OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 28, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Aurora carves slim margin over Eastlake North

Aurora topped Eastlake North 59-56 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Aurora faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Eastlake North took on Chesterland West Geauga on Dec. 23 at Eastlake North High School.

Bluffton earns narrow win over Cincinnati Summit Country Day

Bluffton topped Cincinnati Summit Country Day 48-42 in a tough tilt for a South Carolina boys basketball victory on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian.

Brookville delivers statement win over Union City Mississinawa Valley

Brookville controlled the action to earn an impressive 79-18 win against Union City Mississinawa Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against New Paris National Trail and Brookville took on New Lebanon Dixie on Dec. 23 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

Brunswick dominates Loveland

Brunswick recorded a big victory over Loveland 82-56 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Loveland faced off against Cincinnati Anderson.

Canfield claims victory against Poland Seminary

Canfield grabbed a 58-47 victory at the expense of Poland Seminary for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 28.

The last time Canfield and Poland Seminary played in a 76-44 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Canfield faced off against Cleveland Collinwood and Poland Seminary took on Cortland Lakeview on Dec. 22 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Canton Pisgah holds off Coal Grove

Canton Pisgah topped Coal Grove 78-73 in a tough tilt for a North Carolina boys basketball victory at Canton Pisgah High on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 19, Coal Grove squared off with Portsmouth in a basketball game.

Chardon posts win at Cleveland Hay’s expense

Chardon pushed past Cleveland Hay for an 83-69 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Cleveland Hay faced off against Willoughby South and Chardon took on Ashtabula Lakeside on Dec. 23 at Chardon High School.

Chillicothe records thin win against McArthur Vinton County

Chillicothe posted a narrow 65-61 win over McArthur Vinton County at Mcarthur Vinton County High on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Chillicothe opened with a 20-14 advantage over McArthur Vinton County through the first quarter.

The Vikings didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 36-32 at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers and the Vikings each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Chillicothe faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Albany Alexander and Chillicothe took on Jackson on Dec. 23 at Jackson High School.

Chillicothe Southeastern claims tight victory against Wellston

Chillicothe Southeastern finally found a way to top Wellston 65-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Chillicothe Southeastern darted in front of Wellston 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 35-27 advantage at intermission over the Golden Rockets.

Wellston moved ahead of Chillicothe Southeastern 49-45 to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers pulled off a stirring 20-14 final quarter to trip the Golden Rockets.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Wellston faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Dec. 23 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Chillicothe Unioto overwhelms Albany Alexander

Chillicothe Unioto earned a convincing 65-23 win over Albany Alexander on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Albany Alexander faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Chillicothe Unioto took on South Point on Dec. 23 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Cincinnati Anderson comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Elder

Cincinnati Elder notched a win against Cincinnati Anderson 56-39 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

The last time Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Elder played in a 56-50 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Cincinnati Anderson took on Loveland on Dec. 15 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas exhales after close call with Lawrenceburg Lawrence County

Cincinnati McNicholas posted a narrow 54-46 win over Lawrenceburg Lawrence County on Dec. 28 in Tennessee boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 22, Cincinnati McNicholas squared off with Covington in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian takes down Elmhurst Timothy

It was a tough night for Elmhurst Timothy which was overmatched by Cincinnati Purcell Marian in this 63-41 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon.

Cincinnati Sycamore earns stressful win over Milford

Cincinnati Sycamore topped Milford 49-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Milford faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Milford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Milford faced off against Harrison and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Cincinnati Oak Hills on Dec. 22 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Cincinnati Taft squeezes past Cincinnati Withrow

Cincinnati Taft posted a narrow 65-62 win over Cincinnati Withrow during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

The last time Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Withrow played in a 63-41 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Somerset Pulaski County and Cincinnati Withrow took on Cincinnati Moeller on Dec. 15 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

Columbiana dominates Columbiana Crestview

It was a tough night for Columbiana Crestview which was overmatched by Columbiana in this 73-39 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Columbiana faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Columbiana Crestview took on Youngstown Liberty on Dec. 15 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Columbiana Heartland squeezes past McDonald

Columbiana Heartland finally found a way to top McDonald 76-67 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Columbiana Heartland faced off against Hanoverton United and McDonald took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 22 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian slips past Mechanicsburg

Columbus Tree of Life Christian posted a narrow 38-37 win over Mechanicsburg on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Mechanicsburg took on West Jefferson on Dec. 15 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Coshocton defeats Newcomerstown

Coshocton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newcomerstown 78-43 on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Coshocton and Newcomerstown squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Newcomerstown faced off against East Canton and Coshocton took on New Lexington on Dec. 15 at New Lexington High School.

Danville Boyle County defeats Cincinnati Western Hills

Danville Boyle County controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-47 win against Cincinnati Western Hills on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Dayton Meadowdale survives for narrow win over Piqua

Dayton Meadowdale finally found a way to top Piqua 60-54 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Piqua High on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Piqua faced off against Sidney and Dayton Meadowdale took on Casstown Miami East on Dec. 16 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

Dover dominates Uniontown Lake in convincing showing

Dover dominated Uniontown Lake 42-16 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dover High on Dec. 28.

The last time Dover and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-42 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Dover faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Uniontown Lake took on North Canton Hoover on Dec. 22 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Edgerton secures a win over Edon

Edgerton notched a win against Edon 56-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Last season, Edgerton and Edon faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Edon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Edgerton faced off against Swanton and Edon took on Archbold on Dec. 23 at Edon High School.

Erlanger Lloyd Memorial tops Hamilton in extra frame

Erlanger Lloyd Memorial used overtime to slip past Hamilton 39-37 at Erlanger Lloyd Memorial High on Dec. 28 in Kentucky boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Erlanger Lloyd Memorial faced off against Dayton Belmont and Hamilton took on Cincinnati Colerain on Dec. 22 at Hamilton High School.

Felicity-Franklin Local escapes Ripley RULH in thin win

Felicity-Franklin Local posted a narrow 66-63 win over Ripley RULH in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The last time Ripley RULH and Felicity-Franklin Local played in a 62-47 game on Feb. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ripley RULH faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Felicity-Franklin Local took on Manchester on Dec. 19 at Felicity-Franklin Local High School.

Franklin Battle Ground grinds out close victory over Powell Olentangy Liberty

Franklin Battle Ground finally found a way to top Powell Olentangy Liberty 76-72 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty squared off with Upper Arlington in a basketball game.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick squeezes past Wilmington

Franklin Bishop Fenwick finally found a way to top Wilmington 34-30 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 28.

The last time Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Wilmington played in a 54-34 game on Feb. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Kettering Alter and Wilmington took on Dayton Carroll on Dec. 22 at Wilmington High School.

Gahanna Columbus records thin win against Columbus Briggs

Gahanna Columbus topped Columbus Briggs 44-37 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Gahanna Columbus faced off against Fredericktown and Columbus Briggs took on Granville on Dec. 22 at Granville High School.

Goshen prevails over Franklin Grace Christian

Goshen dismissed Franklin Grace Christian by a 65-23 count in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 23, Goshen squared off with Cincinnati West Clermont in a basketball game.

Grove City overwhelms Columbus Bishop Watterson

Grove City unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Bishop Watterson 57-37 Thursday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Grove City squared off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Grove City took on Westerville Central on Dec. 22 at Westerville Central High School.

Gurnee Warren slips past Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

Gurnee Warren posted a narrow 60-58 win over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-17 advantage over Gurnee Warren as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 32-29 lead over the Titans at the half.

Gurnee Warren jumped to a 46-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans managed a 17-14 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on Dec. 16, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit squared off with Cleveland Central Catholic in a basketball game.

Magnolia Sandy Valley comes up short in matchup with Hannibal River

Hannibal River pushed past Magnolia Sandy Valley for a 51-39 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Hannibal River took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 15 at Hannibal River High School.

Harrison survives overtime against Cincinnati West Clermont

Harrison used overtime to slip past Cincinnati West Clermont 52-48 at Harrison High on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Harrison faced off against Milford and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Goshen on Dec. 23 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Hazel Green escapes Trotwood-Madison in thin win

Hazel Green posted a narrow 48-46 win over Trotwood-Madison during this Alabama boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 16, Trotwood-Madison squared off with Cincinnati Taft in a basketball game.

Heath routs Columbus East

It was a tough night for Columbus East which was overmatched by Heath in this 84-51 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Heath faced off against Lucasville Valley and Columbus East took on Grove City Christian on Dec. 21 at Columbus East High School.

Hebron Conner earns narrow win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Hebron Conner topped Columbus Linden-Mckinley 61-58 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Logan and Hebron Conner took on Cincinnati Aiken on Dec. 20 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

Olmsted Falls comes up short in matchup with Hebron Lakewood

Hebron Lakewood knocked off Olmsted Falls 64-50 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 22, Hebron Lakewood squared off with Cleveland John Marshall in a basketball game.

Hilliard Bradley bests Dresden Tri-Valley

Hilliard Bradley scored early and often to roll over Dresden Tri-Valley 73-50 at Dresden Tri-Valley High on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 14-12 advantage over Dresden Tri-Valley through the first quarter.

The Jaguars registered a 39-25 advantage at halftime over the Scotties.

Hilliard Bradley steamrolled to a 57-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-13 edge.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Dresden Tri-Valley faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Hilliard Bradley took on Dayton Stivers on Dec. 16 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Warren Howland falls to Hudson in OT

Hudson used overtime to slip past Warren Howland 55-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 22, Warren Howland squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball game.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian secures a win over St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian notched a win against St. Bernard Roger Bacon 47-31 in a North Carolina boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 22, St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off with Cincinnati Purcell Marian in a basketball game.

Ironton overcomes deficit to defeat Ona Cabell Midland

Ona Cabell Midland cut in front to start, but Ironton answered the challenge to collect an 85-56 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

Ona Cabell Midland started on steady ground by forging an 18-17 lead over Ironton at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 34-27 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Ironton pulled to a 59-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-21 edge.

Recently on Dec. 22, Ironton squared off with Allen City Wesley Christian in a basketball game.

Kettering Fairmont pushes over Centerville

Kettering Fairmont pushed past Centerville for a 62-52 win in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 28.

Last season, Centerville and Kettering Fairmont faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Centerville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Centerville faced off against Miamisburg and Kettering Fairmont took on Urbana on Dec. 19 at Urbana High School.

Kings Mill Kings escapes Miami True North in thin win

Kings Mill Kings finally found a way to top Miami True North 72-71 in Florida boys basketball on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 15, Kings Mill Kings squared off with Cincinnati Walnut Hills in a basketball game.

Lebanon routs Oxford Talawanda

Lebanon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 78-41 win over Oxford Talawanda in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lebanon faced off against Miamisburg and Oxford Talawanda took on St Leon East Central on Dec. 21 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange earns narrow win over Westerville North

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange posted a narrow 59-54 win over Westerville North during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Westerville North faced off against Westerville South and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Dublin Coffman on Dec. 22 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Lima Central Catholic dominates Lima Shawnee in convincing showing

Lima Central Catholic dismissed Lima Shawnee by a 75-49 count in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 28.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Lima Shawnee squared off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Lima Bath and Lima Shawnee took on Coldwater on Dec. 22 at Coldwater High School.

Mansfield Christian dominates Howard East Knox

Mansfield Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Howard East Knox 75-39 Thursday on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Mansfield Christian opened with a 21-11 advantage over Howard East Knox through the first quarter.

The Flames registered a 37-23 advantage at half over the Bulldogs.

Mansfield Christian steamrolled to a 63-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flames got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Howard East Knox faced off against Fredericktown.

Maria Stein Marion Local tacks win on Fort Recovery

Maria Stein Marion Local unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fort Recovery 61-34 Thursday on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Maria Stein Marion Local opened with a 14-9 advantage over Fort Recovery through the first quarter.

The Indians bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 16-15.

Fort Recovery moved ahead of Maria Stein Marion Local 28-27 to start the fourth quarter.

The Flyers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Indians 34-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery squared off on Feb. 28, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Fort Recovery faced off against Berne South Adams and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Anna on Dec. 23 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Marietta races in front to defeat St. Marys

Marietta left no doubt in recording a 64-29 win over St. Marys in West Virginia boys basketball on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Marietta faced off against Stewart Federal Hocking.

Massillon Jackson overpowers Tampa Alonso in thorough fashion

Massillon Jackson’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tampa Alonso 64-37 in a Florida boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Massillon Jackson faced off against Canton GlenOak.

Mentor pockets slim win over Wytheville George Wythe

Mentor topped Wytheville George Wythe 96-95 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Virginia boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 16, Mentor squared off with Medina in a basketball game.

Milan Edison denies Elmore Woodmore’s challenge

Milan Edison eventually beat Elmore Woodmore 60-42 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Last season, Milan Edison and Elmore Woodmore squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Milan Edison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

Milford Center Fairbanks dominates Bellefontaine Logan

Milford Center Fairbanks handled Bellefontaine Logan 65-32 in an impressive showing during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and Bellefontaine Logan squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Marion Elgin and Bellefontaine Logan took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Dec. 22 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Mt. Orab Western Brown posts win at Fayetteville-Perry’s expense

Mt. Orab Western Brown eventually beat Fayetteville-Perry 57-39 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Milford and Fayetteville-Perry took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Dec. 22 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

New Albany denies Delaware Olentangy Berlin’s challenge

New Albany eventually beat Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58-44 at New Albany High on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Albany faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 22 at Hilliard Darby High School.

New Madison Tri-Village bests Dayton Northridge

New Madison Tri-Village dominated Dayton Northridge 69-40 on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Georgetown and Dayton Northridge took on Newark on Dec. 23 at Newark High School.

Norwood collects victory over Hamilton New Miami

Norwood grabbed a 39-22 victory at the expense of Hamilton New Miami on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch thwarts Lima Bath’s quest

Oregon Cardinal Stritch notched a win against Lima Bath 60-46 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Toledo Rogers and Lima Bath took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 23 at Lima Bath High School.

Pennsauken Bishop Eustace Prep posts win at Lisbon’s expense

Pennsauken Bishop Eustace Prep eventually beat Lisbon 56-42 in New Jersey boys basketball on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 15, Lisbon squared off with Leetonia in a basketball game.

Proctorville Fairland darts past West Portsmouth Portsmouth West with early burst

Proctorville Fairland scored early and often in a 78-44 win over West Portsmouth West in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

The last time Proctorville Fairland and West Portsmouth West played in a 60-49 game on Feb. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Wheeling Linsly and West Portsmouth West took on Beaver Eastern on Dec. 21 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Raymond earns solid win over Cincinnati Princeton

Raymond pushed past Cincinnati Princeton for a 57-46 win during this Mississippi boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Princeton squared off with Mason in a basketball game.

Richwood North Union narrowly defeats Delaware Buckeye Valley

Richwood North Union handed Delaware Buckeye Valley a tough 53-39 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Richwood North Union took on Springfield Shawnee on Dec. 22 at Richwood North Union High School.

Rockford Parkway crushes Columbus Grandview Heights

Rockford Parkway scored early and often to roll over Columbus Grandview Heights 45-13 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Rockford Parkway took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 22 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Russia overwhelms Troy Christian

Russia handled Troy Christian 64-39 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Russia jumped in front of Troy Christian 22-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders’ offense stormed in front for a 34-19 lead over the Eagles at the half.

Russia stormed to a 56-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders held on with an 8-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Russia and Troy Christian squared off on March 7, 2023 at Troy Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Troy Christian faced off against Dayton Northridge and Russia took on Anna on Dec. 22 at Russia High School.

Seaman North Adams defeats Manchester

Seaman North Adams’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Manchester 75-31 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Manchester faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Seaman North Adams took on Peebles on Dec. 22 at Peebles High School.

South Point records thin win against Huntington

South Point finally found a way to top Huntington 59-57 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

The last time Huntington and South Point played in a 65-51 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, South Point faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Huntington took on Ironton on Dec. 21 at Ironton High School.

Tiffin Columbian earns stressful win over Worthington Christian

Tiffin Columbian topped Worthington Christian 56-53 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Worthington Christian faced off against Bexley and Tiffin Columbian took on Upper Sandusky on Dec. 23 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Toledo Christian secures a win over Miller City

Toledo Christian notched a win against Miller City 69-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Miller City showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 28-26 advantage over Toledo Christian as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles’ shooting darted in front for a 33-32 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Toledo Christian darted to a 46-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-19 edge.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Miller City faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Miller City faced off against McComb and Toledo Christian took on Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day on Dec. 16 at Toledo Christian School.

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day outlasts Arcanum Franklin Monroe to earn OT victory

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day used overtime to slip past Arcanum Franklin Monroe 54-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 28.

The start wasn’t the problem for Arcanum Franklin Monroe, as it began with a 11-7 edge over Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day through the end of the first quarter.

The Jets had a 21-17 edge on the Hawks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day and Arcanum Franklin Monroe locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Hawks and the Jets locked in a 47-47 stalemate.

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-5 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 16 at Toledo Christian School.

Toledo Whitmer rides to cruise-control win over Lorain

Toledo Whitmer dominated from start to finish in an imposing 87-61 win over Lorain on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Toledo Whitmer opened with a 21-5 advantage over Lorain through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a giant 49-27 gap over the Titans at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 23-19 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Dec. 22, Toledo Whitmer squared off with Findlay in a basketball game.

Warren Harding tops Erie First Christian

Warren Harding dismissed Erie First Christian by a 76-37 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Warren Harding faced off against Massillon.

Warrensville Heights escapes Toledo St. Francis de Sales in thin win

Warrensville Heights posted a narrow 61-58 win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales at Toledo St. Francis De Sales on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Toledo St. Francis de Sales faced off against Toledo Start and Warrensville Heights took on Lyndhurst Brush on Dec. 22 at Warrensville Heights High School.

Warsaw River View holds off West Lafayette Ridgewood

Warsaw River View posted a narrow 42-39 win over West Lafayette Ridgewood in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

The last time Warsaw River View and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 54-47 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Warsaw River View took on New Lexington on Dec. 22 at Warsaw River View High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace holds off Jamestown Greeneview

Washington Court House Miami Trace finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 53-47 on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Jamestown Greeneview took on Springfield Catholic Central on Dec. 15 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

West Chester Lakota West edges past Fairfield in tough test

West Chester Lakota West finally found a way to top Fairfield 63-56 on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Fairfield and West Chester Lakota West played in a 59-54 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 19, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Fairfield took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Dec. 22 at Fairfield High School.

Westerville Central takes down Dublin Jerome

Westerville Central’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dublin Jerome 69-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Westerville Central High on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Westerville Central faced off against Grove City and Dublin Jerome took on Dublin Scioto on Dec. 23 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Westerville South denies Canal Winchester Harvest Prep’s challenge

Westerville South eventually beat Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 72-53 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

Last season, Westerville South and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Westerville South faced off against Delaware and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Flowery Branch Lanier Christian on Dec. 22 at Flowery Branch Lanier Christian Academy.

Winchester Eastern outlasts Georgetown

Winchester Eastern notched a win against Georgetown 51-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The last time Georgetown and Winchester Eastern played in a 77-43 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Georgetown faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Winchester Eastern took on Batavia on Dec. 18 at Batavia High School.

Winston-Salem Calvary Day exhales after close call with Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Winston-Salem Calvary Day finally found a way to top Cincinnati Walnut Hills 62-59 for a North Carolina boys basketball victory at Winston-Salem Calvary Day on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Kings Mill Kings.

Youngstown East overwhelms Willoughby Cornerstone

Youngstown East dominated Willoughby Cornerstone 92-62 at Willoughby Cornerstone on Dec. 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Willoughby Cornerstone and Youngstown East faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Youngstown East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against East Cleveland Shaw and Youngstown East took on Cleveland VASJ on Dec. 22 at Youngstown East High School.

