Toledo Whitmer dominated from start to finish in an imposing 87-61 win over Lorain on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Toledo Whitmer opened with a 21-5 advantage over Lorain through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a giant 49-27 gap over the Titans at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 23-19 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Dec. 22, Toledo Whitmer squared off with Findlay in a basketball game.

