OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 3, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashtabula Edgewood sprints past Brookfield

Ashtabula Edgewood knocked off Brookfield 68-50 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Brookfield faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Niles on Dec. 29 at Niles McKinley High School.

Atwater Waterloo tops Windham in extra frame

Atwater Waterloo used overtime to slip past Windham 57-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Windham faced off against Warren Champion and Atwater Waterloo took on Leetonia on Dec. 27 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

Beverly Fort Frye narrowly defeats St. Marys

Beverly Fort Frye notched a win against St. Marys 59-43 on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with an 18-9 advantage over St. Marys through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Blue Devils fought to 29-22.

Beverly Fort Frye steamrolled to a 50-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 13-9 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, St Marys and Beverly Fort Frye faced off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Waterford and St Marys took on Marietta on Dec. 28 at St Marys High School.

Campbell Memorial pushes over Girard

Campbell Memorial knocked off Girard 50-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Campbell Memorial High on Jan. 3.

Last season, Girard and Campbell Memorial squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Girard High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Campbell Memorial faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Girard took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 29 at Girard High School.

Centerville Spring Valley routs South Point

Centerville Spring Valley dismissed South Point by a 66-43 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Centerville Spring Valley and South Point squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, South Point faced off against Huntington.

Chagrin Falls dominates Chardon in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Chardon which was overmatched by Chagrin Falls in this 68-44 verdict.

Last season, Chagrin Falls and Chardon squared off on Dec. 28, 2022 at Chagrin Falls High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Chardon faced off against Cleveland Hay.

Cincinnati Deer Park edges past Cincinnati North College Hill in tough test

Cincinnati Deer Park posted a narrow 59-55 win over Cincinnati North College Hill at Cincinnati North College Hill High on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cincinnati North College Hill showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-11 advantage over Cincinnati Deer Park as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Trojans with a 29-24 lead over the Wildcats heading into the second quarter.

Cincinnati North College Hill enjoyed a 40-34 lead over Cincinnati Deer Park to start the final quarter.

The Wildcats pulled off a stirring 25-15 fourth quarter to trip the Trojans.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against Reading and Cincinnati Deer Park took on Bethel-Tate on Dec. 22 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Cincinnati Mariemont outlasts Batavia in overtime classic

Cincinnati Mariemont used overtime to slip past Batavia 65-63 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 3.

Last time Cincinnati Mariemont and Batavia played in a 63-54 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Batavia took on Hillsboro on Dec. 21 at Batavia High School.

Cincinnati Taft prevails over Batavia Clermont Northeastern

Cincinnati Taft dismissed Batavia Clermont Northeastern by a 69-41 count in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Taft took on Cincinnati Withrow on Dec. 28 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

Circleville overcomes Washington Court House Miami Trace in seat-squirming affair

Circleville finally found a way to top Washington Court House Miami Trace 46-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Circleville and Washington Court House Miami Trace squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Circleville took on Williamsport Westfall on Dec. 29 at Circleville High School.

Circleville Logan Elm edges past Chillicothe Zane Trace in tough test

Circleville Logan Elm finally found a way to top Chillicothe Zane Trace 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against New Lexington and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Jackson on Dec. 27 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Clayton Northmont tops Sidney

Clayton Northmont collected a solid win over Sidney in a 59-47 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 3.

Tough to find an edge early, Clayton Northmont and Sidney fashioned a 16-16 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Thunderbolts opened a massive 34-19 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Sidney showed some mettle by fighting back to a 47-35 count in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 59-47.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Sidney squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Clayton Northmont faced off against Troy and Sidney took on Vandalia Butler on Dec. 29 at Sidney High School.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East outlasts Chardon NDCL

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East eventually beat Chardon NDCL 73-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 15-15 tie through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a lopsided 49-22 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Chardon NDCL trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 62-37.

The Falcons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 21-11 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Chardon NDCL faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

Coal Grove tops Raceland in extra frame

Coal Grove topped Raceland in a 54-53 overtime thriller on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Coal Grove faced off against Canton Pisgah and Raceland took on South Webster on Dec. 21 at South Webster High School.

Hebron Lakewood comes up short in matchup with Columbus Hamilton Township

Columbus Hamilton Township eventually beat Hebron Lakewood 47-35 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Lancaster on Dec. 29 at Lancaster High School.

Columbus St. Charles exhales after close call with Columbus Briggs

Columbus St. Charles posted a narrow 47-44 win over Columbus Briggs for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbus Briggs faced off against Gahanna Columbus and Columbus St Charles took on Lancaster on Dec. 27 at Lancaster High School.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales overpowers Columbus Mifflin in thorough fashion

Columbus St. Francis DeSales unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Mifflin 76-49 Wednesday on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales opened with a 17-11 advantage over Columbus Mifflin through the first quarter.

The Stallions’ offense jumped in front for a 43-29 lead over the Punchers at halftime.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales steamrolled to a 63-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stallions held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Dec. 30, Columbus St Francis DeSales squared off with Johnstown in a basketball game.

Dayton Miami Valley earns narrow win over Springfield Emmanuel Christian

Dayton Miami Valley topped Springfield Emmanuel Christian 48-43 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dayton Miami Valley School on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Dayton Miami Valley faced off against Dayton Jefferson Township and Springfield Emmanuel Christian took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 19 at Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy.

Dayton Stivers escapes close call with Dayton Meadowdale

Dayton Stivers finally found a way to top Dayton Meadowdale 65-56 on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Stivers squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Russia.

East Cleveland Shaw slips past Cleveland Kennedy

East Cleveland Shaw posted a narrow 63-60 win over Cleveland Kennedy at Cleveland John F. Kennedy High on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 21, East Cleveland Shaw squared off with Willoughby Cornerstone in a basketball game.

East Palestine claims tight victory against Sebring

East Palestine finally found a way to top Sebring 51-50 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sebring faced off against Orrville Kingsway Christian and East Palestine took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Dec. 29 at East Palestine High School.

Fairport Harbor Fairport tops Conneaut

Fairport Harbor Fairport dismissed Conneaut by a 93-66 count in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 3.

Last season, Conneaut and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Conneaut High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Conneaut faced off against Orwell Grand Valley.

Garrettsville Garfield earns narrow win over Burton Berkshire

Garrettsville Garfield finally found a way to top Burton Berkshire 57-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Burton Berkshire squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Burton Berkshire faced off against Geneva and Garrettsville Garfield took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 22 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Geneva slips past Kirtland

Geneva finally found a way to top Kirtland 53-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 3.

Geneva darted in front of Kirtland 13-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets had a 26-25 edge on the Eagles at the beginning of the third quarter.

Kirtland moved a meager margin over Geneva as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Eagles rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Hornets 12-9 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last time Kirtland and Geneva played in a 70-59 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Geneva faced off against Burton Berkshire and Kirtland took on Independence on Dec. 29 at Independence High School.

Grove City Christian darts by Corning Miller

Grove City Christian rolled past Corning Miller for a comfortable 72-47 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

Last season, Grove City Christian and Corning Miller faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Grove City Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Corning Miller faced off against Nelsonville-York and Grove City Christian took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Dec. 29 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Huntington Spring Valley defeats South Point

Huntington Spring Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 66-43 win over South Point during this West Virginia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

Recently on Dec. 28, South Point squared off with Huntington in a basketball game.

Leavittsburg LaBrae sprints past Hubbard

Leavittsburg LaBrae eventually beat Hubbard 68-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Hubbard took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Dec. 29 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Leetonia overwhelms Warren Lordstown

Leetonia rolled past Warren Lordstown for a comfortable 66-39 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Leetonia faced off against Mineral Ridge and Warren Lordstown took on Warren Champion on Dec. 22 at Warren Champion High School.

Lima Perry posts win at Eastlake North’s expense

Lima Perry pushed past Eastlake North for an 81-71 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lima Perry faced off against Columbus Grove and Eastlake North took on Ashtabula Lakeside on Dec. 30 at Eastlake North High School.

Ludlow outlasts Lockland

Ludlow notched a win against Lockland 78-68 in a Kentucky boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Recently on Dec. 29, Lockland squared off with Bethel-Tate in a basketball game.

Minerva carves slim margin over Uhrichsville Claymont

Minerva finally found a way to top Uhrichsville Claymont 46-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Newcomerstown and Minerva took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on Dec. 29 at Minerva High School.

Morral Ridgedale exhales after close call with Howard East Knox

Morral Ridgedale topped Howard East Knox 57-52 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Howard East Knox faced off against Mansfield Christian and Morral Ridgedale took on North Lewisburg Triad on Dec. 27 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Morrow Little Miami delivers statement win over Mt. Orab Western Brown

Morrow Little Miami dismissed Mt. Orab Western Brown by a 77-51 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Fayetteville-Perry.

Nelsonville-York squeezes past Chillicothe Huntington

Nelsonville-York finally found a way to top Chillicothe Huntington 43-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Nelsonville-York High on Jan. 3.

Chillicothe Huntington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Nelsonville-York as the first quarter ended.

The Huntsmen had a 23-22 edge on the Buckeyes at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nelsonville-York broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-30 lead over Chillicothe Huntington.

The Huntsmen rallied with a 9-8 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Buckeyes prevailed.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Nelsonville-York faced off against Waterford and Chillicothe Huntington took on Ripley RULH on Dec. 22 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Newark Licking Valley posts win at Baltimore Liberty Union’s expense

Newark Licking Valley grabbed a 61-47 victory at the expense of Baltimore Liberty Union for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Newark Licking Valley High on Jan. 3.

Baltimore Liberty Union started on steady ground by forging a 16-14 lead over Newark Licking Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 29-26 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Newark Licking Valley moved to a 49-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 61-47.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Newark Licking Valley faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Lancaster Fisher on Dec. 27 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Newcomerstown earns solid win over Beallsville

Newcomerstown grabbed a 51-33 victory at the expense of Beallsville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Last season, Newcomerstown and Beallsville faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Newcomerstown High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Newcomerstown squared off with Uhrichsville Claymont in a basketball game.

Toledo Emmanuel Christian earns narrow win over Harrod Allen East

Toledo Emmanuel Christian posted a narrow 64-61 win over Harrod Allen East in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Harrod Allen East faced off against Cory-Rawson and Toledo Emmanuel Christian took on Marion Elgin on Dec. 27 at Marion Elgin High School.

Warren Kennedy overwhelms Kinsman Badger

Warren Kennedy controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-41 win against Kinsman Badger on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Warren Kennedy a 31-6 lead over Kinsman Badger.

The Eagles’ shooting thundered in front for a 51-18 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Warren Kennedy stormed to a 65-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-12 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Warren Kennedy faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Kinsman Badger took on Girard on Dec. 29 at Girard High School.

Winchester Eastern slips past Hillsboro

Winchester Eastern posted a narrow 56-47 win over Hillsboro on Jan. 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Winchester Eastern faced off against Georgetown and Hillsboro took on Greenfield McClain on Dec. 23 at Greenfield McClain High School.

