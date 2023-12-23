My staff has endured a tough December, to hear some tell it.

Whenever I’ve been able to wrest control of the Sonos app, the interoffice music has found its way to Christmas music.

Everyone here at Richland Source should now be well-versed on virtually every standard imaginable.

A year ago I turned this peculiar infatuation of holiday music into a story — asking the staff to share their favorite Christmas ditty.

When City Editor Carl Hunnell chose “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” I pulled the plug on revisiting that concept.

I suggested a more appropriate choice for Carl, who is a grandfather twice now, would be “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” starring the deep base of Thurl Ravenscroft.

Hard to believe that when I first met him 35 years ago, Carl had a side hustle playing Santa, and was a jolly good elf, too. With that kind of background, you’d think a fan of The Boss would’ve picked “Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town.”

Anyway, I decided to bypass the staff, and share some of my favorite Christmas songs.

Listening to Christmas music is a tradition-rich part of the holiday. Illustration created by Dall-E.

When I was a kid, mom had the stereo loaded up with albums in December, so I was weened on the classic crooners, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Perry Como, Nat King Cole.

If you want to listen to their best, I’d suggest Crosby’s incredible duet with David Bowie on “Little Drummer Boy,” Sinatra’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Martin’s politically incorrect “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” Como’s “There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays.“and Cole’s “The Christmas Song.”

I knew them all, loved them all, and still do. Same for the classic carols, like Carrie Underwood’s “Do You Hear What I Hear?“

There are more modern songs that will break through at times.

Actually, I liked George Michael’s “Last Christmas” when it was first released in 1986.

But two years ago, a local radio station played it incessantly, to the point I heard it no less than four times a day, often more — and I mostly listen to the radio on the way to and from work, about a five-minute commute.

I got so sick of that tune, I’ll go without music before I hear it again.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is another one that I originally liked, but have grown weary of this year.

That scenario drives me deeper into my older favorites.

I fondly recall driving my daughter Sydney in the car when she was still sitting in a child’s booster seat, and Madonna’s “Santa Baby” spilling out of the radio. She was probably 4 years old, but the lyrics took her aback.

“Santa, Baby?” she exclaimed.

The literal meaning made no sense whatsoever to a tot.

What shouldn’t be confusing is there are some great original songs we rarely or worse never hear that could be holiday staples.

One that’s moving in that direction, although it’s a sad one, is Celine Dion’s “Where Are You Christmas?”

One of my favorites that never got its due was John Denver’s “Aspenglow,” released in the mid 1970s.

The best Christmas song I’ve heard in the last five years is “Invisible” by Zara Larsson. It plays over the closing credits in the Netflix movie Klaus, and it’s outstanding.

Not once have I heard “Joseph’s Song” by Michael Card this season.

Somehow, someway, The Band’s classic “Christmas Must Be Tonight” has been lost in time. This is the song that should be played four or five times a day.

How about “Christmas is All Around” by Billy Mack?

If you’ve heard “Christmas Vacation” played, I can guarantee it’s because you’ve seen the movie a half-dozen times already this winter.

Listening to Christmas music was a habit that formed at a young age for some of us. Illustration created by Dall-E.

One of the first songs we learned in elementary school was “Up on the Houstop,” done here by Tennessee Ernie Ford. That one’s ripe for a remake by someone who can have fun with it.

If jazz is your thing, “Linus and Lucy” is your swing, by Vince Guaraldi — it’s the longtime Peanuts theme. That one we do hear frequently.

Anyway, those are some of the songs that pop to mind for me over the holiday season.

If you’ve got one to suggest, I’m all ears. If any of these songs is a revelation to you, return the favor and send one of your favorites to me.

In the meantime, “I’ll be Home For Christmas,” and Bing will probably be on in the background, too.