Stanley ”Stan” Allen Cooperider, lovingly known as Buckeye Stan, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the age of 75, after a 14 year brave battle with Cancer. Stan was born on the 7th of August 1948 in Marion, to the late Lowell and Bonnie (Litteral) Cooperider. Stan graduated from Marion Harding High School, class of 1966.

Stan and his family moved to Iberia, Ohio, where he touched the lives of many with his kindness, dedication, and love for his community.

Buckeye Stan had a deep passion for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and his unwavering support for the team was well-known throughout the town. Stan was in The Ohio State Alumni Club of Marion County. He could often be found cheering them on from the stands, spreading his infectious enthusiasm to all those around him.

For an astounding 52 years, Buckeye Stan served on the Iberia Fire Department, dedicating his time and efforts to keeping the community safe. His commitment to service was admirable, and he rose to the position of Assistant Fire Chief, becoming a trusted and respected member of the department.

In his professional life, Buckeye Stan worked at Whirlpool Corporation Marion Division in the Paint department for an impressive 42 years. His dedication and strong work ethic made him an invaluable member of the team, and he left a lasting impact on his colleagues.

Beyond his professional achievements, Buckeye Stan was a devoted family man. He is survived by his loving spouse of 50 years, Margaret “Peggy” (Cramer) Cooperider, who stood by his side through thick and thin. Buckeye Stan was a proud father to his daughters Jenny (Tim) Gray and Kelli Cooperider. He cherished his role as “Papa” and took great delight in the presence of his grandsons Allen and Brody Gray. He also leaves behind his beloved sister Lois Weston and brother, Jerry (Pam) Cooperider. Stan will be greatly missed by all his extended family and friends.

In his free time, Buckeye Stan found solace in the simple pleasures of life. He would take his Gator, or in his later years his Golf Cart to enjoy his fishing at the family pond, finding peace and tranquility as he cast his line into the water. His green thumb was evident in the fruitful vegetable garden he tended to with care, and his perfectly manicured yard was a testament to his meticulous nature. In these difficult times, may we find comfort in the memories we shared with Buckeye Stan, and may his legacy continue to inspire us all.

Friends may call on Friday December 15, 2023, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held Saturday December 16, 2023, at 11:00am at the Iberia Presbyterian Church 8607 County Road 30, Iberia. Friends and family that attend both services are asked to arrive casually in their favorite Ohio State Buckeyes attire.

Memorial Contributions may be made to either Iberia Presbyterian Church or Iberia Fire Fighters Association.

