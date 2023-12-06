COLUMBUS — Maurice Bradley II kept the family tradition alive.

Mansfield Senior’s junior linebacker, Bradley was selected to the Division III All-Ohio first team when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its all-state teams Wednesday afternoon.

Bradley’s father, Maurice Bradley, was a first-team All-Ohioan in Division I in 2000. His uncle, Senior High coach Chioke Bradley, was a Division I first-teamer in 1993. Cousins Myles and Mekhi were first-team picks in Division III in 2021. Mekhi repeated as a first-teamer last fall.

Maurice Bradley II had a breakout season as the Tygers (10-3) won the Ohio Cardinal Conference championship and advanced to third round of the Region 10 playoffs. Senior High fell to eventual Division III state champ Toledo Central Catholic in the regional semifinals. Bradley led the Tygers with 144 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

Five other Tygers earned All-Ohio recognition Wednesday. Amarr Davis, Ahmann Thomas, Symirr Phillips and Quinten DeBolt were third-team picks, while Duke Reese was an honorable-mention selection.

A senior, Davis will graduate as Senior High’s career leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. He had 46 catches for 708 yards and seven TDs this fall. He was a first-team All-Ohioan as a defensive back last year.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Thomas was recognized as an All-Ohioan for the third straight year along the offensive line. He was a third-teamer last year and an honorable-mention pick in 2021.

A junior, Phillips was selected on the defensive line. He had 82 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

A kicking specialist, DeBolt was selected as a punter after averaging 36.7 yards per punt. He was just as good as a kicker, where he converted 45-of-47 PATs and booted six field goals.

The left-handed Reese was an honorable mention selection at quarterback for a second straight year. He threw for 1,683 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 732 yards and eight TDs.

Ontario matched Senior High with six All-Ohio honorees after sharing the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown with Shelby and reaching the second round of the Region 10 playoffs.

Junior Bodpegn Miller was a second-team pick at quarterback. Miller completed 63.8 percent of his passes during the regular season for 2,004 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 882 yards and 14 TDs.

Brayden Robinson was a third-teamer on the offensive line. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior anchored an offensive line that helped the Warriors rank second in the MOAC in total offense.

Grason Bias was a third-teamer along the defensive line. Bias had 59 tackles during the regular season and led the Warriors with seven regular-season sacks.

Chase Studer was a third-teamer at linebacker. The senior had a team-high 70 tackles during the regular season.

Quinton Frankhouse was a third-team pick in the secondary. The senior shared the team lead with three interceptions during the regular season.

Trey Booker was a third-team pick as a kicker. Booker was 52-for-53 on PATs during the regular season and converted on all eight of his field goal attempts.

Lexington had a trio of All-Ohioans.

Aeden Nicol was a third-team pick on the defensive line, while Brayden Fogle was an honorable-mention choice as a receiver and Matt Sheets was an honorable-mention pick along the offensive line. Nicol had 90.5 tackles, while Fogle caught 39 passes for 663 yards and four TDs.

Division III All-Ohio

Offensive Players of the Year: Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance; Ziaire Stevens, Akron East; Sean Patrick, Chagrin Falls Kenston

Defensive Players of the Year: Dominic Purcell, Columbus Bishop Watterson; Ty’Req Donlow, Youngstown Ursuline

Ohio Coaches of the Year: Josh Wells, Rocky River; Mike Gilligan, Madison; Bob Mihalik, Aurora

First-Team Offense

QB: Brayden Roggow, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, 202, sr.; AJ McAninch, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-2, 195, sr.; Max Lyall, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-3, 205, jr.; Julian Patti, Rocky River, 6-2, 190, sr.; Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance, 6-4, 195, sr.; Tavien St. Clair, Bellefontaine, 6-4, 217, jr.; Alex Ritzie, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, 180, sr.

RB: Marquan Braswell, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 205, sr.; Damien Brockington, Tiffin Columbian, 5-10, 174, sr.; Nadir Langston, Columbus Hamilton Township, 5-11, 175, sr.; Jayden Wallace, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-10, 180, jr.; Sean Patrick, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-11, 190, sr.; Lamar “Bo” Jackson, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-0, 207, jr.; Cade Wolford, Jackson, 5-10, 190, sr.; Ziaire Stevens, Akron East, 5-11, 195, jr.: Christian Lynch, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-9, 180, sr.

WR/TE: Jaylen Watson, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 180, sr.; Jovon McBride, Columbus Hamilton Township, 6-1, 160, so.; Ryan Ricketti, Rocky River, 5-10, 175, sr.; Beau Himmelheber, Alliance Marlington, 5-11, 175, sr.; Noah Willig, Norton, 6-2, 170, sr.; Isaiah Smith, Mount Orab Western Brown, 6-1, 165, sr.; JayJay Etheridge, Cincinnati Mount Healthy, 5-9, 165, sr.

OL: Marc Nave, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-4, 310, sr.; Jaden Ball, Bloom-Carroll, 6-5, 303, sr.; Simon Lorenz, Dover, 6-3 280, sr.; Sean Doyle, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 6-2, 295, sr.; Ben Midea, Medina Buckeye, 6-3, 290, sr.; Garrett Dillon Rine, New Philadelphia, 6-4, 260, sr.; Jackson Smith, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-4, 229, sr.; Maden Murlin, Celina, 6-1, 255, sr.

K: Rudy Kessinger, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-0, 160, sr.

First-Team Defense

DL: Mike Cannings, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, 280, sr.; Kaden Ware, Wapakoneta, 6-2, 190, sr.; Andrew Sims, London, 6-4, 245, sr.; Nic Xanders, New Concord John Glenn, 6-2, 230, sr.; Ty’Req Donlow, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-0, 222, sr.; Noah Robinson, Tallmadge, 6-3, 200, jr.; Malachi Cumberland, Wilmington, 6-3, 242, jr.

LB: Maurice Bradley II, Mansfield Senior, 6-2, 230, jr.; Dominic Purcell, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-0, 190, sr.; Zach Rothrock, New Philadelphia, 6-2, 210, sr.; Alexander Ash, Chardon, 5-11, 176, jr.; Davon Badley, Painesville Harvey, 6-1, 200, sr.; Drew Wiley, Jackson, 5-10, 200, sr.; Danny Inglis, Canfield, 6-1, 195, sr.; Sam Mitchell, Vandalia Butler, 6-2, 205, sr.; Nate Ostendorf, Hamilton Badin, 5-11, 210, sr.

DB: Zach Jones, London, 6-1, 205, sr.; Dante Varrasso, Granville, 6-1, 180, sr.; Brodyn Bishop, Bloom-Carroll, 6-2, 178, sr.; Leo Colombi, Chardon, 6-3, 214, sr.; Carson Cheek, Hamilton Badin, 5-10, 175, sr.; Michael Smith lll, Trotwood-Madison; 5-11, 170, sr.; Allen Mabson, Vandalia Butler, 6-0, 165, jr.

P: Dom Trivisonno, Aurora, 6-0, 180, sr.

Second-Team Offense

QB: Bodpegn Miller, Ontario, 6-4, 180, jr.; Josh Woods, Columbus Hamilton Township, 6-2, 190, sr.; Beckett Long, Granville, 6-0, 145, jr.; Timothy Carpenter lll, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4, 200, sr.; Jahmeir Spain, Cincinnati Mount Healthy, 6-4, 190, jr.

RB: Braylon Gabes, Celina, 6-1, 185, sr.; Jace Knous, Wapakoneta, 5-11, 210, sr.; JJ Barton, Dover, 6-0, 190, sr.; Tyrell Russell, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-0, 165, jr.; Dylan Armentrout, Bloom-Carroll, 5-9, 185, sr.; Rod Love, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-9, 180, jr.; Austin Barrett, Hillsboro, 5-11, 194, sr.; Enzo Catania, Aurora, 6-3, 215, sr.; Luke Dobbins, Norton, 6-1, 200, sr.

WR/TE: Khalil Samuel, Columbus Beechcroft, 5-10, 155, jr.; Jamie Wright, Bexley, 6-1, 170, sr.; Andrew Baggott, Chardon, 6-5, 270, so.; Garrett Guess, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 6-4, 218, sr.; DC Ferrell, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-9, 156, jr.; Joshua Carter, Franklin, 6-0, 165, sr.; Riley Neer, Bellefontaine, 6-1 175, sr.

OL: Connor Fulton, London, 6-0, 230, sr.; Bryson Harr, Columbus Hamilton Township, 6-5, 250, sr.; Logan Bryant, Chardon, 6-0, 255, jr.; Max Robarge, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 6-0, 220, sr.; Phil Bowser, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-5, 260, jr.; Rocco Courtad, Aurora, 6-1, 275, sr.; Drew Vocke, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, 240, sr.; Jake Allen, Jackson, 6-3, 280, so.

K: Kyle Beach, Wapakoneta, 5-8, 145, sr.; Riley Ferrin, Bellbrook, 5-11, 170, jr.

Second-Team Defense

DL: Javion Jones-Cunningham, Columbus South, 6-1, 225, so.; Austin Leszynski, Chardon, 6-3, 211, sr.; Brody Lennon, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-4, 215, jr.; Josh Grambo, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-3, 225, sr.; Elijah Carter, Youngstown Chaney, 6-1, 215, sr.; Haiden Manns, Bellefontaine, 6-3, 245, sr.; Alex Florea, Bellbrook, 6-0, 315, sr.

LB: Joey Robinson, Defiance, 5-8, 165, jr.; Zander Johnson, Sandusky, 6-2, 200, sr.; Braxton Rundio, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-0, 205, sr.; Kyle Kirby, Granville, 6-1, 205, soph.; Cameron Barnhouse, New Concord John Glenn, 5-11, 180, sr.; Jaiden Boltz, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 200 sr.; Devin Shaw-Mason, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-11, 190, jr.; Jacob Umina, Bellbrook, 5-11, 190, sr.; Cael Liette, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-0, 195, sr.

DB: Andrew Glaub, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, 155, jr.; Conner Williams, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-10, 160, jr.; Andrew Bruce, Chardon, 5-11, 185, sr.; Jai’mier Scott, Cincinnati Mount Healthy, 6-0, 182, jr.; Mikey Brown Jr., Wilmington, 5-8, 160, sr.

P: Duke Brennan, Hunting Valley University School, 6-4, 165, sr.

Third-Team Offense

QB: Ethan Thanthanavong, Bloom-Carroll, 6-0, 190, jr.; Jackson Frey, Bexley, 6-2, 190, sr.; Keaton Fausel, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 175, jr.; Jack Ericson, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-1, 185, sr.

RB: Luke Smith, Geneva, 6-1, 180, sr.; Shahn Alston, Painesville Harvey, 5-10, 205, so.; Amani Powell, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-6, 155, sr.; Nick DiSalvo, Rocky River, 5-9, 185, sr.; Scottie Eaton, Canfield, 6-1, 175, sr.; Troy McCann, Medina Buckeye, 5-9, 200, jr.; Aiden Lowerey, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 5-8, 165, jr.; Nydrell Wright, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, 5-7, 210, jr.

WR/TE: Amarr Davis, Mansfield Senior, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jake Uhlenhake, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-2, 185, jr.; Tymir Cardona, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-8, 170, jr.; Brian Kortovich, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-4, 192, jr.; K’Vaughn Davis, Alliance, 6-3, 210, sr.; Evan Liette, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-10, 164, sr.; Armani Rodgers, Trotwood-Madison, 5-10, 170, so.

OL: Caden Allman, Defiance, 5-9, 195, sr.; Brayden Robinson, Ontario, 6-1, 240, sr.; Ahmaan Thomas, Mansfield Senior, 6-4, 290, sr.; Braden Ditello, London, 6-0, 220, sr.; Jackson Pelzer, Granville, 5-11, 255, jr.; Brandon Johnson, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-3, 300, sr.; Jason Thrower, Geneva, 5-10, 265, sr.; Santino Cocca, Canfield, 6-0, 230, sr.

K: Trey Booker, Ontario, 6-0, 185, sr.; Bode McCullough, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-0, 155, jr.

Third-Team Defense

DL: Blake Hershey, Clyde, 6-0, 218, sr.; Dalton Chilcoat, Celina, 6-2, 250, sr.; Symirr Phillips, Mansfield Senior, 6-1, 240, jr.; Grason Bias, Ontario, 6-3, 225, sr.; Aedan Nicol, Lexington, 6-2, 260, sr.; Ra’shaun Hill, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-5, 255, sr.; Trent Delventhal, Rocky River, 6-1, 195, sr.

LB: Chase Studer, Ontario, 5-10, 190, sr.; Tristan Britch, Bloom-Carroll, 5-11, 195, sr.; Ashton Kolenic, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 6-1, 195, sr.; Bryce Peet, Geneva, 5-10, 195, so.; Joey Kopec, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 6-2, 195, so.; CJ Frasco, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-11, 185, sr.; Antonio Rosser, Akron East, 6-0, 215, sr.; Dohnavan Collins, Vandalia Butler 6-1, 220, sr.; Raishawn Cotton, Cincinnati Mount Healthy, 5-10, 205, jr.

DB: Quinton Frankhouse, Ontario, 6-0, 175, sr.; Issac Blickensderfer, Dover, 6-4, 185, jr.; Dante Landers, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-10, 160, sr.; Josh Mommers, Rocky River, 5-9, 185, jr.; Buddy Willig, Norton, 6-1, 170, so.; Dylan Crasi, Aurora, 5-11, 160, sr.; Austin Flohre, Vandalia Butler, 6-0, 185, sr.

P: Quinten Debolt, Mansfield Senior, 5-10, 160, sr.; Sean Baumberger, Dover, 6-0, 180, sr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Brady Sutton, Mount Orab Western Brown, 5-10, 185, jr.; Caleb Moyer, Wapakoneta, 6-2, 185, so.; Brez Zipfel, Defiance, 6-2, 180, jr.; Duke Reese, Mansfield Senior, 6-4, 205, sr.; Bodhi Wolford, Jackson, 6-2, 195, so.; Trey Robinette, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 6-3, 175, jr.; Jack Judkins, Dover, 5-8, 180, so.

RB: Jordan Johnson, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-9, 165, jr.; Zane Wittekind, Marietta, 5-11, 180, sr.; Nolan Johnson, Jackson, 6-2, 205, jr.; Asher LeBeau, Washington Court House Miami Trace, 5-11, 170, sr.; Alex Pero, Athens, 5-8, 180, jr.; Etnie Richardson, New Philadelphia, 5-6, 165, sr.; Lincoln Gilcher, New Concord John Glenn, 5-8, 180, jr.

WR/TE: Matt Hall, Delaware Buckeye Valley, 5-10, 165, sr.; Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott, 6-2, 189, sr.; Jack Koerper, Tiffin Columbian, 5-11, 170, sr.; Bryce Roggow, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, 188, sr.; Brayden Fogle, Lexington, 6-4, 215, so.; Ashton Sensibaugh, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-0, 170, sr.; Keaton Hahn, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-3, 160, jr.; Justice Hughes, Dover, 6-1, 175, so.

OL: Christian Taylor, Columbus South, 6-2, 254, sr.; Nate Kreuz, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-3, 260, sr.; Ian Rutherford, Granville, 6-3, 270, sr.; Charlie Olds, Bellbrook, 6-4, 260, sr.; William Robertson, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 6-1, 240, sr.; Sean Wentling, Vandalia Butler, 6-0, 275, sr.; Elijah Williams, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-3, 280, sr.; Ethan Reynolds, Tiffin Columbian, 6-2, 267, jr.; Donte’ Waddington-Jones, Sandusky, 6-3, 280, jr.; Matt Sheets, Lexington, 6-6, 250, sr.; Ryan Price, Wapakoneta, 6-3, 220, sr. Kendric Bankston, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, 260, sr.; Tyrell Green, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-5, 325, sr.; Gary Reno, Hillsboro, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Timmy Shores, Lodi Cloverleaf, 6-3, 285, sr.; Ameer Yasin, Tallmadge, 6-6, 285, jr.; Matt Jones, Dover, 6-3, 210, sr.; Hudson Osborn, New Philadelphia, 5-11, 255, sr.; Canon Mercer, Zanesville, 6-1, 265, jr.; Clay Mathers, New Concord John Glenn, 6-1, 260, jr.; Gavin Spiker, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-4, 260, jr.

K: Treyton McKee, Bloom-Carroll, 5-11, 157, jr.; Grady Kucharson, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-10, 165, so.; Ethan Crabtree, Jackson, 6-2, 180, sr.; Brayden Bonnett, Medina Buckeye, 5-11, 156, so.; Will Nicolozakes, New Concord John Glenn, 5-9, 145, jr.

DL: CJ Youell, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 6-1, 190, jr.; Jeremiah Nash, Trotwood-Madison, 6-2, 310, fr.; Zyon Woods, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 6-2, 181, sr.; Ronald Collins, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, 250, sr.; Lucas Manderbach, Aurora, 6-3, 225, jr.; Keith Kendrick, Akron East, 6-0, 295, sr.; Alex Altier, New Concord John Glenn, 6-1, 265, so.; Boston Crowell, New Philadelphia, 6-5, 265, jr.; Chris Gargasz, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-2, 230, jr.

LB: Cooper Phillips, Granville, 6-0, 210, jr.; Luke Mangini, Gates Mills Hawken, 6-0, 210, sr.; Noah Mangold, Dayton Archbishop Carroll, 5-10, 190, sr.; Davonte Wright-Ward, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 225, sr.; Tucker Ackley, Celina, 5-8, 180, sr.; Joey Truesdale, Wapakoneta, 6-0, 220, sr.; Brady Wharton, Athens, 5-10, 185, jr..; Jacob Ford, Norton, 6-2, 230, sr.; Bronson Bendle, New Concord John Glenn, 5-10, 190, sr.; Myles Tyson, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 185, so.

DB: Elliott Bauer, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 5-11, 175, sr.; Grant Jolly, Wapakoneta, 6-0, 165, jr.; Marvon Greenlee, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-9, 160, sr.; Garret Rodenberger, Defiance, 6-4, 190, sr.; Jayden Barnes, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-1, 180, sr.; Caleb Gabes, Celina, 6-1, 175, sr.; Ricky Levak, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 5-11, 175, sr.; Constantine Detorakis, Tallmadge, 5-8, 155, sr.; Terrell Wharton Jr., Akron East, 6-1, 170, so.; Junior Smith, Marietta, 6-0, 175, sr.; Daylen Clark, Dover, 5-9, 170, jr.; Carson Long, New Philadelphia, 5-10, 170, jr.

P: Noah Thomas, Columbus Bishop Watterson, 5-10, 165, sr.; Jonathan Custis, Wilmington, 6-1, 170, sr.