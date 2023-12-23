New Boston Glenwood posted a narrow 55-51 win over Ironton St. Joseph Central during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, New Boston Glenwood and Ironton St Joseph Central faced off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Ironton St Joseph Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Ironton St Joseph Central faced off against McDermott Northwest and New Boston Glenwood took on McDermott Northwest on Dec. 12 at McDermott Northwest High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.