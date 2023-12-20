MANSFIELD – When Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker first took office, the city was in a state of fiscal emergency.

Now, 12 years later, Theaker said he knows he’s left the city in a better place.

“That was a real hardship,” he said. “I have to admit that Linn Steward (outgoing finance director) was very helpful in getting us out of that.

“Within two years, we were out of fiscal emergency.”

Steward, first elected finance director in 2011 and subsequently re-elected to the same position in 2015 and 2019, was honored Monday at Mansfield City Council along with Theaker.

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero (right) shakes hands with Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker (left) during a celebratory open house Wednesday afternoon.

As Mansfield began a new chapter after the fiscal emergency, Theaker said a tremendous amount of development took place, including work at Mansfield’s Lahm Airport and growth on Main Street.

“You’ve got to have great people around you, great people that work with you and work for you,” he said.

“Did we have some issues and some problems? Yes we did and everybody’s going to have them, but we worked through them.”

Vero, Porch applaud Theaker for 12 years of service

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero was among those in attendance Wednesday at an open house for Theaker, which took place at the Mansfield Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St.

Vero said anyone who knows the mayor will tell you they’ve appreciated Theaker’s openness toward potential new partnerships and willingness to listen.

“He’s easy to work with and (after) 12 years of serving the city, being available at all times of the day and night, I’m certainly here to wish him well and it was a pleasure working with him.”

Mansfield Chief of Police Keith Porch, who’s tenure as assistant chief and chief have all occurred under Theaker’s time in office, said he was honored to be the mayor’s selection to those positions.

“I’m forever grateful for where he (Theaker) was able to see talent and pick the right person,” he said. “Of course I’m grateful for that.”

Mansfield Chief of Police Keith Porch has served as the department’s chief for the last five years.

Porch said Theaker was instrumental in improving wage packages within the Mansfield Police Department.

“We were entering critical levels and were faced with some areas that officers were going to seek employment through other departments,” he said.

“It (increased wage packages) definitely saved our retention to keep our officers that were currently employed and to seek new employees.”

Theaker ‘thankful’ for trust and support of Mansfield citizens

Theaker said he was hit with the realization that his job has been completed as he exited City Council Chambers on Monday night.

While he’ll miss the people, Theaker said he won’t miss the never-ending phone calls he received during all hours, day and night.

What awaits is a life in retirement with time to relax, as well as visit his two daughters and five grandchildren.

Reminiscing on 12 years in the mayor’s office, Theaker said his hope was always to spend time developing and making the city better.

“I was re-elected twice and I was very thankful that the citizens of Mansfield felt that I was doing a good enough job to stay and to do that. I appreciate them.

“Jodie (Perry) will be taking it (Mansfield) now and moving it forward even more.”

Perry defeated Democrat Sherry Vaught in November, winning 65.74 percent of the vote from Mansfield’s electorate.

A ‘much different’ Mansfield awaits Mayor-elect Perry

Perry, Mansfield mayor-elect, said she’s had the opportunity to work frequently with Theaker since 2014, when she became president and CEO of Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development.

She said monthly meetings were shared with Theaker, where the two discussed economic development projects and downtown initiatives.

Perry’s behind-the-scenes view of Mansfield contributed to her decision to run for mayor, she said.

“He’s (Theaker) been very helpful to me in the transition. (He’s) invited me into staff meetings and things like that, so I’m not walking in blind.”

“The city I’m going to walk into is much different than the one he did and I’m very appreciative of all his work, as well as Director Steward and the others that contributed to that.”