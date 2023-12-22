MANSFIELD: Henry D. “Hank” Hall, of Mansfield passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a long illness.

Henry was born November 19, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Fletcher D. and Irene (Wagner) Hall and preferred to be called “Hank”. He was the first born son of 14 children. Growing up on the family farm, he developed a very strong work ethic, which followed him throughout his life.

He graduated from Whitmer High School in Toledo and, at the age of 19, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the Korean War for two years until he was wounded during the famous Battle of Chosin Reservoir. Hank was proud of his time in the Marines and was honored to serve his country.

When he returned to the states he began classes at the University of Toledo pursuing a law degree. After two years his career path changed and he went to Toledo Barber School where be obtained his barber license.

Hank operated barber shops in Toledo, Mansfield and Lexington for over 50 years. He also retired from Lexington Schools where he worked in the maintenance department.

In his youth, Hank was involved in scouting and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of Bellville Masonic Lodge #376 and Mansfield Lodge #35, serving as the Master of the Lodge for both locations. He attended Cook Road Baptist Church. He was a very handy woodworker, building furniture and gifts for his family. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his best friends, Al and Cathy Phillips, fishing for Walleye on their boat at Lake Erie. He loved his pets, especially his dogs Baron and Tessa.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Jacqueline (Roberts- Carter) Hall, his children and grandchildren: Michael (Cindy) Hall of Florida, his children, Courtney and Brittany; Susan (Brian) Brush of Mt. Vernon, her sons Sean, Stuart and Geordon; Kenneth (Laurie) Hall of Mt. Vernon and his daughter Lisa. Stepchildren John (Tee) Carter of Lexington and their daughters Valerie, Colleen “the favorite” and Amy, Tim (Susan) Carter of Carmel, Indiana and their sons Michael and Nicholas; and Allison (Andrew) Carter-Deloach of Mansfield; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family.

Hank was predeceased by siblings Betty, Phyllis, Iona, FletcherJr., Alta, Irene, Richard, Geraldine and Donald. He is survived by his sisters Elaine and Carol.

The family would like to express thanks to OhioHealth home care staff, with a special thanks to Kim and Joe.

Friends may call Friday, December 29, 2023 from 2-3 pm at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service honoring Henry D. “Hank” Hall will begin at 3pm. His grandson-in-law Jordan Smant will officiate. Military honors will be held following the service.

