MANSFIELD — Voters elected two new Mansfield Municipal Court judges on Tuesday and returned a veteran to the Clerk of Courts office.

Current City of Mansfield First Assistant Law Director Michael Kemerer and long-time local private attorney David Badnell were elected to new, six-year terms on the bench, while longtime incumbent Daniel Smith was elected to another term in office as Clerk of Courts.

According to final, unofficial totals from the Richland County Board of Election, Kemerer earned 60 percent of the vote to defeat Cassandra Mayer, receiving 18,858 votes compared to 12,603 for Mayer.

Michael Kemerer

Badnell received 52.7 percent of the vote to defeat M. Lore’ Whitney, receiving 15,838 votes compared to 14,211 for Whitney.

Smith, a 74-year-old Democrat who will retire from elected life six years from now with an undefeated campaign record, received 63.18 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Jerry Snay (17,677-10,301).

The 42-year-old Kemerer said he “ran a clean campaign.”

David Badnell

“I ran a campaign based on my strengths and not my opponent’s perceived failings,” he said. “I think people were receptive to that.

“I think when people take the time to learn a little bit about me, we all want the same things. We want safe communities, we want justice, we want fairness. We want integrity in all our elected officials, especially the courts,” Kemerer said.

Badnell, 55, said Whitney is a friend and that both ran a clean campaign based on their records as attorneys.

“Lore’ is awesome. I love her,” said Badnell, whose wife, Kelly, is the Richland County Probate Court judge.

Daniel Smith

He said he didn’t have plans for immediate change when he takes the bench.

“I don’t change anything. I just show up every of the week. That’s all it is,” he said.

Smith was formerly employed in the Richland County treasurer’s office for 32 years, including 22 years as the elected head of the office. In his last two re-election attempts in 2017 and 2011, Smith received 56 and 67 percent of the vote, respectively.

“I’ve always been devoted to the citizens who put me in the office. Without them, I can’t get in. So whatever they need, I’ll give them. And I’ve had the best staff in the world. We do what the citizens ask us to do.

“Don’t lie to people. Be straight up and they’ll put you back (in office),” Smith said.