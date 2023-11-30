Massillon posted a narrow 7-2 win over Akron Hoban in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 30.

The Tigers registered a 7-2 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Defense ruled the first, third and fourth quarters as the Tigers and the Knights were both scoreless.

The last time Akron Hoban and Massillon played in a 41-20 game on Nov. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Massillon faced off against Uniontown Green.

