ASHLAND — A man accused of abusing a cat and having an illegal weapon pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Ashland County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Christopher P. Ferrell, 50, of Ashland appeared before Magistrate Paul Lange for a hearing to enter a plea on the charges filed against him on Tuesday.

Ferrell, appearing on video from Ashland County Jail, waived his right to a preliminary hearing through his appointed attorney, Gregory Tarkowsky.

Christopher Ferrell, middle top row, appears before Magistrate Paul Lange, left top row, on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Authorities said police found the injured cat on Dec. 30 in a litter box that had been taped shut and discarded into a dumpster on West Man Street in Ashland.

The cat was alive, but “severely injured,” said Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell in a press release.

What happened?

Officers took the cat to The Cat House Feline Sanctuary, a nonprofit that cares for homeless cats. Among its injuries were “blunt force trauma and a penetrating wound to the head believed to be from a pellet gun,” read the release.

“It was determined that the cat was beyond care and was euthanized,” Tunnell stated.

Ferrell faces two felonies of the fifth degree — cruelty to companion animals and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

Ashland police officers, during their investigation, seized a pellet rifle and other firearms from Ferrell’s possession. Authorities said one of the weapons is a “sawed off” shotgun. State law prohibits shotguns with barrels less than 18 inches long.

Ferrell’s bond was set Tuesday at $25,000 cash or surety, according to court records.

The next hearing for the case is set for Jan. 19.