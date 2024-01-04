Cleveland Heights Lutheran East eventually beat Chardon NDCL 73-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 15-15 tie through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a lopsided 49-22 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Chardon NDCL trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 62-37.

The Falcons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 21-11 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Chardon NDCL faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

