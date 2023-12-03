Ravenna Southeast knocked off Mogadore Field 62-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 25-23 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Ravenna Southeast darted to a 43-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Mogadore Field faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

