OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 2, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary prevails over Youngstown Ursuline

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary scored early and often to roll over Youngstown Ursuline 67-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Last season, Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Youngstown Ursuline squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

Union City falls to Ansonia in OT

Ansonia took full advantage of overtime to defeat Union City 62-60 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

The last time Ansonia and Union City played in a 34-30 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

Arcadia escapes Sycamore Mohawk in thin win

Arcadia posted a narrow 42-40 win over Sycamore Mohawk in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Sycamore Mohawk and Arcadia squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

Arlington narrowly defeats Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Arlington handed Mt. Victory Ridgemont a tough 44-31 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Last season, Arlington and Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Arlington High School.

Ashland escapes Mt. Vernon in thin win

Ashland topped Mt. Vernon 48-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mt. Vernon High on Dec. 2.

Ashtabula Edgewood pushes over Chesterland West Geauga

Ashtabula Edgewood grabbed a 59-40 victory at the expense of Chesterland West Geauga in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Chesterland West Geauga played in a 61-57 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Austintown Fitch escapes Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown in thin win

Austintown Fitch topped Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 36-32 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown and Austintown Fitch played in a 54-48 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

Bainbridge Paint Valley squeezes past Chillicothe Zane Trace

Bainbridge Paint Valley posted a narrow 36-31 win over Chillicothe Zane Trace in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Chillicothe Zane Trace squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Bellbrook crushes Franklin

Bellbrook left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Franklin from start to finish for a 55-23 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Last season, Bellbrook and Franklin faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Bellbrook High School.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan tops Springfield Northwestern

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan dismissed Springfield Northwestern by a 53-31 count in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

Bellville Clear Fork holds off Ontario

Bellville Clear Fork topped Ontario 46-39 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Last season, Bellville Clear Fork and Ontario faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

Beloit West Branch prevails over Alliance Marlington

Beloit West Branch rolled past Alliance Marlington for a comfortable 51-21 victory at Beloit West Branch High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Alliance Marlington and Beloit West Branch faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Berea-Midpark squeezes past Euclid

Berea-Midpark posted a narrow 45-37 win over Euclid in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Bryan prevails over Defiance

Bryan controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-20 win against Defiance for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Defiance High on Dec. 2.

Bryan steamrolled in front of Defiance 27-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 42-13 half margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Bryan charged to a 56-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-3 edge.

The last time Bryan and Defiance played in a 67-28 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 28, Defiance squared off with Haviland Wayne Trace in a basketball game.

Bucyrus Wynford records thin win against Centerburg

Bucyrus Wynford posted a narrow 54-48 win over Centerburg for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Byesville Meadowbrook earns stressful win over Crooksville

Byesville Meadowbrook topped Crooksville 36-31 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Byesville Meadowbrook and Crooksville played in a 45-14 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

Caldwell dominates Shadyside

Caldwell handled Shadyside 60-30 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Mogadore lets lead slip away in Canton Central Catholic’s victory

Mogadore cut in front to start, but Canton Central Catholic answered the challenge to collect a 57-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

Canton South bests Orrville

Canton South handled Orrville 54-31 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Canton South and Orrville played in a 52-30 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

Carrollton tops Alliance

Carrollton knocked off Alliance 62-46 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Last season, Carrollton and Alliance squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Carrollton High School.

Chardon slips past Chagrin Falls

Chardon finally found a way to top Chagrin Falls 63-57 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Last season, Chagrin Falls and Chardon faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Chagrin Falls High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Chagrin Falls faced off against Mayfield.

Chillicothe Southeastern claims tight victory against Piketon

Chillicothe Southeastern posted a narrow 44-37 win over Piketon on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Chillicothe Southeastern and Piketon played in a 43-38 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Cincinnati Country Day earns stressful win over Xenia Legacy Christian

Cincinnati Country Day finally found a way to top Xenia Legacy Christian 37-30 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Cincinnati Country Day opened with a 11-10 advantage over Xenia Legacy Christian through the first quarter.

The Nighthawks’ offense darted in front for a 24-17 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian showed some mettle by fighting back to a 30-25 count in the third quarter.

The Nighthawks held on with a 7-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati Madeira outlasts Reading in overtime classic

Cincinnati Madeira took full advantage of overtime to defeat Reading 47-44 on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Reading squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Reading High School.

Cincinnati Princeton takes down Cincinnati Sycamore

Cincinnati Princeton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-24 win over Cincinnati Sycamore on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Cincinnati Seven Hills delivers statement win over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Cincinnati Seven Hills dominated from start to finish in an imposing 72-23 win over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Cincinnati St. Ursula earns stressful win over Monroe

Cincinnati St. Ursula topped Monroe 50-41 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Cincinnati West Clermont darts by Oxford Talawanda

Cincinnati West Clermont earned a convincing 61-28 win over Oxford Talawanda in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Cincinnati Wyoming escapes Cleves Taylor in thin win

Cincinnati Wyoming topped Cleves Taylor 52-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

The last time Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Wyoming played in a 34-29 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

Cleveland Garfield Heights overpowers East Cleveland Shaw in thorough fashion

Cleveland Garfield Heights earned a convincing 47-19 win over East Cleveland Shaw in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Cleveland Garfield Heights and East Cleveland Shaw squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at East Cleveland Shaw High School.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East overwhelms Akron Garfield

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East dominated Akron Garfield 42-15 on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Convoy Crestview tops St. Henry

Convoy Crestview raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-37 win over St. Henry for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Coquitlam Centennial collects victory over Columbus Eastmoor

Coquitlam Centennial knocked off Columbus Eastmoor 59-46 on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Covington overwhelms Troy Christian

Covington dominated Troy Christian 70-48 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Covington High on Dec. 2.

Last season, Covington and Troy Christian faced off on Feb. 15, 2022 at Troy Christian High School.

Crown City South Gallia outlasts Bidwell River Valley

Crown City South Gallia knocked off Bidwell River Valley 45-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Dayton Carroll rides to cruise-control win over Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Dayton Carroll handled Franklin Bishop Fenwick 58-35 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Dayton Carroll and Franklin Bishop Fenwick played in a 72-61 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Dayton Centerville sprints past Miamisburg

Dayton Centerville pushed past Miamisburg for a 54-36 win in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Miamisburg played in a 64-48 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

Dayton Oakwood routs Eaton

It was a tough night for Eaton which was overmatched by Dayton Oakwood in this 65-28 verdict.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall dominates Franklin Middletown Christian

Dayton Thurgood Marshall raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-44 win over Franklin Middletown Christian for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High on Dec. 2.

De Graff Riverside denies Tipp City Bethel’s challenge

De Graff Riverside notched a win against Tipp City Bethel 48-32 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Last season, Tipp City Bethel and De Graff Riverside squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley routs Duncan Falls Philo

Dresden Tri-Valley scored early and often to roll over Duncan Falls Philo 66-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Duncan Falls Philo faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

East Liverpool routs Uhrichsville Claymont

East Liverpool raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-17 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Elmore Woodmore secures a win over New Riegel

Elmore Woodmore knocked off New Riegel 52-39 on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, New Riegel and Elmore Woodmore faced off on Feb. 24, 2022 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Elyria Open Door Christian squeezes past Etna Liberty Christian

Elyria Open Door Christian posted a narrow 30-28 win over Etna Liberty Christian in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Fort Loramie claims victory against Findlay Liberty-Benton

Fort Loramie eventually beat Findlay Liberty-Benton 50-33 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

Frankfort Adena overpowers Williamsport Westfall in thorough fashion

Frankfort Adena earned a convincing 57-36 win over Williamsport Westfall in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Williamsport Westfall squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Franklin Furnace Green grinds out close victory over Reedsville Eastern

Franklin Furnace Green topped Reedsville Eastern 60-57 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Gates Mills Gilmour barely beats Stow-Munroe Falls

Gates Mills Gilmour topped Stow-Munroe Falls 39-36 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Stow-Munroe Falls and Gates Mills Gilmour faced off on Dec. 11, 2021 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Gibsonburg thwarts Bascom Hopewell-Loudon’s quest

Gibsonburg handed Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a tough 46-33 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Last season, Gibsonburg and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Gibsonburg High School.

Granville dominates Fredericktown

Granville recorded a big victory over Fredericktown 70-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Granville Christian overwhelms Cristo Rey Columbus

Granville Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-12 win over Cristo Rey Columbus in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Granville Christian and Cristo Rey Columbus played in a 44-9 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

Hamilton Ross thwarts Trenton Edgewood’s quest

Hamilton Ross grabbed a 60-49 victory at the expense of Trenton Edgewood in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

The last time Trenton Edgewood and Hamilton Ross played in a 46-33 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

Hilliard Davidson records thin win against Hilliard Darby

Hilliard Davidson topped Hilliard Darby 37-29 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Hilliard Davidson and Hilliard Darby faced off on Feb. 18, 2022 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Houston Hou claims victory against Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Houston Hou pushed past Arcanum Franklin Monroe for a 46-30 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Houston Hou faced off against Sidney Fairlawn.

Howard East Knox delivers statement win over Mansfield Temple Christian

Howard East Knox left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Mansfield Temple Christian from start to finish for a 51-25 victory at Howard East Knox High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Huntington St. Joseph Central narrowly defeats Ironton

Huntington St. Joseph Central collected a solid win over Ironton in a 52-38 verdict on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Indianapolis Warren Central earns narrow win over Cincinnati Indian Hill

Indianapolis Warren Central topped Cincinnati Indian Hill 50-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Jackson earns solid win over West Portsmouth Portsmouth West

Jackson handed West Portsmouth West a tough 59-45 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Jamestown Greeneview collects victory over Cedarville

Jamestown Greeneview grabbed a 45-32 victory at the expense of Cedarville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury secures a win over Kansas Lakota

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury collected a solid win over Kansas Lakota in a 41-29 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury opened with a 16-9 advantage over Kansas Lakota through the first quarter.

The Lakers’ shooting darted in front for a 26-19 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Kansas Lakota didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 30-25 in the third quarter.

The Lakers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-4 edge.

The last time Kansas Lakota and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury played in a 47-38 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian overcomes Corning Miller

Lancaster Fairfield Christian eventually beat Corning Miller 47-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Corning Miller High on Dec. 2.

Last season, Corning Miller and Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Corning Miller High School.

Leipsic crushes Bloomdale Elmwood

Leipsic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bloomdale Elmwood 46-24 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Lewisburg Tri-County North carves slim margin over Pleasant Hill Newton

Lewisburg Tri-County North topped Pleasant Hill Newton 46-39 in a tough tilt at Lewisburg Tri-County North High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Pleasant Hill Newton and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 45-35 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

Liberty Township Lakota East tacks win on Fairfield

It was a tough night for Fairfield which was overmatched by Liberty Township Lakota East in this 64-40 verdict.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Fairfield squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Loudonville bests Mt. Gilead

It was a tough night for Mt. Gilead which was overmatched by Loudonville in this 61-25 verdict.

Loveland denies Cincinnati Mercy McAuley’s challenge

Loveland eventually beat Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 50-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Lowellville holds off Lisbon

Lowellville finally found a way to top Lisbon 37-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Lowellville and Lisbon squared off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Lowellville High School.

Lyndhurst Brush dominates Painesville Riverside in convincing showing

Lyndhurst Brush left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Painesville Riverside from start to finish for a 65-42 victory on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Magnolia Sandy Valley overcomes Malvern

Magnolia Sandy Valley grabbed a 51-33 victory at the expense of Malvern in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Manchester sprints past Portsmouth Clay

Manchester notched a win against Portsmouth Clay 42-25 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

Mansfield dominates New Philadelphia in convincing showing

Mansfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-28 win against New Philadelphia on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Marietta collects victory over Canton GlenOak

Marietta knocked off Canton GlenOak 57-47 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Marion Pleasant earns stressful win over Caledonia River Valley

Marion Pleasant topped Caledonia River Valley 44-43 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Marion Pleasant and Caledonia River Valley squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Martins Ferry takes down New Cumberland Oak Glen

Martins Ferry’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from New Cumberland Oak Glen 84-43 on Dec. 2 in West Virginia girls high school basketball action.

Mason defeats Cincinnati Colerain

Mason earned a convincing 86-34 win over Cincinnati Colerain in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Mason High School.

Massillon Jackson tops Smithville

Massillon Jackson notched a win against Smithville 44-34 on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Wooster Triway comes up short in matchup with Massillon Tuslaw

Massillon Tuslaw notched a win against Wooster Triway 67-57 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Wooster Triway and Massillon Tuslaw faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Wooster Triway High School.

Mentor secures a win over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian

Mentor pushed past Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian for a 42-27 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Mentor Lake Catholic pockets slim win over Chardon NDCL

Mentor Lake Catholic finally found a way to top Chardon NDCL 40-38 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

Last season, Mentor Lake Catholic and Chardon NDCL faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Lexington comes up short in matchup with Millersburg West Holmes

Millersburg West Holmes collected a solid win over Lexington in a 45-31 verdict at Lexington High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Lexington started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Millersburg West Holmes at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept a 25-15 intermission margin at the Minutemen’s expense.

Millersburg West Holmes darted to a 34-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Millersburg West Holmes and Lexington squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

Mineral Ridge tops Pepper Pike Orange

Mineral Ridge eventually beat Pepper Pike Orange 64-46 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Last season, Pepper Pike Orange and Mineral Ridge faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Mineral Ridge High School.

New Carlisle Tecumseh secures a win over Plain City Jonathan Alder

New Carlisle Tecumseh grabbed a 59-48 victory at the expense of Plain City Jonathan Alder during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

New Lexington takes down Coshocton

It was a tough night for Coshocton which was overmatched by New Lexington in this 58-22 verdict.

Last season, New Lexington and Coshocton faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Coshocton High School.

New Madison Tri-Village delivers statement win over Trotwood-Madison

New Madison Tri-Village dominated Trotwood-Madison 66-28 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale comes up short in matchup with New Washington Buckeye Central

New Washington Buckeye Central knocked off Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52-41 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

Newark Licking Valley survives for narrow win over Westerville Genoa Christian

Newark Licking Valley topped Westerville Genoa Christian 38-32 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

North Lewisburg Triad darts by Springfield Northeastern

North Lewisburg Triad raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-16 win over Springfield Northeastern in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Ottawa-Glandorf overwhelms Kalida

Ottawa-Glandorf unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Kalida 45-25 Saturday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Kalida faced off on Dec. 7, 2021 at Kalida High School.

Recently on Nov. 28, Kalida squared off with St. Marys in a basketball game.

Ottoville denies Minster’s challenge

Ottoville handed Minster a tough 59-48 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Ottoville and Minster squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Ottoville High School.

Pickerington Central survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Pickerington Central posted a narrow 53-52 win over Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Plain City Shekinah Christian denies Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day’s challenge

Plain City Shekinah Christian collected a solid win over Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day in a 44-25 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

Portland Jay County outlasts Fort Recovery

Portland Jay County pushed past Fort Recovery for a 44-30 win on Dec. 2 in Indiana girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Portland Jay County and Fort Recovery faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Fort Recovery High School.

Ravenna Southeast grinds out close victory over Burton Berkshire

Ravenna Southeast topped Burton Berkshire 41-33 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Ravenna Southeast High on Dec. 2.

Reynoldsburg tops Powell Olentangy Liberty

Reynoldsburg grabbed a 70-57 victory at the expense of Powell Olentangy Liberty for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Russia holds off Union City Mississinawa Valley

Russia finally found a way to top Union City Mississinawa Valley 54-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Salem defeats Minerva

Salem’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Minerva 64-26 at Salem High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Minerva and Salem played in a 67-18 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

Sidney takes down Troy

Sidney dominated Troy 54-27 at Sidney High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Sidney and Troy played in a 62-25 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

South Charleston Southeastern edges past Springfield Greenon in tough test

South Charleston Southeastern topped Springfield Greenon 37-36 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Springboro escapes close call with Kettering Fairmont

Springboro topped Kettering Fairmont 48-43 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Springboro and Kettering Fairmont squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont.

Strasburg tops Navarre Fairless

Strasburg grabbed a 45-33 victory at the expense of Navarre Fairless on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Strongsville tacks win on Cleveland Heights

Strongsville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-37 win over Cleveland Heights at Strongsville High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Sugarcreek Garaway posts win at Newcomerstown’s expense

Sugarcreek Garaway grabbed a 38-27 victory at the expense of Newcomerstown for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Newcomerstown High on Dec. 2.

Thornville Sheridan secures a win over New Concord John Glenn

Thornville Sheridan collected a solid win over New Concord John Glenn in a 45-30 verdict on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and New Concord John Glenn faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Toledo St. Ursula Academy carves slim margin over Monroe

Toledo St. Ursula Academy topped Monroe 50-41 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Uniontown Green tops Chagrin Falls Kenston

Uniontown Green left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Chagrin Falls Kenston from start to finish for a 51-29 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Urbana dominates Springfield Kenton Ridge in convincing showing

Urbana scored early and often to roll over Springfield Kenton Ridge 65-8 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Versailles slips past Anna

Versailles topped Anna 38-33 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Anna High on Dec. 2.

Warren Champion comes up short in matchup with Warren John F. Kennedy

Warren John F. Kennedy notched a win against Warren Champion 65-52 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Warren John F. Kennedy jumped in front of Warren Champion 25-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 41-24 advantage at halftime over the Golden Flashes.

Warren Champion showed its spirit while rallying to within 51-39 in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Warren Champion squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Kinsman Badger.

West Chester Lakota West slips past Cincinnati Oak Hills

West Chester Lakota West posted a narrow 44-38 win over Cincinnati Oak Hills in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Oak Hills played in a 54-25 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

Wheeling Central Catholic darts by Salineville Southern Local

Wheeling Central Catholic earned a convincing 63-31 win over Salineville Southern Local in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Woodsfield Monroe Central scores early, pulls away from Cadiz Harrison Central

Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 60-26 victory over Cadiz Harrison Central at Cadiz Harrison Central High on Dec. 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Youngstown Boardman narrowly defeats Louisville

Youngstown Boardman handed Louisville a tough 55-45 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 2.

The last time Louisville and Youngstown Boardman played in a 51-46 game on Nov. 30, 2022.

Youngstown Chaney rides to cruise-control win over East Palestine

Youngstown Chaney earned a convincing 56-29 win over East Palestine during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Zanesville West Muskingum overwhelms McConnelsville Morgan

Zanesville West Muskingum rolled past McConnelsville Morgan for a comfortable 45-16 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mcconnelsville Morgan High on Dec. 2.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and McConnelsville Morgan squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Beverly Fort Frye.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley earns solid win over Wintersville Indian Creek

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley eventually beat Wintersville Indian Creek 52-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Wintersville Indian Creek High on Dec. 2.

