LOUDONVILLE — Maria Renner has been named the Ashland Elks (1360) Teen of the Month for January.

Maria is the daughter of Jason and Meghan Renner and is a senior at Loudonville

High School.

Maria is a member of the Loudonville High School Student Leadership; Job Skills

Club; Marching Band and Flag Corp; Drug Free Club; and Art Club.

Maria is a nine-year member of Girl Scouts of the USA; Greater Cleveland Area Food Bank volunteers; and Rotary Recycling volunteer through Job Skills Club.

Maria’s awards include Redbird Champion (grades 9-12); LHS Leadership Award; Girl Scout Award; and Marching Band Award.

Her Loudonville Fair awards include Most Blue Ribbons for Job Skills Program Entries (grades 9-11); Best of Show Ribbon; and Job Skills Achievement Award.

In Maria’s spare time, she enjoys art, decorating, sewing, baseball, and computer technology.

She also works at Taco Bell; LHS Cafeteria; Loudonville-Perrysville Schools Technology Assistant and Summer Maintenance.

Maria’s post-graduation plans are to continue her work at Taco Bell and begin online technology classes for technology certification through a technical college.