Albany Alexander darts by Wellston

Albany Alexander dismissed Wellston by a 63-34 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Wellston faced off against Racine Southern and Albany Alexander took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Dec. 4 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Antwerp exhales after close call with Miller City

Antwerp topped Miller City 48-45 in a tough tilt on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Antwerp faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Miller City took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 5 at Miller City High School.

Archbold pockets slim win over Defiance Tinora

Archbold posted a narrow 48-42 win over Defiance Tinora in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Archbold faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Defiance Tinora took on West Unity Hilltop on Dec. 4 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Ashtabula St. John darts by Vienna Mathews

Ashtabula St. John handled Vienna Mathews 60-11 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

The last time Vienna Mathews and Ashtabula St. John played in a 65-28 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Vienna Mathews faced off against Kinsman Badger.

Aurora bests Chagrin Falls Kenston

Aurora recorded a big victory over Chagrin Falls Kenston 60-30 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Parma Padua Franciscan and Aurora took on Cuyahoga Falls on Dec. 6 at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Bainbridge Paint Valley overpowers Latham Western in thorough fashion

Bainbridge Paint Valley dominated Latham Western 61-14 on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Bainbridge Paint Valley and Latham Western played in a 64-13 game on Dec. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Latham Western faced off against West Union and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Dec. 2 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Barnesville denies Sarahsville Shenandoah’s challenge

Barnesville eventually beat Sarahsville Shenandoah 55-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 11.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Barnesville faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Barnesville faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Caldwell on Dec. 6 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Batavia tops Cincinnati McNicholas

Batavia eventually beat Cincinnati McNicholas 47-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Batavia High on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Batavia faced off against Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Dayton Carroll on Dec. 6 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern claims victory against Bethel-Tate

Batavia Clermont Northeastern eventually beat Bethel-Tate 58-45 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Batavia Clermont Northeastern squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Bethel-Tate High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Bethel-Tate faced off against Georgetown and Batavia Clermont Northeastern took on Blanchester on Dec. 7 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

Bay Village Bay collects victory over Gates Mills Hawken

Bay Village Bay pushed past Gates Mills Hawken for a 43-25 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bay Village Bay High on Dec. 11.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Bay Village Bay faced off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Bay Village Bay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Richmond Heights.

Bellaire squeezes past Belmont Union Local

Bellaire finally found a way to top Belmont Union Local 44-35 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

The last time Belmont Union Local and Bellaire played in a 71-30 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Bellaire faced off against St. Clairsville and Belmont Union Local took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Dec. 4 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan bests Springfield Shawnee

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-25 win against Springfield Shawnee in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Kenton and Springfield Shawnee took on London on Dec. 6 at London High School.

Blanchester pockets slim win over Sabina East Clinton

Blanchester posted a narrow 60-52 win over Sabina East Clinton on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Sabina East Clinton and Blanchester faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Blanchester faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Sabina East Clinton took on Winchester Eastern on Nov. 29 at Winchester Eastern High School.

Bristolville Bristol pockets slim win over Windham

Bristolville Bristol posted a narrow 65-56 win over Windham on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Windham squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Windham took on Warren Lordstown on Dec. 4 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Brookfield overwhelms Youngstown Liberty

Brookfield’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Youngstown Liberty 44-14 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

Brookfield opened with a 14-2 advantage over Youngstown Liberty through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense roared in front for a 24-5 lead over the Leopards at halftime.

Brookfield roared to a 40-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Youngstown Liberty and Brookfield played in a 53-49 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Mineral Ridge and Brookfield took on Hubbard on Dec. 4 at Hubbard High School.

Bryan crushes Edgerton

Bryan left no doubt on Monday, controlling Edgerton from start to finish for a 57-32 victory at Bryan High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bryan darted in front of Edgerton 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 38-17 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Bryan stormed to a 54-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Golden Bears 10-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Bryan and Edgerton squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Bryan faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Edgerton took on Pettisville on Nov. 30 at Pettisville High School.

Cardington-Lincoln barely beats Bucyrus

Cardington-Lincoln posted a narrow 50-44 win over Bucyrus for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Fredericktown and Bucyrus took on Vanlue on Nov. 30 at Bucyrus High School.

Carlisle claims tight victory against New Paris National Trail

Carlisle posted a narrow 36-33 win over New Paris National Trail at Carlisle High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, New Paris National Trail and Carlisle faced off on Jan. 18, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Carlisle faced off against Springfield Northeastern and New Paris National Trail took on Arcanum Franklin Monroe on Nov. 30 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

Bloom-Carroll dominates Baltimore Liberty Union in convincing showing

Bloom-Carroll recorded a big victory over Baltimore Liberty Union 63-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bloom-Carroll High on Dec. 11.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Ashville Teays Valley on Nov. 28 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Carrollton collects victory over Steubenville

Carrollton pushed past Steubenville for a 58-48 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Steubenville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Carrollton took on Salem on Dec. 6 at Salem High School.

Chardon thwarts Mentor Lake Catholic’s quest

Chardon knocked off Mentor Lake Catholic 47-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chardon faced off against Chagrin Falls and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Warren G. Harding on Dec. 6 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori tops Lockland

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori handled Lockland 57-27 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori faced off against Blanchester.

Cincinnati Hills Christian overpowers Georgetown in thorough fashion

Cincinnati Hills Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-23 win over Georgetown in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Recently on Dec. 4, Georgetown squared off with Bethel-Tate in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Anderson comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Cincinnati Walnut Hills grabbed a 54-35 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Anderson for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Lebanon.

Cincinnati Winton Woods defeats Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati Winton Woods recorded a big victory over Morrow Little Miami 57-14 on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Milford and Morrow Little Miami took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Nov. 30 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming narrowly defeats Hamilton Ross

Cincinnati Wyoming pushed past Hamilton Ross for a 58-48 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Wyoming High on Dec. 11.

Last season, Hamilton Ross and Cincinnati Wyoming faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Hamilton Ross High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Reading and Hamilton Ross took on Napoleon on Dec. 5 at Napoleon High School.

Clayton Northmont tops Springfield Kenton Ridge

Clayton Northmont unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Springfield Kenton Ridge 57-27 Monday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Clayton Northmont took on Miamisburg on Dec. 6 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Cleveland St. Joseph outlasts Austintown Fitch

Cleveland St. Joseph eventually beat Austintown Fitch 57-44 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Austintown Fitch faced off against Youngstown Ursuline.

Columbiana prevails over Wellsville

Columbiana dominated Wellsville 46-22 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

Last season, Columbiana and Wellsville faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Columbiana faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Wellsville took on Leetonia on Dec. 4 at Wellsville High School.

Columbiana Crestview’s speedy start jolts Campbell Memorial

A swift early pace pushed Columbiana Crestview past Campbell Memorial Monday 63-5 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial squared off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Girard and Campbell Memorial took on Columbiana Heartland Christian on Dec. 4 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights defeats Galloway Westland

Columbus Grandview Heights scored early and often to roll over Galloway Westland 67-45 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Galloway Westland faced off against Grove City and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Dec. 5 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Cortland Maplewood dominates Fairport Harbor Fairport

Cortland Maplewood controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-19 win against Fairport Harbor Fairport in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 11.

The last time Fairport Harbor Fairport and Cortland Maplewood played in a 50-32 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Kinsman Badger and Cortland Maplewood took on Bristolville Bristol on Dec. 7 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Covington claims tight victory against Russia

Covington topped Russia 44-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Russia faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Covington took on New Bremen on Dec. 5 at New Bremen High School.

Danville overwhelms Columbus Patriot Prep

Danville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-20 win over Columbus Patriot Prep on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Columbus Patriot Prep faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Danville took on Mt Gilead on Dec. 6 at Danville High School.

Dayton Carroll rides to cruise-control win over Wilmington

It was a tough night for Wilmington which was overmatched by Dayton Carroll in this 68-46 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Wilmington faced off against Waynesville and Dayton Carroll took on Cincinnati McNicholas on Dec. 6 at Dayton Carroll High School.

Dayton Meadowdale prevails over Dayton Stivers

Dayton Meadowdale left no doubt on Monday, controlling Dayton Stivers from start to finish for a 59-32 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dayton Stivers on Dec. 11.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Stivers squared off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Dayton Stivers faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Meadowdale took on Dayton Ponitz on Dec. 4 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

Dayton Ponitz darts by Dayton Belmont

Dayton Ponitz dominated from start to finish in an imposing 72-39 win over Dayton Belmont on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 4, Dayton Ponitz squared off with Dayton Meadowdale in a basketball game.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall dominates Dayton Dunbar

Dayton Thurgood Marshall raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-20 win over Dayton Dunbar on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Dayton Thurgood Marshall faced off against Franklin Middletown Christian and Dayton Dunbar took on Dayton Stivers on Dec. 4 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

Defiance Ayersville’s speedy start jolts Defiance

Defiance Ayersville left no doubt in recording a 50-21 win over Defiance for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Defiance High on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Defiance faced off against Bryan and Defiance Ayersville took on Pettisville on Dec. 5 at Pettisville High School.

East Cleveland Shaw tops Bard high school Early College Cleveland

East Cleveland Shaw pushed past Bard high school Early College Cleveland for a 39-29 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 2, East Cleveland Shaw faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights.

East Palestine routs Leetonia

East Palestine rolled past Leetonia for a comfortable 40-10 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

The last time East Palestine and Leetonia played in a 60-23 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Leetonia faced off against Hanoverton United and East Palestine took on Lisbon on Dec. 4 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Euclid delivers statement win over Cleveland Central Catholic

Euclid dominated Cleveland Central Catholic 64-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

Recently on Dec. 4, Euclid squared off with Willoughby South in a basketball game.

Fayette edges past Sand Creek in tough test

Fayette finally found a way to top Sand Creek 41-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

Recently on Dec. 4, Fayette squared off with Swanton in a basketball game.

Fayetteville overwhelms Manchester

Fayetteville rolled past Manchester for a comfortable 63-23 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

Last season, Fayetteville and Manchester faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Fayetteville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Fayetteville faced off against Ripley RULH and Manchester took on Peebles on Dec. 7 at Manchester High School.

Franklin Furnace Green tacks win on Beaver Eastern

Franklin Furnace Green scored early and often to roll over Beaver Eastern 57-37 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Beaver Eastern High on Dec. 11.

Recently on Dec. 2, Franklin Furnace Green squared off with Reedsville Eastern in a basketball game.

Gallipolis Gallia overcomes Chesapeake

Gallipolis Gallia collected a solid win over Chesapeake in a 47-36 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

Last season, Chesapeake and Gallipolis Gallia faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Recently on Dec. 4, Chesapeake squared off with Ironton in a basketball game.

Girard tops Canfield South Range

Girard collected a solid win over Canfield South Range in a 34-19 verdict on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Girard and Canfield South Range played in a 44-35 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Girard faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Canfield South Range took on Youngstown Boardman on Nov. 29 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley denies East Canton’s challenge

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley notched a win against East Canton 40-28 at East Canton High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of East Canton 9-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a slim 18-14 gap over the Hornets at the half.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley jumped to a 29-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and East Canton squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against New Philadelphia.

Groveport Madison Christian overwhelms Plain City Shekinah Christian

Groveport Madison Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-39 win over Plain City Shekinah Christian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

Last season, Groveport Madison Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Groveport Madison Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Plain City Shekinah Christian faced off against Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day and Groveport Madison Christian took on Westerville Northside Christian on Dec. 5 at Westerville Northside Christian School.

Hamilton delivers statement win over Cincinnati Northwest

Hamilton dismissed Cincinnati Northwest by a 58-16 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Northwest took on Cincinnati College Prep on Nov. 29 at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian bests Cincinnati North College Hill

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian rolled past Cincinnati North College Hill for a comfortable 47-8 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Recently on Dec. 6, Hamilton Cincinnati Christian squared off with Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in a basketball game.

Kinsman Badger dominates Andover Pymatuning Valley in convincing showing

Kinsman Badger handled Andover Pymatuning Valley 66-41 in an impressive showing during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Kinsman Badger High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Kinsman Badger faced off against Vienna Mathews and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Bristolville Bristol on Nov. 30 at Bristolville Bristol High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae narrowly defeats Newton Falls

Leavittsburg LaBrae collected a solid win over Newton Falls in a 46-33 verdict on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Leavittsburg LaBrae and Newton Falls faced off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Niles and Newton Falls took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Dec. 4 at Newton Falls High School.

Lebanon claims victory against Cincinnati Ursuline

Lebanon collected a solid win over Cincinnati Ursuline in a 68-51 verdict on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Cincinnati Ursuline faced off against Fairfield and Lebanon took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Dec. 7 at Lebanon High School.

Lima takes down Toledo Woodward

Lima left no doubt on Monday, controlling Toledo Woodward from start to finish for a 60-22 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Toledo Woodward faced off against Oak Harbor and Lima took on Cory-Rawson on Nov. 30 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Lima Perry denies Pandora-Gilboa’s challenge

Lima Perry handed Pandora-Gilboa a tough 61-50 loss at Lima Perry High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Lima Perry faced off against McComb and Pandora-Gilboa took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Nov. 28 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Lisbon overpowers Youngstown Valley Christian in thorough fashion

Lisbon dismissed Youngstown Valley Christian by a 56-23 count on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lisbon and Youngstown Valley Christian squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Hanoverton United and Lisbon took on East Palestine on Dec. 4 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Lynchburg – Clay dominates Winchester Eastern in convincing showing

Lynchburg – Clay controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-24 win against Winchester Eastern at Lynchburg – Clay on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Winchester Eastern and Lynchburg – Clay squared off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Lynchburg – Clay faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Winchester Eastern took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Dec. 4 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

McArthur Vinton County edges past Chillicothe Zane Trace in tough test

McArthur Vinton County posted a narrow 32-25 win over Chillicothe Zane Trace in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Chillicothe Zane Trace squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and McArthur Vinton County took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Nov. 30 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Miamisburg denies Franklin’s challenge

Miamisburg handed Franklin a tough 52-39 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Franklin faced off against Bellbrook and Miamisburg took on Clayton Northmont on Dec. 6 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian overwhelms Cincinnati Aiken

Miamisburg Dayton Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-17 win over Cincinnati Aiken on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Woodward.

Middletown records thin win against Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

Middletown finally found a way to top Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 43-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Middletown faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Cincinnati Colerain on Nov. 29 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Milan Edison earns solid win over Weirton Madonna

Milan Edison pushed past Weirton Madonna for a 48-36 win for a West Virginia girls basketball victory at Weirton Madonna High on Dec. 11.

Milford crushes Cincinnati Turpin

Milford rolled past Cincinnati Turpin for a comfortable 46-22 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Turpin took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Nov. 30 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Mineral Ridge defeats McDonald

Mineral Ridge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-34 win over McDonald on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Mineral Ridge and McDonald played in a 40-39 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, McDonald faced off against Lowellville and Mineral Ridge took on Sebring on Dec. 7 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Minford tops Chillicothe

It was a tough night for Chillicothe which was overmatched by Minford in this 59-33 verdict.

Recently on Dec. 6, Chillicothe squared off with Greenfield McClain in a basketball game.

Mowrystown Whiteoak posts win at Leesburg Fairfield Local’s expense

Mowrystown Whiteoak eventually beat Leesburg Fairfield Local 42-31 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Leesburg Fairfield Local took on Peebles on Nov. 29 at Peebles High School.

Mt. Orab Western Brown escapes Loveland in thin win

Mt. Orab Western Brown finally found a way to top Loveland 46-43 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Goshen and Loveland took on Cincinnati Mercy McAuley on Dec. 2 at Loveland High School.

Van Wert Lincolnview comes up short in matchup with New Bremen

New Bremen notched a win against Van Wert Lincolnview 53-41 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Van Wert Lincolnview High on Dec. 11.

The first quarter gave New Bremen a 9-6 lead over Van Wert Lincolnview.

The Cardinals’ shooting moved in front for a 27-20 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

New Bremen thundered to a 46-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers narrowed the gap 13-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, New Bremen and Van Wert Lincolnview squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Ottoville and New Bremen took on Covington on Dec. 5 at New Bremen High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local slips past Berlin Center Western Reserve

New Middletown Springfield Local topped Berlin Center Western Reserve 42-41 in a tough tilt on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 7, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Struthers on Dec. 4 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

New Richmond prevails over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

New Richmond raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-32 win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 11.

Last season, New Richmond and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off on Dec. 18, 2021 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Hamilton Cincinnati Christian.

Niles slips past Cortland Lakeview

Niles topped Cortland Lakeview 56-52 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Niles squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Youngstown East and Niles took on Rootstown on Dec. 4 at Niles McKinley High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton dominates Sebring

North Jackson Jackson-Milton controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-20 win against Sebring in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Last season, North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Sebring faced off on Jan. 25, 2022 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Sebring faced off against Mineral Ridge and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Dec. 7 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Pettisville claims victory against Delta

Pettisville collected a solid win over Delta in a 49-38 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Pettisville faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Delta took on Montpelier on Dec. 5 at Delta High School.

Poland Seminary earns solid win over Hubbard

Poland Seminary grabbed a 45-28 victory at the expense of Hubbard at Hubbard High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Hubbard faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Hubbard High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Hubbard faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Poland Seminary took on Warren Champion on Nov. 30 at Warren Champion High School.

Portsmouth rides to cruise-control win over Coal Grove

Portsmouth dismissed Coal Grove by a 61-29 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

Last season, Portsmouth and Coal Grove faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Coal Grove High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Portsmouth faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Coal Grove took on South Point on Dec. 4 at South Point High School.

Proctorville Fairland overwhelms Ironton

Proctorville Fairland controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-23 win against Ironton on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Ironton faced off on Feb. 7, 2022 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Ironton faced off against Chesapeake and Proctorville Fairland took on Ironton Rock Hill on Dec. 7 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Richmond Edison pushes over Weirton Madonna

Richmond Edison handed Weirton Madonna a tough 48-36 loss on Dec. 11 in West Virginia girls high school basketball.

The last time Richmond Edison and Weirton Madonna played in a 46-39 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Richmond Edison faced off against Toronto.

Ripley RULH edges past West Union in tough test

Ripley RULH finally found a way to top West Union 45-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Ripley RULH faced off against Fayetteville and West Union took on Latham Western on Dec. 7 at Latham Western High School.

Salineville Southern Local escapes Hanoverton United in thin win

Salineville Southern Local topped Hanoverton United 50-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

The last time Hanoverton United and Salineville Southern Local played in a 50-42 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Columbiana and Hanoverton United took on Leetonia on Dec. 7 at Leetonia High School.

Seaman North Adams overcomes West Portsmouth Portsmouth West in seat-squirming affair

Seaman North Adams finally found a way to top West Portsmouth West 49-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Seaman North Adams faced off on March 1, 2023 at West Portsmouth West High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Seaman North Adams faced off against Peebles and West Portsmouth West took on Jackson on Dec. 2 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Sherwood Fairview claims tight victory against Wauseon

Sherwood Fairview posted a narrow 50-44 win over Wauseon at Sherwood Fairview High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Sherwood Fairview and Wauseon played in a 45-40 game on Dec. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Archbold and Wauseon took on Archbold on Dec. 1 at Archbold High School.

South Point collects victory over Ironton Rock Hill

South Point handed Ironton Rock Hill a tough 35-25 loss at South Point High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, South Point and Ironton Rock Hill faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, South Point faced off against Coal Grove and Ironton Rock Hill took on Proctorville Fairland on Dec. 7 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking secures a win over McConnelsville Morgan

Stewart Federal Hocking handed McConnelsville Morgan a tough 49-32 loss at Mcconnelsville Morgan High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 6, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Crooksville and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Reedsville Eastern on Dec. 7 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Struthers exhales after close call with Youngstown East

Struthers finally found a way to top Youngstown East 35-29 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Youngstown East High on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Youngstown East faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Struthers took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Dec. 4 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Stryker dominates Pioneer North Central in convincing showing

Stryker handled Pioneer North Central 50-14 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

The last time Stryker and Pioneer North Central played in a 48-27 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Stryker faced off against Edon and Pioneer North Central took on West Unity Hilltop on Dec. 5 at Pioneer North Central High School.

The Plains Athens earns solid win over Nelsonville-York

The Plains Athens collected a solid win over Nelsonville-York in a 56-37 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and The Plains Athens faced off on Jan. 13, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Nelsonville-York faced off against Reedsville Eastern and The Plains Athens took on Bidwell River Valley on Dec. 7 at The Plains Athens High School.

Vincent Warren posts win at Wheeling Linsly’s expense

Vincent Warren pushed past Wheeling Linsly for a 55-38 win on Dec. 11 in West Virginia girls high school basketball.

The last time Wheeling Linsly and Vincent Warren played in a 43-39 game on Dec. 11, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Wheeling Linsly faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Vincent Warren took on New Lexington on Nov. 30 at New Lexington High School.

Warren Champion tops Garrettsville Garfield

Warren Champion dominated Garrettsville Garfield 58-20 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Warren Champion played in a 52-19 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Warren Champion squared off with Warren John F. Kennedy in a basketball game.

Warren John F. Kennedy squeezes past Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Warren John F. Kennedy posted a narrow 51-48 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 15-8 advantage over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney through the first quarter.

The Cardinals showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 23-19.

Warren John F. Kennedy darted to a 37-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals rallied in the final quarter, but the Eagles skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Mogadore.

Waynesville edges past Goshen in tough test

Waynesville finally found a way to top Goshen 62-61 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Waynesville faced off against Wilmington and Goshen took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Nov. 30 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

West Liberty-Salem dominates North Lewisburg Triad

West Liberty-Salem unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off North Lewisburg Triad 61-30 Monday on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Jan. 20, 2022 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

Recently on Dec. 6, North Lewisburg Triad squared off with Milford Center Fairbanks in a basketball game.

West Milton Milton-Union defeats West Alexandria Twin Valley South

West Milton Milton-Union unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off West Alexandria Twin Valley South 57-24 Monday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 11.

Recently on Dec. 4, West Alexandria Twin Valley South squared off with Cedarville in a basketball game.

West Unity Hilltop claims victory against Hicksville

West Unity Hilltop collected a solid win over Hicksville in a 54-37 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 11.

Last season, West Unity Hilltop and Hicksville faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Hicksville faced off against Woodburn Woodlan and West Unity Hilltop took on Pioneer North Central on Dec. 5 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Wheeling Central Catholic races in front to defeat Shadyside

Wheeling Central Catholic scored early and often in an 82-27 win over Shadyside in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Last season, Wheeling Central Catholic and Shadyside squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Shadyside faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Wheeling Central Catholic took on Salineville Southern Local on Dec. 2 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek rides to cruise-control win over Cadiz Harrison Central

Wintersville Indian Creek’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cadiz Harrison Central 61-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

The last time Wintersville Indian Creek and Cadiz Harrison Central played in a 54-39 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Martins Ferry and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Cambridge on Dec. 4 at Cambridge High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central edges past Rayland Buckeye Local in tough test

Woodsfield Monroe Central posted a narrow 59-52 win over Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Rayland Buckeye Local faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Barnesville and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Caldwell on Dec. 4 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie comes up short in matchup with Xenia Legacy Christian

Xenia Legacy Christian knocked off Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 11.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Clarksville Clinton-Massie 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-11 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Xenia Legacy Christian steamrolled to a 32-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 17-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Xenia Legacy Christian and Clarksville Clinton-Massie played in a 39-34 game on Dec. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Wilmington on Nov. 30 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Youngstown Ursuline overcomes Youngstown Chaney in seat-squirming affair

Youngstown Ursuline posted a narrow 63-57 win over Youngstown Chaney in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Chaney faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Hubbard and Youngstown Ursuline took on Austintown Fitch on Dec. 6 at Austintown Fitch High School.

