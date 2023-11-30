OHSAA girls basketball scores for November 30, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ada narrowly defeats McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Ada grabbed a 45-32 victory at the expense of McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Ada and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Ada High School.

Andover Pymatuning Valley defeats Bristolville Bristol

Andover Pymatuning Valley earned a convincing 47-27 win over Bristolville Bristol on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Andover Pymatuning Valley and Bristolville Bristol played in a 53-30 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

Ansonia barely beats Lewisburg Tri-County North

Ansonia finally found a way to top Lewisburg Tri-County North 34-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

The last time Lewisburg Tri-County North and Ansonia played in a 50-48 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

Arcadia takes down Fostoria

Arcadia unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fostoria 56-32 Thursday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Fostoria High on Nov. 30.

The last time Fostoria and Arcadia played in a 43-18 game on Feb. 5, 2022.

Arcanum outlasts Pleasant Hill Newton

Arcanum collected a solid win over Pleasant Hill Newton in a 48-36 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

Last season, Arcanum and Pleasant Hill Newton squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Arcanum High School.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe slips past New Paris National Trail

Arcanum Franklin Monroe posted a narrow 24-15 win over New Paris National Trail in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, New Paris National Trail and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

Bellbrook sets early tone to dominate Trenton Edgewood

Bellbrook left no doubt in recording a 57-27 win over Trenton Edgewood at Trenton Edgewood High on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Belpre thwarts Stewart Federal Hocking’s quest

Belpre handed Stewart Federal Hocking a tough 63-49 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

Last season, Belpre and Stewart Federal Hocking squared off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Belpre High School.

Bidwell River Valley overcomes Hillsboro in seat-squirming affair

Bidwell River Valley posted a narrow 53-52 win over Hillsboro for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

Bradford earns solid win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Bradford knocked off West Alexandria Twin Valley South 38-25 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

The last time West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Bradford played in a 40-22 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

Brookville edges past Eaton in tough test

Brookville finally found a way to top Eaton 47-44 in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 30.

Last season, Brookville and Eaton squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Eaton High School.

Bucyrus routs Vanlue

It was a tough night for Vanlue which was overmatched by Bucyrus in this 61-30 verdict.

Bucyrus Wynford denies Howard East Knox’s challenge

Bucyrus Wynford notched a win against Howard East Knox 45-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Cadiz Harrison Central records thin win against Steubenville Catholic Central

Cadiz Harrison Central topped Steubenville Catholic Central 47-43 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

Caldwell rides to cruise-control win over Beallsville

Caldwell raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-27 win over Beallsville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Caldwell routs Beallsville

Caldwell dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-27 win over Beallsville for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

Cameron outlasts Belmont Union Local to earn OT victory

Cameron took full advantage of overtime to defeat Belmont Union Local 67-62 in a West Virginia girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Campbell Memorial pushes over Sebring

Campbell Memorial handed Sebring a tough 22-10 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

Last season, Campbell Memorial and Sebring squared off on Jan. 12, 2022 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut comes up short in matchup with Canal Winchester

Canal Winchester pushed past Sunbury Big Walnut for a 51-39 win at Canal Winchester High on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester a 14-9 lead over Sunbury Big Walnut.

The Indians and the Golden Eagles were deadlocked at 22-22 heading to the third quarter.

Sunbury Big Walnut moved ahead by earning a 34-29 advantage over Canal Winchester at the end of the third quarter.

The Indians rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Golden Eagles 22-5 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Canal Winchester and Sunbury Big Walnut played in a 46-35 game on Nov. 30, 2021.

Carey sprints past Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Carey collected a solid win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in a 55-39 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Resolve: Celina comes from behind to topple Lima Perry

Lima Perry’s advantage forced Celina to dig down, but it did to earn a 50-33 win Thursday in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 30.

Lima Perry started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over Celina at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 27-16 lead over the Commodores at the intermission.

Celina darted to a 37-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 13-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Chillicothe Southeastern barely beats McArthur Vinton County

Chillicothe Southeastern finally found a way to top McArthur Vinton County 50-46 at Chillicothe Southeastern High on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Cincinnati Deer Park overwhelms Cincinnati Hughes

Cincinnati Deer Park’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Hughes 49-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Cincinnati Walnut Hills earns solid win over Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati Walnut Hills notched a win against Morrow Little Miami 67-52 in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

Last season, Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Morrow Little Miami faced off on Dec. 11, 2021 at Cincinnati Walnut Hills.

Cincinnati West Clermont denies Cincinnati Turpin’s challenge

Cincinnati West Clermont eventually beat Cincinnati Turpin 53-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati West Clermont faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Columbiana tacks win on East Palestine

Columbiana rolled past East Palestine for a comfortable 47-20 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at East Palestine High on Nov. 30.

Last season, Columbiana and East Palestine faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at East Palestine High School.

Columbiana Crestview dominates Lowellville in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Lowellville which was overmatched by Columbiana Crestview in this 67-18 verdict.

The last time Columbiana Crestview and Lowellville played in a 43-35 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

Columbiana Heartland Christian slips past Newton Falls

Columbiana Heartland Christian topped Newton Falls 41-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, Newton Falls and Columbiana Heartland Christian squared off on Dec. 2, 2021 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Columbus South defeats Columbus Whetstone

It was a tough night for Columbus Whetstone which was overmatched by Columbus South in this 45-20 verdict.

Columbus Grove delivers statement win over Elida

Columbus Grove unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Elida 68-47 Thursday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Elida squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

Cortland Maplewood dominates Vienna Mathews

Cortland Maplewood left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Vienna Mathews from start to finish for a 54-14 victory on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Vienna Mathews and Cortland Maplewood played in a 44-36 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

Crown City South Gallia thwarts Franklin Furnace Green’s quest

Crown City South Gallia handed Franklin Furnace Green a tough 65-46 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

The last time Crown City South Gallia and Franklin Furnace Green played in a 62-19 game on Feb. 16, 2022.

Dayton Oakwood overcomes Carlisle in seat-squirming affair

Dayton Oakwood topped Carlisle 47-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dayton Oakwood High on Nov. 30.

The last time Dayton Oakwood and Carlisle played in a 55-20 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

Delphos Jefferson earns solid win over Kalida

Delphos Jefferson notched a win against Kalida 47-37 on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Delphos Jefferson and Kalida played in a 45-26 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

East Liverpool collects victory over East Liverpool Beaver Local

East Liverpool handed East Liverpool Beaver Local a tough 57-41 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

Edgerton earns narrow win over Pettisville

Edgerton posted a narrow 43-35 win over Pettisville in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

Elmore Woodmore finds OT victory against Kansas Lakota

Elmore Woodmore topped Kansas Lakota in a 46-43 overtime thriller in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, Kansas Lakota and Elmore Woodmore faced off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Cincinnati Ursuline comes up short in matchup with Fairfield

Fairfield knocked off Cincinnati Ursuline 44-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Ursuline Academy on Nov. 30.

Findlay overwhelms St. Marys

Findlay rolled past St. Marys for a comfortable 47-23 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

The last time St. Marys and Findlay played in a 42-36 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian claims victory against Haviland Wayne Trace

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian handed Haviland Wayne Trace a tough 49-34 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 30.

The last time Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Haviland Wayne Trace played in a 48-33 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

Georgetown outlasts Blanchester

Georgetown pushed past Blanchester for a 57-41 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

The last time Georgetown and Blanchester played in a 58-49 game on Jan. 16, 2023.

Germantown Valley View scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Oxford Talawanda

An early dose of momentum helped Germantown Valley View to a 53-35 runaway past Oxford Talawanda in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

Gibsonburg tops Tiffin Calvert

Gibsonburg left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Tiffin Calvert from start to finish for a 67-40 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Gibsonburg squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley claims tight victory against New Philadelphia

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley posted a narrow 48-45 win over New Philadelphia during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

Hamler Patrick Henry crushes Defiance

Hamler Patrick Henry dominated Defiance 59-20 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Defiance High School.

Hanoverton United dominates Lisbon

Hanoverton United earned a convincing 57-19 win over Lisbon for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Lisbon faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Hubbard holds off Akron Garfield

Hubbard posted a narrow 43-35 win over Akron Garfield at Hubbard High on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Kinsman Badger rides to cruise-control win over Fairport Harbor Fairport

Kinsman Badger recorded a big victory over Fairport Harbor Fairport 70-21 on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury pushes over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury eventually beat Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 37-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

The last time Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon played in a 50-37 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

Leavittsburg LaBrae delivers statement win over Niles

Leavittsburg LaBrae raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-35 win over Niles for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

Leipsic pockets slim win over Arlington

Leipsic topped Arlington 53-51 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

Liberty Center overwhelms West Unity Hilltop

Liberty Center dismissed West Unity Hilltop by a 54-19 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 30.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 13-4 lead over West Unity Hilltop.

The Tigers fought to a 33-7 half margin at the Cadets’ expense.

Liberty Center stormed to a 46-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-5 edge.

Liberty Center rides to cruise-control win over West Unity Hilltop

Liberty Center dismissed West Unity Hilltop by a 54-19 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Lima sprints past Cory-Rawson

Lima pushed past Cory-Rawson for a 49-38 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

Lima Bath narrowly defeats Spencerville

Lima Bath grabbed a 53-41 victory at the expense of Spencerville at Lima Bath High on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Marietta dominates Nelsonville-York

Marietta recorded a big victory over Nelsonville-York 74-50 in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

Marion Pleasant tops Marengo Highland

Marion Pleasant pushed past Marengo Highland for a 33-23 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, Marion Pleasant and Marengo Highland squared off on Dec. 4, 2021 at Marengo Highland High School.

Martins Ferry prevails over St. Clairsville

Martins Ferry’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Clairsville 54-25 on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

Matamoras Frontier squeezes past Woodsfield Monroe Central

Matamoras Frontier finally found a way to top Woodsfield Monroe Central 48-45 on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Matamoras Frontier and Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

McDonald overwhelms Youngstown Liberty

McDonald’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Youngstown Liberty 59-36 in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 30.

Last season, Youngstown Liberty and McDonald faced off on Dec. 6, 2021 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Milford dominates Loveland in convincing showing

Milford scored early and often to roll over Loveland 61-27 on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Loveland and Milford played in a 45-43 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

Miller City records thin win against Bluffton

Miller City topped Bluffton 53-45 in a tough tilt at Bluffton High on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Bluffton and Miller City played in a 48-40 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

Mineral Ridge slips past Girard

Mineral Ridge posted a narrow 38-33 win over Girard on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Monroe secures a win over Franklin

Monroe pushed past Franklin for a 34-20 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

The last time Monroe and Franklin played in a 34-22 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

Mt. Orab Western Brown escapes close call with Goshen

Mt. Orab Western Brown finally found a way to top Goshen 62-58 at Mt. Orab Western Brown High on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Goshen and Mt Orab Western Brown faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local overwhelms Brookfield

New Middletown Springfield Local rolled past Brookfield for a comfortable 58-33 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Brookfield squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Brookfield High School.

New Washington Buckeye Central bests Morral Ridgedale

New Washington Buckeye Central dismissed Morral Ridgedale by a 52-23 count at Morral Ridgedale High on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

North Baltimore tops Toledo Woodward

North Baltimore collected a solid win over Toledo Woodward in a 32-21 verdict on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Old Fort scores early, pulls away from Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Old Fort scored early and often in a 64-41 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Ottawa-Glandorf overcomes Van Buren’s lead to earn win

Ottawa-Glandorf fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 63-35 win over Van Buren in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Van Buren started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans kept a 28-23 halftime margin at the Black Knights’ expense.

Ottawa-Glandorf roared to a 47-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Pickerington Central overcomes Reynoldsburg in seat-squirming affair

Pickerington Central finally found a way to top Reynoldsburg 61-54 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

The last time Pickerington Central and Reynoldsburg played in a 67-36 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

Portsmouth Clay earns narrow win over Oak Hill

Portsmouth Clay topped Oak Hill 34-32 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Reading prevails over Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey

Reading scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey 56-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

Seaman North Adams darts by Fayetteville

Seaman North Adams controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-33 win against Fayetteville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Fayetteville faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Seaman North Adams High School.

South Webster slips past Raceland

South Webster posted a narrow 58-50 win over Raceland in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

St. Paris Graham edges past De Graff Riverside in tough test

St. Paris Graham posted a narrow 64-55 win over De Graff Riverside in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

Toledo Bowsher escapes close call with Metamora Evergreen

Toledo Bowsher posted a narrow 46-39 win over Metamora Evergreen in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Toledo Bowsher darted in front of Metamora Evergreen 10-4 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 21-21 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Toledo Bowsher and Metamora Evergreen locked in a 31-31 stalemate.

The Blue Racers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-8 edge.

Vincent Warren prevails over New Lexington

Vincent Warren left no doubt on Thursday, controlling New Lexington from start to finish for a 52-29 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

Vincent Warren opened with a 14-12 advantage over New Lexington through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 21-12 advantage at half over the Panthers.

Vincent Warren moved to a 32-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 20-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Vincent Warren and New Lexington faced off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Vincent Warren High School.

Warren Champion tops Poland Seminary

Warren Champion pushed past Poland Seminary for a 51-39 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 30.

The last time Poland Seminary and Warren Champion played in a 51-22 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

Warsaw River View takes down Coshocton

Warsaw River View earned a convincing 60-26 win over Coshocton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

The last time Warsaw River View and Coshocton played in a 40-39 game on Jan. 16, 2023.

Waverly secures a win over Chillicothe Zane Trace

Waverly handed Chillicothe Zane Trace a tough 50-39 loss on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Waverly and Chillicothe Zane Trace played in a 74-37 game on Dec. 23, 2021.

Waynesville narrowly defeats Middletown Madison

Waynesville pushed past Middletown Madison for a 57-47 win on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Wellston bests Corning Miller

Wellston left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Corning Miller from start to finish for a 56-18 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Wellsville bests Youngstown Valley Christian

Wellsville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown Valley Christian 51-15 Thursday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, Youngstown Valley Christian and Wellsville faced off on Jan. 3, 2022 at Wellsville High School.

Wilmington earns narrow win over Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Wilmington finally found a way to top Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

Last season, Wilmington and Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek earns stressful win over Steubenville

Wintersville Indian Creek finally found a way to top Steubenville 44-38 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Wintersville Indian Creek High on Nov. 30.

The first quarter gave Wintersville Indian Creek a 10-6 lead over Steubenville.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Big Red fought to 22-20.

Steubenville came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Wintersville Indian Creek 34-31.

The Redskins fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Big Red.

Last season, Steubenville and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Steubenville High School.

Woodburn Woodlan defeats Hicksville

Woodburn Woodlan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-16 win over Hicksville for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hicksville High on Nov. 30.

Youngstown Chaney overpowers Akron East in thorough fashion

Youngstown Chaney scored early and often to roll over Akron East 61-16 on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Akron East squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.