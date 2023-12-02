Latham Western took extra time to beat Piketon 84-83 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Piketon, as it began with a 19-9 edge over Latham Western through the end of the first quarter.

The Redstreaks proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 36-22 advantage over the Indians at the half.

Piketon enjoyed a 58-39 lead over Latham Western to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Redstreaks locked in a 68-68 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Latham Western and Piketon locked in a 75-75 stalemate.

The Indians held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

