Southview for a 51-35 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Findlay Liberty-Benton overcomes Bloomdale Elmwood in seat-squirming affair

Findlay Liberty-Benton topped Bloomdale Elmwood 41-34 in a tough tilt on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Kenton claims victory against Lima Bath

Kenton collected a solid win over Lima Bath in a 49-30 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Lucas records thin win against Mansfield Christian

Lucas finally found a way to top Mansfield Christian 64-62 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Mansfield Christian High on Jan. 5.

Lucas opened with a 13-12 advantage over Mansfield Christian through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Flames with a 31-24 lead over the Cubs heading into the second quarter.

Mansfield Christian had a 48-41 edge on Lucas at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Cubs fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Flames.

Mansfield Sr. edges past New Philadelphia in tough test

Mansfield posted a narrow 44-41 win over New Philadelphia in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Mt. Vernon holds off Ashland

Mt. Vernon topped Ashland 56-49 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Ashland started on steady ground by forging an 18-12 lead over Mt. Vernon at the end of the first quarter.

The Arrows moved ahead by earning a 27-21 advantage over the Yellow Jackets at the end of the second quarter.

Mt. Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 37-32 lead over Ashland.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-17 edge.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont outlasts Marion Elgin

Mt. Victory Ridgemont notched a win against Marion Elgin 54-41 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Wooster slips past Mansfield Madison

Wooster finally found a way to top Mansfield Madison 51-49 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

GIRLS

Bucyrus Wynford takes advantage of early margin to defeat North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Bucyrus Wynford rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 43-24 win over North Robinson Colonel Crawford in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Caledonia River Valley claims tight victory against Bellville Clear Fork

Caledonia River Valley posted a narrow 31-29 win over Bellville Clear Fork during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Castalia Margaretta survives for narrow win over Willard

Castalia Margaretta topped Willard 39-32 in a tough tilt on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury earns stressful win over Tiffin Calvert

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury topped Tiffin Calvert 41-33 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Tiffin Calvert settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Lakers opened a meager 23-14 gap over the Senecas at halftime.

Tiffin Calvert moved ahead of Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 25-23 to start the fourth quarter.

It took an 18-8 rally, but the Lakers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Tiffin Columbian squeezes past Clyde

Tiffin Columbian topped Clyde 47-41 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Columbian a 13-6 lead over Clyde.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Fliers got within 27-21.

Tiffin Columbian jumped to a 40-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 9-7 in the final quarter.

Upper Sandusky escapes close call with New Washington Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky posted a narrow 40-33 win over New Washington Buckeye Central for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 5.

