Warren John F. Kennedy notched a win against Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 75-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Mogadore on Dec. 15 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

