Mayfield handled Chagrin Falls 63-34 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Mayfield breathed fire in front of Chagrin Falls 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a mammoth 34-17 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Mayfield roared to a 55-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied with a 13-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Wildcats prevailed.

Last season, Chagrin Falls and Mayfield squared off on Dec. 13, 2021 at Chagrin Falls High School.

