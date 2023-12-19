ASHLAND — A 32-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning in Ashland in connection with a 2014 murder in Texas, according to a press release issued by the United States Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Zykeshalla Murphy, 32, was wanted by the Killeen, Texas Police Department for murder.

Murphy and another male were sought after a May 2014 murder that took place in Killeen.

“This fugitive may have thought she would be able to run from justice forever, but dedicated officers in Texas made sure this case didn’t go unsolved,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated.

“The U.S. Marshals Service will ensure that when fugitives are identified they are arrested as quickly as possible to keep our communities across the country safe.”

A warrant for Murphy’s arrest was issued four days ago and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Texas begin working the investigation into her whereabouts.

Investigators discovered Murphy was on bond for a petty theft in Ashland.

Members of the NOVFTF were able to locate Murphy and arrest her without incident at a home in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue in Ashland, the press release stated.

Murphy was booked into the Ashland County Jail and will remain there until she can be extradited back to Texas to answer for the charges against her, authorities reported.



Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip.

Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous. Follow the U.S. Marshals on Twitter @USMSCleveland.

