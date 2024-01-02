OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 2, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ada bests Arcadia

Ada dominated Arcadia 60-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Ada faced off against Cory-Rawson and Arcadia took on Lima Temple Christian on Dec. 19 at Lima Temple Christian School.

Ansonia defeats Union City Mississinawa Valley

Ansonia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-40 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Ansonia and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Ansonia faced off against Bradford and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Brookville on Dec. 28 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Arcanum thwarts Fort Recovery’s quest

Arcanum knocked off Fort Recovery 47-34 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 2.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Arcanum squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Fort Recovery faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Arcanum took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 23 at Arcanum High School.

Auburn Lakewood Park slips past Montpelier

Auburn Lakewood Park topped Montpelier 56-51 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

Montpelier started on steady ground by forging a 14-4 lead over Auburn Lakewood Park at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers and the Locomotives dueled to a draw at 26-26 with the third quarter looming.

The scoreboard showed Montpelier with a 40-36 lead over Auburn Lakewood Park heading into the third quarter.

The Panthers pulled off a stirring 20-11 fourth quarter to trip the Locomotives.

Last season, Montpelier and Auburn Lakewood Park squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Auburn Lakewood Park Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Montpelier faced off against Stryker.

Barnesville earns stressful win over Caldwell

Barnesville topped Caldwell 46-43 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Barnesville High on Jan. 2.

Last season, Caldwell and Barnesville squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Barnesville faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Caldwell took on Waterford on Dec. 23 at Caldwell High School.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern outlasts Blanchester

Batavia Clermont Northeastern grabbed a 55-42 victory at the expense of Blanchester at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Blanchester squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Blanchester took on Goshen on Dec. 22 at Goshen High School.

Bellaire overwhelms Cambridge

Bellaire handled Cambridge 79-58 in an impressive showing on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Bellaire opened with a 22-11 advantage over Cambridge through the first quarter.

The Big Reds registered a 46-23 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Bellaire breathed fire to a 65-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Reds enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bobcats’ 20-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bellaire and Cambridge squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bellaire faced off against Belmont Union Local and Cambridge took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 22 at Vincent Warren High School.

Bellbrook posts win at Waynesville’s expense

Bellbrook collected a solid win over Waynesville in a 73-60 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, Bellbrook and Waynesville squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Bellbrook High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Waynesville faced off against Germantown Valley View and Bellbrook took on West Seneca West on Dec. 23 at Bellbrook High School.

Bellville Clear Fork claims victory against Loudonville

Bellville Clear Fork knocked off Loudonville 70-57 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Fredericktown.

Beloit West Branch tops Akron Garfield in extra frame

Beloit West Branch used overtime to slip past Akron Garfield 56-53 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

Last time Beloit West Branch and Akron Garfield played in a 51-50 game on Feb. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Akron Garfield faced off against Mogadore Field and Beloit West Branch took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on Dec. 27 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Bethel-Tate earns narrow win over Felicity-Franklin Local

Bethel-Tate posted a narrow 66-61 win over Felicity-Franklin Local during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Felicity-Franklin Local faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Bethel-Tate High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Felicity-Franklin Local faced off against Ripley RULH and Bethel-Tate took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Dec. 22 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Bristolville Bristol dominates Warren Champion in convincing showing

Bristolville Bristol dominated Warren Champion 74-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last time Bristolville Bristol and Warren Champion played in a 61-58 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Warren Champion took on Warren Lordstown on Dec. 22 at Warren Champion High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central dominates St. Clairsville

Cadiz Harrison Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 80-54 win over St. Clairsville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, St. Clairsville faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 22 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Canfield overwhelms Youngstown Boardman

Canfield dismissed Youngstown Boardman by a 60-36 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 2.

Last time Canfield and Youngstown Boardman played in a 59-47 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Canfield faced off against Poland Seminary and Youngstown Boardman took on Warren Kennedy on Dec. 29 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Centerville squeezes past Huber Heights Wayne

Centerville posted a narrow 65-59 win over Huber Heights Wayne in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Centerville faced off against Kettering Fairmont.

Cincinnati Anderson claims victory against Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati Anderson notched a win against Morrow Little Miami 47-32 on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Morrow Little Miami faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

Recently on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Elder in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Finneytown claims victory against St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Cincinnati Finneytown handed St. Bernard-Elmwood Place a tough 57-42 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian collects victory over Cincinnati Clark Montessori

Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian eventually beat Cincinnati Clark Montessori 63-53 on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati Clark Montessori faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Fayetteville-Perry.

Cincinnati Northwest collects victory over St. Leon East Central

Cincinnati Northwest handed St. Leon East Central a tough 59-48 loss during this Indiana boys high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 21, St Leon East Central faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Cincinnati Northwest took on Orrville on Dec. 23 at Cincinnati Northwest High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier holds off Hamilton Badin

Cincinnati St. Xavier topped Hamilton Badin 56-48 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hamilton Badin High on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Hamilton Badin faced off against Springboro and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Fairfield on Dec. 22 at Fairfield High School.

Cincinnati Winton Woods earns stressful win over Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Cincinnati Winton Woods finally found a way to top Cincinnati Walnut Hills 49-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Cincinnati Winton Woods played in a 71-45 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Summerville Ashley Ridge.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie earns solid win over Greenfield McClain

Clarksville Clinton-Massie collected a solid win over Greenfield McClain in a 44-32 verdict on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Greenfield McClain and Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Greenfield McClain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Greenfield McClain faced off against Frankfort Adena.

Columbiana takes down Mineral Ridge

Columbiana rolled past Mineral Ridge for a comfortable 61-15 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbiana faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Mineral Ridge took on Warren Lordstown on Dec. 20 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Columbus St. Charles overcomes Dublin Jerome in seat-squirming affair

Columbus St. Charles finally found a way to top Dublin Jerome 40-36 at Columbus St. Charles High on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Dublin Jerome and Columbus St Charles played in a 47-43 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Columbus St Charles faced off against Lancaster and Dublin Jerome took on Westerville Central on Dec. 28 at Westerville Central High School.

Copley edges past Chagrin Falls Kenston in tough test

Copley posted a narrow 50-45 win over Chagrin Falls Kenston at Chagrin Falls Kenston High on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 22, Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off with Aurora in a basketball game.

Crown City South Gallia takes down Franklin Furnace Green

Crown City South Gallia earned a convincing 66-38 win over Franklin Furnace Green during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Lucasville Valley.

Dresden Tri-Valley outlasts Lancaster Fairfield Union

Dresden Tri-Valley grabbed a 51-34 victory at the expense of Lancaster Fairfield Union on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Dresden Tri-Valley faced off on March 9, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 28 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick thwarts Trenton Edgewood’s quest

Franklin Bishop Fenwick notched a win against Trenton Edgewood 61-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

Last time Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Trenton Edgewood played in a 60-39 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 28, Franklin Bishop Fenwick squared off with Wilmington in a basketball game.

Gahanna Lincoln slips past Parkersburg South

Gahanna Lincoln finally found a way to top Parkersburg South 66-61 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gahanna Lincoln High on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Parkersburg South took on Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit on Dec. 22 at Parkersburg South High School.

Galion Northmor tops Crestline

Galion Northmor raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-59 win over Crestline in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 2.

Recently on Dec. 19, Galion Northmor squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game.

Georgetown posts win at Sabina East Clinton’s expense

Georgetown eventually beat Sabina East Clinton 54-36 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Ripley RULH and Georgetown took on Winchester Eastern on Dec. 28 at Georgetown High School.

Harrison outlasts Cincinnati Colerain to earn OT victory

Harrison used overtime to slip past Cincinnati Colerain 51-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, Harrison and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Colerain took on Hamilton on Dec. 22 at Hamilton High School.

Jackson claims tight victory against Wheelersburg

Jackson posted a narrow 57-54 win over Wheelersburg at Jackson High on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Wheelersburg started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Jackson at the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates darted a tight margin over the Ironmen as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Jackson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-33 lead over Wheelersburg.

The Ironmen maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 21-16 in the final quarter.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Jackson faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Jackson faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Wheelersburg took on Latham Western on Dec. 22 at Wheelersburg High School.

Kettering Fairmont collects victory over Fairfield

Kettering Fairmont pushed past Fairfield for a 54-35 win on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Centerville and Fairfield took on West Chester Lakota West on Dec. 28 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Kings Mill Kings prevails over Milford

Kings Mill Kings controlled the action to earn an impressive 86-65 win against Milford in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Kings Mill Kings took on Miami True North on Dec. 28 at Miami True North Classical Academy.

Lebanon earns stressful win over Cincinnati Turpin

Lebanon posted a narrow 62-60 win over Cincinnati Turpin in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 2.

Last season, Cincinnati Turpin and Lebanon faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Cincinnati Moeller and Lebanon took on Oxford Talawanda on Dec. 28 at Lebanon High School.

Leesburg Fairfield Local overpowers Bainbridge Paint Valley in thorough fashion

Leesburg Fairfield Local raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-45 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

Last time Leesburg Fairfield Local and Bainbridge Paint Valley played in a 54-32 game on Feb. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Circleville and Leesburg Fairfield Local took on Fayetteville-Perry on Dec. 22 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

Leipsic escapes close call with Continental

Leipsic topped Continental 61-59 in a tough tilt on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Continental and Leipsic played in a 56-45 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Continental faced off against Arlington and Leipsic took on Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 22 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Cincinnati West Clermont comes up short in matchup with Loveland

Loveland pushed past Cincinnati West Clermont for a 65-49 win in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Loveland faced off against Brunswick and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Harrison on Dec. 28 at Harrison High School.

Malvern outlasts Zanesville Maysville

Malvern pushed past Zanesville Maysville for a 75-64 win at Zanesville Maysville High on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Malvern jumped in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-18 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Panthers with a 36-35 lead over the Hornets heading into the second quarter.

Malvern broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 49-47 lead over Zanesville Maysville.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-17 edge.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and Malvern squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Zanesville and Malvern took on Strasburg on Dec. 22 at Malvern High School.

Maple Heights pockets slim win over Lyndhurst Brush

Maple Heights posted a narrow 63-55 win over Lyndhurst Brush during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

Last time Maple Heights and Lyndhurst Brush played in a 62-57 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 27, Lyndhurst Brush squared off with Cleveland Marshall in a basketball game.

Martins Ferry exhales after close call with Belmont Union Local

Martins Ferry finally found a way to top Belmont Union Local 58-56 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Belmont Union Local faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Martins Ferry faced off against Shadyside and Belmont Union Local took on Bellaire on Dec. 22 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Marysville dominates Columbus Centennial

Marysville recorded a big victory over Columbus Centennial 73-40 on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 22, Marysville squared off with Dublin Jerome in a basketball game.

McDermott Northwest tacks win on Portsmouth Sciotoville East

McDermott Northwest handled Portsmouth Sciotoville East 68-39 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off against West Union and McDermott Northwest took on Waverly on Dec. 22 at Waverly High School.

Metamora Evergreen claims victory against Tontogany Otsego

Metamora Evergreen handed Tontogany Otsego a tough 66-53 loss on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Tontogany Otsego faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Fostoria and Metamora Evergreen took on Delta on Dec. 21 at Delta High School.

Miamisburg earns narrow win over Dayton West Carrollton

Miamisburg finally found a way to top Dayton West Carrollton 60-51 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

Last season, Miamisburg and Dayton West Carrollton faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Miamisburg squared off with Xenia in a basketball game.

Milford Center Fairbanks prevails over Springfield Greenon

Milford Center Fairbanks earned a convincing 65-40 win over Springfield Greenon in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last time Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Greenon played in a 61-47 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Springfield Greenon faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Bellefontaine Logan on Dec. 28 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

New Madison Tri-Village overcomes Carlisle

New Madison Tri-Village knocked off Carlisle 62-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Madison Tri-Village High on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Dayton Northridge and Carlisle took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 27 at Carlisle High School.

New Philadelphia holds off New Concord Glenn

New Philadelphia posted a narrow 43-41 win over New Concord Glenn during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

Last time New Concord Glenn and New Philadelphia played in a 64-48 game on March 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Concord Glenn faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and New Philadelphia took on Mansfield Madison Comprehensive on Dec. 22 at Mansfield Madison Comprehensive High School.

Newton Falls earns solid win over Columbiana Heartland

Newton Falls handed Columbiana Heartland a tough 71-58 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

Newton Falls jumped in front of Columbiana Heartland 16-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions showed their spirit while rallying to within 28-25 at the intermission.

Newton Falls steamrolled to a 52-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Newton Falls and Columbiana Heartland faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbiana Heartland faced off against McDonald and Newton Falls took on Warren Howland on Dec. 22 at Newton Falls High School.

North Canton Hoover edges past Massillon in tough test

North Canton Hoover topped Massillon 56-53 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last time North Canton Hoover and Massillon played in a 50-41 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Massillon faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and North Canton Hoover took on Youngstown Chaney on Dec. 29 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Ottoville carves slim margin over Columbus Grove

Ottoville finally found a way to top Columbus Grove 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 2.

Last season, Ottoville and Columbus Grove faced off on March 4, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

Recently on Dec. 22, Columbus Grove squared off with Hamler Patrick Henry in a basketball game.

Pataskala Licking Heights barely beats Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

Pataskala Licking Heights finally found a way to top Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 59-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off on Jan. 1, 2022 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Westerville South and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Gahanna Lincoln on Dec. 23 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

Piketon escapes Peebles in thin win

Piketon posted a narrow 61-52 win over Peebles for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Piketon faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Peebles took on Seaman North Adams on Dec. 22 at Peebles High School.

Pioneer North Central pushes over Fayette

Pioneer North Central handed Fayette a tough 53-38 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Fayette High on Jan. 2.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and Fayette squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Fayette faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Pioneer North Central took on Montpelier on Dec. 21 at Montpelier High School.

Plain City Alder tops Columbus Bishop Hartley in extra frame

Plain City Alder took full advantage of overtime to defeat Columbus Bishop Hartley 69-67 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 2.

Plain City Alder opened with a 12-7 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley through the first quarter.

The Hawks had a 25-24 edge on the Pioneers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Columbus Bishop Hartley enjoyed a 43-37 lead over Plain City Alder to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Pioneers and the Hawks locked in a 60-60 stalemate.

Plain City Alder held on with a 9-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Hartley and Plain City Alder squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Plain City Alder took on New Bremen on Dec. 23 at New Bremen High School.

Portsmouth Clay sprints past Oak Hill

Portsmouth Clay eventually beat Oak Hill 37-25 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Oak Hill faced off against South Webster.

Portsmouth Notre Dame holds off Beaver Eastern

Portsmouth Notre Dame posted a narrow 57-55 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Portsmouth Notre Dame High on Jan. 2.

The start wasn’t the problem for Beaver Eastern, as it began with a 16-9 edge over Portsmouth Notre Dame through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 25-22 advantage over the Titans at the end of the second quarter.

Portsmouth Notre Dame broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-40 lead over Beaver Eastern.

The Titans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles’ 15-10 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Beaver Eastern took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 21 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Ravenna exhales after close call with Garrettsville Garfield

Ravenna finally found a way to top Garrettsville Garfield 69-65 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Ravenna faced off on Jan. 19, 2022 at Ravenna High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Ravenna took on Ravenna Southeast on Dec. 29 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

Reedsville Eastern grinds out close victory over Point Pleasant

Reedsville Eastern finally found a way to top Point Pleasant 50-47 for a West Virginia boys basketball victory on Jan. 2.

Last season, Point Pleasant and Reedsville Eastern squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Point Pleasant High School.

Recently on Dec. 22, Reedsville Eastern squared off with Stewart Federal Hocking in a basketball game.

Richmond Edison’s speedy start jolts Salineville Southern Local

Richmond Edison rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 71-45 win over Salineville Southern Local at Richmond Edison High on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Richmond Edison squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Richmond Edison faced off against Columbiana Heartland and Salineville Southern Local took on Toronto on Dec. 23 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Russia slips past Botkins

Russia posted a narrow 62-57 win over Botkins during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

Last time Russia and Botkins played in a 53-38 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Botkins faced off against Houston and Russia took on Dayton Meadowdale on Dec. 29 at Russia High School.

Sidney Fairlawn routs Franklin Middletown Christian

Sidney Fairlawn dismissed Franklin Middletown Christian by a 72-37 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Sidney Fairlawn High on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Arcanum Franklin Monroe.

Sidney Lehman earns stressful win over Bellefontaine Calvary Christian

Sidney Lehman posted a narrow 55-46 win over Bellefontaine Calvary Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Sidney Lehman faced off against Yellow Springs and Bellefontaine Calvary Christian took on Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey on Dec. 21 at Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey High School.

South Webster thwarts McArthur Vinton County’s quest

South Webster knocked off McArthur Vinton County 71-60 on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave South Webster a 22-13 lead over McArthur Vinton County.

The Vikings had a 36-32 edge on the Jeeps at the beginning of the third quarter.

South Webster broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 50-46 lead over McArthur Vinton County.

The Jeeps held on with a 21-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, South Webster faced off against Oak Hill and McArthur Vinton County took on Chillicothe on Dec. 28 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central rides to cruise-control win over Bridgeport

Steubenville Catholic Central rolled past Bridgeport for a comfortable 64-44 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bridgeport High on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Bridgeport faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Dec. 27 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut crushes New Lexington

Sunbury Big Walnut earned a convincing 67-41 win over New Lexington in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and New Lexington took on Warsaw River View on Dec. 22 at Warsaw River View High School.

Sylvania Northview barely beats Columbus Beechcroft

Sylvania Northview posted a narrow 55-46 win over Columbus Beechcroft for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Dublin Coffman and Sylvania Northview took on Perrysburg on Dec. 22 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Tipp City Bethel escapes Middletown Madison in thin win

Tipp City Bethel finally found a way to top Middletown Madison 56-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Marietta and Middletown Madison took on Dayton Oakwood on Dec. 22 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

Toledo Central Catholic slips past Gates Mills Gilmour

Toledo Central Catholic posted a narrow 52-50 win over Gates Mills Gilmour in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 2.

Toledo Central Catholic opened with a 16-7 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour through the first quarter.

The Lancers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 26-25.

Toledo Central Catholic jumped to a 39-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Irish maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Toledo Central Catholic faced off on March 10, 2022 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Euclid.

Toledo Maumee Valley secures a win over Chillicothe

Toledo Maumee Valley collected a solid win over Chillicothe in a 68-55 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Chillicothe faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Toledo Maumee Valley took on Arcanum Franklin Monroe on Dec. 28 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit overwhelms Toledo Bowsher

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit earned a convincing 88-55 win over Toledo Bowsher in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against Gurnee Warren and Toledo Bowsher took on Clyde on Dec. 27 at Clyde High School.

Vienna Mathews prevails over Middlefield Cardinal

It was a tough night for Middlefield Cardinal which was overmatched by Vienna Mathews in this 64-37 verdict.

Last time Middlefield Cardinal and Vienna Mathews played in a 54-50 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Vienna Mathews faced off against Ashtabula St. John and Middlefield Cardinal took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Dec. 29 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Vincent Warren darts by Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Vincent Warren’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lancaster Fairfield Christian 76-15 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Vincent Warren faced off against Parkersburg and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Columbus Tree of Life Christian on Dec. 23 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

Washington Court House Washington overwhelms Gallipolis Gallia

Washington Court House Washington controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-42 win against Gallipolis Gallia in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Cincinnati Ursuline and Gallipolis Gallia took on Chesapeake on Dec. 19 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Waterford scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Matamoras Frontier

Waterford broke to an early lead and topped Matamoras Frontier 53-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Last season, Waterford and Matamoras Frontier faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Waterford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Waterford faced off against Caldwell and Matamoras Frontier took on Weirton Madonna on Dec. 29 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

New Cumberland Oak Glen comes up short in matchup with Wellsville

Wellsville grabbed a 56-38 victory at the expense of New Cumberland Oak Glen in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 2.

Last season, Wellsville and New Cumberland Oak Glen faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Wellsville High School.

Recently on Dec. 23, Wellsville squared off with Steubenville Catholic Central in a basketball game.

West Liberty-Salem collects victory over Jamestown Greeneview

West Liberty-Salem eventually beat Jamestown Greeneview 62-48 on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and West Liberty-Salem squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and West Liberty-Salem took on West Jefferson on Dec. 22 at West Jefferson High School.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley escapes New Boston Glenwood in thin win

Willow Wood Symmes Valley topped New Boston Glenwood 59-53 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Boston Glenwood faced off against Ironton St Joseph Central and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Minford on Dec. 22 at Minford High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek thwarts East Liverpool Beaver’s quest

Wintersville Indian Creek handed East Liverpool Beaver a tough 63-52 loss on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time East Liverpool Beaver and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 49-43 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and East Liverpool Beaver took on St. Clairsville on Dec. 22 at St. Clairsville High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central posts win at Shadyside’s expense

Woodsfield Monroe Central handed Shadyside a tough 53-37 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 21-5 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.

The Seminoles registered a 35-11 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Woodsfield Monroe Central breathed fire to a 50-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 15-3 advantage in the final quarter.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Shadyside played in a 65-63 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Shadyside took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 27 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Worthington Christian posts win at Casstown Miami East’s expense

Worthington Christian pushed past Casstown Miami East for a 55-40 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Worthington Christian faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Casstown Miami East took on De Graff Riverside on Dec. 22 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Youngstown Liberty claims victory against Niles

Youngstown Liberty grabbed a 60-43 victory at the expense of Niles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 2.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Niles faced off against Salem and Youngstown Liberty took on Morrisdale West Branch on Dec. 21 at Morrisdale West Branch High School.

Youngstown Valley Christian escapes close call with Lowellville

Youngstown Valley Christian topped Lowellville 47-43 in a tough tilt on Jan. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lowellville and Youngstown Valley Christian faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Lowellville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown.

