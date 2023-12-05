GALION — North Central State College (NCSC), and the NC State Foundation, with a lead gift from Craig Smith Chevrolet and Craig Smith RV, are launching a new commercial drone program for 2024.

This will begin with a kickoff event on Monday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Craig Smith RV Center, 315 Gelsanliter Road in Galion.

This new program will combine online training and in-person practicum to prepare students to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s Small UAS Rule (Part 107) licensure test.

Drone operators are needed in safety forces and first responders throughout the community.

Drones can be used by police and fire personnel in a safe, responsible, and transparent manner.

“We have been working diligently with the North Central State College (NCSC) Foundation and community leaders to provide a new drone program to assist our public safety officials and citizens interested in earning certification to fly a commercial drone,” said Brent Smith of Craig Smith.

The N.C. State Foundation surveyed multiple county wide police and fire departments, with 60% saying they do not have the resource or anyone trained to pilot a drone.

 The project will protect the safety of our community and capitalize on the involvement of local police and fire departments, our NCSC police academy and NCSC criminal justice programs, and includes training staff and students on how to operate the drone for the well-being of all involved.

 This new drone program will assist our public safety officials, when needed and requested, in hostage situations, crowd monitoring, and significantly enhancing situational awareness and response times.