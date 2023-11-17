Massillon broke to an early lead and topped Uniontown Green 31-6 on Nov. 17 in Ohio football action.

Massillon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Massillon roared to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Massillon squared off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Massillon faced off against Westerville South and Uniontown Green took on North Canton Hoover on Nov. 3 at Uniontown Green High School.

