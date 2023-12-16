OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 15, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashtabula Edgewood outlasts Perry in multi-OT classic

It took overtime, but Ashtabula Edgewood finally beat Perry 56-50 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

The first quarter gave Ashtabula Edgewood a 19-11 lead over Perry.

The Warriors registered a 28-15 advantage at intermission over the Pirates.

Perry drew within 36-27 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Warriors and the Pirates locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Ashtabula Edgewood and Perry locked in a 46-46 stalemate.

The Warriors got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-4 edge.

Last season, Perry and Ashtabula Edgewood squared off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Perry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Perry faced off against Jefferson and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Painesville Harvey on Dec. 5 at Painesville Harvey High School.

Aurora dominates Barberton

Aurora handled Barberton 57-19 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 15.

The last time Aurora and Barberton played in a 48-43 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Aurora faced off against Tallmadge.

Bellevue rides to cruise-control win over Tiffin Columbian

Bellevue dominated Tiffin Columbian 58-26 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Bellevue and Tiffin Columbian squared off on Dec. 21, 2021 at Bellevue High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Sandusky Perkins.

Belmont Union Local bests Cambridge

Belmont Union Local left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cambridge from start to finish for a 51-14 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Cambridge faced off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Belmont Union Local faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Cambridge took on Marietta on Dec. 8 at Marietta High School.

Canal Winchester routs Columbus Franklin Heights

It was a tough night for Columbus Franklin Heights which was overmatched by Canal Winchester in this 68-9 verdict.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Columbus Franklin Heights squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Westerville North and Canal Winchester took on Lancaster on Dec. 5 at Lancaster High School.

Carey survives for narrow win over Bucyrus Wynford

Carey posted a narrow 49-42 win over Bucyrus Wynford for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 15.

Carey opened with a 14-13 advantage over Bucyrus Wynford through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 29-18 advantage at intermission over the Royals.

Bucyrus Wynford showed some mettle by fighting back to a 36-28 count in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Royals’ 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Carey faced off against Attica Seneca East and Bucyrus Wynford took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 7 at Bucyrus Wynford High School.

Bloom-Carroll crushes Circleville Logan Elm

Bloom-Carroll dismissed Circleville Logan Elm by a 55-29 count on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Circleville and Bloom-Carroll took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 9 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey darts by Cincinnati Shroder

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Shroder 62-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey faced off against Reading.

Circleville barely beats Ashville Teays Valley

Circleville topped Ashville Teays Valley 44-39 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The last time Circleville and Ashville Teays Valley played in a 28-23 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Circleville faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Ashville Teays Valley took on Bloom-Carroll on Dec. 5 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Columbus Africentric dominates Columbus South in convincing showing

Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 73-23 win over Columbus South in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Columbus Africentric faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Columbus South took on Columbus Whetstone on Nov. 30 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Columbus Centennial tops Columbus Whetstone

Columbus Centennial raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-22 win over Columbus Whetstone in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Centennial faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Columbus Centennial High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Franklin Heights and Columbus Centennial took on Columbus East on Dec. 8 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights pockets slim win over Whitehall-Yearling

Columbus Grandview Heights finally found a way to top Whitehall-Yearling 50-46 on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus Grandview Heights and Whitehall-Yearling squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Galloway Westland on Dec. 11 at Galloway Westland High School.

Covington Holy Cross delivers statement win over Cincinnati Seton

Covington Holy Cross unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Seton 65-41 Friday for a Kentucky girls basketball victory at Covington Holy Cross High on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Cincinnati Seton faced off against Cincinnati Mercy McAuley.

Delaware Buckeye Valley dominates Columbus Bishop Ready

Delaware Buckeye Valley recorded a big victory over Columbus Bishop Ready 55-21 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Heath and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Columbus School for Girls on Dec. 9 at Columbus School for Girls.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin escapes close call with Newark

Delaware Olentangy Berlin finally found a way to top Newark 59-55 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Newark and Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Newark High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Newark took on Dublin Jerome on Dec. 5 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Dublin Jerome earns solid win over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

Dublin Jerome eventually beat Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31-21 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Dublin Jerome faced off against Newark and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 8 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

East Liverpool Beaver Local escapes Cadiz Harrison Central in thin win

East Liverpool Beaver Local topped Cadiz Harrison Central 57-52 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against New Cumberland Oak Glen and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 7 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Elmore Woodmore grinds out close victory over Tiffin Calvert

Elmore Woodmore posted a narrow 42-41 win over Tiffin Calvert in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Old Fort and Tiffin Calvert took on Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic on Dec. 9 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

Fayette overcomes Pioneer North Central

Fayette collected a solid win over Pioneer North Central in a 40-24 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pioneer North Central High on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Pioneer North Central faced off against Pettisville and Fayette took on Montpelier on Dec. 8 at Montpelier High School.

Gahanna Columbus Academy narrowly defeats Columbus School for girls

Gahanna Columbus Academy collected a solid win over Columbus School for girls in a 47-35 verdict at Gahanna Columbus Academy on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Gahanna Columbus Academy and Columbus School for Girls faced off on Jan. 6, 2022 at Columbus School for Girls.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Gahanna Columbus Academy faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Columbus School for Girls took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Dec. 9 at Columbus School for Girls.

Gibsonburg collects victory over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Gibsonburg collected a solid win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in a 54-37 verdict on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Gibsonburg and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Gibsonburg faced off against New Riegel and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic took on Old Fort on Nov. 30 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Granville dominates Heath

Granville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-32 win over Heath at Granville High on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Granville and Heath faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Granville faced off against Zanesville and Heath took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Dec. 7 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Hilliard Darby overwhelms Grove City Central Crossing

It was a tough night for Grove City Central Crossing which was overmatched by Hilliard Darby in this 68-42 verdict.

The last time Hilliard Darby and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 44-30 game on Jan. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hilliard Darby faced off against Marysville and Grove City Central Crossing took on Lancaster on Dec. 8 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

Bowling Green comes up short in matchup with Holland Springfield

Holland Springfield eventually beat Bowling Green 38-22 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 15.

The last time Holland Springfield and Bowling Green played in a 56-30 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Bowling Green faced off against Napoleon and Holland Springfield took on Findlay on Dec. 1 at Holland Springfield High School.

Johnstown Northridge carves slim margin over Zanesville

Johnstown Northridge topped Zanesville 30-22 in a tough tilt on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville and Johnstown Northridge faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Zanesville faced off against Utica and Johnstown Northridge took on Utica on Dec. 5 at Utica High School.

Kansas Lakota secures a win over New Riegel

Kansas Lakota pushed past New Riegel for a 52-39 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

Last season, Kansas Lakota and New Riegel faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Riegel faced off against Gibsonburg and Kansas Lakota took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Dec. 9 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Lancaster outlasts New Albany

Lancaster handed New Albany a tough 51-35 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Lancaster faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and New Albany took on Grove City on Dec. 8 at New Albany High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair

Lancaster Fairfield Union posted a narrow 37-32 win over Columbus Hamilton Township for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus Hamilton Township High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Circleville and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Dec. 5 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Madison dominates Jefferson

Madison dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-33 win over Jefferson for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Madison faced off against Geneva and Jefferson took on Girard on Dec. 9 at Girard High School.

Mantua Crestwood carves slim margin over Kirtland

Mantua Crestwood topped Kirtland 39-38 in a tough tilt on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Kirtland and Mantua Crestwood played in a 53-30 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Kirtland took on Burton Berkshire on Dec. 8 at Kirtland High School.

Metamora Evergreen secures a win over Pettisville

Metamora Evergreen collected a solid win over Pettisville in a 47-34 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 15.

Last season, Pettisville and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Pettisville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Swanton and Pettisville took on Pioneer North Central on Dec. 8 at Pettisville High School.

Mogadore Field takes down Akron Coventry

Mogadore Field handled Akron Coventry 56-12 in an impressive showing at Mogadore Field High on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Akron Coventry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Mogadore Field faced off against Massillon.

Napoleon overpowers Sylvania Southview in thorough fashion

Napoleon controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-18 win against Sylvania Southview in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The last time Sylvania Southview and Napoleon played in a 40-33 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sylvania Southview faced off against Oregon Clay and Napoleon took on Bowling Green on Dec. 8 at Napoleon High School.

Newark Catholic survives for narrow win over Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Newark Catholic posted a narrow 33-25 win over Pataskala Watkins Memorial during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Newark Catholic faced off against Newark Licking Valley.

Old Fort barely beats Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Old Fort finally found a way to top Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35-28 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 15.

Last season, Old Fort and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Old Fort faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 9 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Painesville Harvey slips past Ashtabula Lakeside

Painesville Harvey topped Ashtabula Lakeside 43-41 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Painesville Harvey High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Painesville Harvey and Ashtabula Lakeside squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Painesville Harvey faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Wickliffe on Dec. 1 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

Pickerington Central prevails over Gahanna Lincoln

Pickerington Central rolled past Gahanna Lincoln for a comfortable 72-35 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

The last time Pickerington Central and Gahanna Lincoln played in a 59-40 game on Jan. 11, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 9, Pickerington Central squared off with Rocky River Magnificat in a basketball game.

Portsmouth Clay barely beats Ashton Hannan

Portsmouth Clay finally found a way to top Ashton Hannan 36-29 for a West Virginia girls basketball victory at Ashton Hannan High on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Ashton Hannan faced off against Portsmouth Scioto Christian and Portsmouth Clay took on Racine Southern on Dec. 9 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Reynoldsburg grinds out close victory over Dublin Coffman

Reynoldsburg posted a narrow 48-47 win over Dublin Coffman for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 15.

The last time Reynoldsburg and Dublin Coffman played in a 56-47 game on March 4, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Dublin Coffman faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Reynoldsburg took on Proctorville Fairland on Dec. 9 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut earns stressful win over Westerville South

Sunbury Big Walnut topped Westerville South 36-33 in a tough tilt on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Delaware Hayes and Westerville South took on Dublin Scioto on Dec. 8 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Sylvania Northview pockets slim win over Findlay

Sylvania Northview topped Findlay 56-49 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Findlay faced off against Toledo Whitmer.

Upper Arlington delivers statement win over Pickerington North

Upper Arlington handled Pickerington North 53-32 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pickerington North High on Dec. 15.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Pickerington North faced off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Pickerington North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Pickerington North faced off against Logan and Upper Arlington took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 8 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

West Unity Hilltop pushes over Edon

West Unity Hilltop eventually beat Edon 40-25 on Dec. 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

West Unity Hilltop opened with a 16-6 advantage over Edon through the first quarter.

The Cadets registered a 20-9 advantage at intermission over the Bombers.

West Unity Hilltop thundered to a 32-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets chalked up this decision in spite of the Bombers’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, West Unity Hilltop and Edon faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Edon faced off against Fremont and West Unity Hilltop took on Stryker on Dec. 8 at Stryker High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne tacks win on Toledo Whitmer

It was a tough night for Toledo Whitmer which was overmatched by Whitehouse Anthony Wayne in this 54-32 verdict.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Toledo Whitmer squared off on Dec. 22, 2021 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Findlay and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Findlay on Dec. 5 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.