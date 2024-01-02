LOUDONVILLE — Maria Renner has been named the Ashland Elks (1360) Teen of the Month for January.
Maria is the daughter of Jason and Meghan Renner and is a senior at Loudonville
High School.
Maria is a member of the Loudonville High School Student Leadership; Job Skills
Club; Marching Band and Flag Corp; Drug Free Club; and Art Club.
Maria is a nine-year member of Girl Scouts of the USA; Greater Cleveland Area Food Bank volunteers; and Rotary Recycling volunteer through Job Skills Club.
Maria’s awards include Redbird Champion (grades 9-12); LHS Leadership Award; Girl Scout Award; and Marching Band Award.
Her Loudonville Fair awards include Most Blue Ribbons for Job Skills Program Entries (grades 9-11); Best of Show Ribbon; and Job Skills Achievement Award.
In Maria’s spare time, she enjoys art, decorating, sewing, baseball, and computer technology.
She also works at Taco Bell; LHS Cafeteria; Loudonville-Perrysville Schools Technology Assistant and Summer Maintenance.
Maria’s post-graduation plans are to continue her work at Taco Bell and begin online technology classes for technology certification through a technical college.