MANSFIELD — Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon has announced that the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction inspected the Richland County jail. The jail was found to be in 100% compliance.

The Richland County Jail, a (Full-Service Jail), is in compliance with 178 standards, 53 “Essential,” and 125 “Important.”

Sheldon credited the staff at the jail for being in compliance.

“The efforts made daily by the staff at the jail shows how dedicated our employees are, following the established policy and procedures, and maintaining compliance to the standards set forth by the State of Ohio,” Sheldon said. “I am very proud of our staff.”

The annual jail inspection took place on Nov. 21, which was restricted to assessing compliance with a group of standards, selected from the Standards for Jails in Ohio.

The group of standards being inspected focused on Reception and Release, Classification, Security, Housing, Sanitation and Environmental Conditions, Communication, Visitation, Medical and Mental Health Services, Food Service, Recreation and Programming, Inmate Discipline, Administrative Segregation, Grievance, Staffing, and Staff Training.

The inspection consisted of inspectors receiving and/or reviewing requested documentation and/or materials, touring selected areas of the jail, and having discussions with various staff.

The total actual general housing capacity for the Richland County Jail is 234. On the date of the jail inspection, there were 181 inmates incarcerated in the Richland County Jail.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction recommended housing for the jail is 234, which is based upon total available living space and other requirements.

Officials should maintain prisoner counts within the Department’s recommended capacity figure.