LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum is offering the chance to win a hand-built black powder rifle modeled after those built by famed Loudonville gunsmith Peter Reinhard in the 1800s.

The rifle was built by students in the museum’s educational workshop series last year, using traditional tools and techniques.

The rifle is .32 caliber and features a Green Mountain barrel, L&R back action lock, Davis triggers, curly maple stock, poured nose cap, and brass hardware.

The rifle took more than four months for students to complete, beginning the class with a block of wood to shape into the stock and ending it by sighting in the rifle with a range day.

The rifle took more than four months for students to complete.

The class was led by instructor Tom Oakes with work completed by Jim Gordon, Steve Hughes, Russell Felix and others.

The museum also thanked the Log Cabin Shop in Lodi, Ohio for technical and promotional assistance with the project.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. during the Mohican Winterfest hours at the CRF Museum (203 E. Main St. Loudonville, Ohio).

Tickets are available at $5 each or 5 tickets for $20, with tickets sold in person at the museum and at the Log Cabin Shop (8010 Lafayette Rd, Lodi, Ohio), or online at www.crfmuseum.com/raffle.

While the winner does not need to be present to win, the museum does require the winner to be 18 or older, and follow all state and federal laws and requirements to possess a firearm.

Additional rules and requirements are listed on the museum’s website.

All proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets fund future educational workshops at the CRF Museum, a 501c3 not for profit organization that preserves and promotes the history of the Mohican area.