Ada squeezes past Cory-Rawson

Ada topped Cory-Rawson 54-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Archbold pushes over Pemberville Eastwood

Archbold collected a solid win over Pemberville Eastwood in a 54-37 verdict on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Archbold opened with a 20-9 advantage over Pemberville Eastwood through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks opened a slim 32-19 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Pemberville Eastwood rallied in the third quarter by making it 39-31.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 15-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Ashville Teays Valley collects victory over Baltimore Liberty Union

Ashville Teays Valley eventually beat Baltimore Liberty Union 58-43 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Baltimore Liberty Union High on Nov. 28.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Batavia survives overtime against Cincinnati Mariemont

Batavia took full advantage of overtime to defeat Cincinnati Mariemont 57-53 in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 28.

The last time Cincinnati Mariemont and Batavia played in a 37-34 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

Beverly Fort Frye thwarts Zanesville West Muskingum’s quest

Beverly Fort Frye notched a win against Zanesville West Muskingum 34-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 49-23 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

Botkins posts win at New Knoxville’s expense

Botkins pushed past New Knoxville for a 47-34 win on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Bowling Green barely beats Maumee

Bowling Green topped Maumee 34-30 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 28.

Last season, Bowling Green and Maumee squared off on Jan. 14, 2022 at Maumee High School.

Bryan narrowly defeats Defiance Tinora

Bryan pushed past Defiance Tinora for a 48-35 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 28.

Bryan opened with a 13-7 advantage over Defiance Tinora through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears opened a tight 23-16 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Bryan jumped to a 36-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

Caledonia River Valley records thin win against Richwood North Union

Caledonia River Valley posted a narrow 46-44 win over Richwood North Union on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Cambridge prevails over Uhrichsville Claymont

Cambridge controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-30 win against Uhrichsville Claymont at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Carey grinds out close victory over New Riegel

Carey topped New Riegel 39-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Last season, Carey and New Riegel squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

Bloom-Carroll overwhelms Logan

Bloom-Carroll earned a convincing 69-36 win over Logan on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Chillicothe Huntington narrowly defeats Chillicothe Zane Trace

Chillicothe Huntington handed Chillicothe Zane Trace a tough 48-33 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 28.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Zane Trace squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

Chillicothe Unioto prevails over Bainbridge Paint Valley

Chillicothe Unioto earned a convincing 68-10 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 28.

The last time Chillicothe Unioto and Bainbridge Paint Valley played in a 56-38 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame narrowly defeats Liberty Township Lakota East

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame knocked off Liberty Township Lakota East 55-45 on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame High School.

Circleville Logan Elm scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Washington Court House Washington

Circleville Logan Elm left no doubt in recording a 57-38 win over Washington Court House Washington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Last season, Washington Court House Washington and Circleville Logan Elm squared off on Dec. 14, 2021 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Coldwater routs Celina

Coldwater recorded a big victory over Celina 41-18 on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Cavaliers fought to an 18-8 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Coldwater jumped to a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-5 edge.

Last season, Coldwater and Celina faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Celina High School.

Columbiana Heartland Christian claims victory against Youngstown Liberty

Columbiana Heartland Christian handed Youngstown Liberty a tough 53-41 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 28.

Columbus Grandview Heights earns narrow win over Johnstown Northridge

Columbus Grandview Heights posted a narrow 56-51 win over Johnstown Northridge for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 28.

The last time Columbus Grandview Heights and Johnstown Northridge played in a 44-43 game on Feb. 8, 2023.

Columbus School for girls defeats Columbus Patriot Prep

Columbus School for girls controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-25 win against Columbus Patriot Prep in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales darts by Bexley

Columbus St. Francis DeSales dominated Bexley 57-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Convoy Crestview bests Rockford Parkway

Convoy Crestview unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rockford Parkway 62-34 Tuesday on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Rockford Parkway faced off on Nov. 30, 2021 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Corning Miller escapes close call with Sugar Grove Berne Union

Corning Miller posted a narrow 32-23 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

The Falcons’ shooting jumped in front for a 16-10 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Sugar Grove Berne Union came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Corning Miller 22-19.

The Falcons fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rockets.

The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Corning Miller played in a 52-8 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Defiance Ayersville tops Fayette

Defiance Ayersville handled Fayette 62-12 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 28.

Delaware Buckeye Valley routs Mt. Vernon

Delaware Buckeye Valley earned a convincing 58-26 win over Mt. Vernon at Mt. Vernon High on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin escapes Pickerington North in thin win

Delaware Olentangy Berlin topped Pickerington North 48-47 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 28.

The last time Pickerington North and Delaware Olentangy Berlin played in a 39-32 game on Dec. 14, 2021.

Delphos Jefferson tacks win on New Bremen

Delphos Jefferson dominated New Bremen 62-31 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 28.

Delphos Jefferson jumped in front of New Bremen 15-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a slim 27-18 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Delphos Jefferson pulled to a 50-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 12-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Delphos Jefferson and New Bremen played in a 50-30 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

Delta takes down Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Delta unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Oregon Cardinal Stritch 49-22 Tuesday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 28.

Dublin Jerome narrowly defeats Plain City Jonathan Alder

Dublin Jerome notched a win against Plain City Jonathan Alder 44-26 on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Findlay Liberty-Benton scores early, pulls away from Tiffin Columbian

Findlay Liberty-Benton took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Tiffin Columbian 65-14 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Tiffin Columbian High on Nov. 28.

Fort Jennings bests Lima Central Catholic

Fort Jennings raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-16 win over Lima Central Catholic at Fort Jennings High on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fort Jennings and Lima Central Catholic faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Anna takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Fort Loramie

Fort Loramie overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 49-30 win against Anna in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 28.

The last time Fort Loramie and Anna played in a 38-32 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

Fort Recovery slips past Union City Mississinawa Valley

Fort Recovery finally found a way to top Union City Mississinawa Valley 43-38 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 28.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Jan. 3, 2022 at Fort Recovery High School.

Frankfort Adena earns solid win over Chillicothe Southeastern

Frankfort Adena pushed past Chillicothe Southeastern for a 64-51 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 28.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Southeastern squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Franklin overcomes Eaton

Franklin handed Eaton a tough 52-39 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Fremont Ross sprints past Sylvania Northview

Fremont Ross handed Sylvania Northview a tough 53-41 loss on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fremont Ross and Sylvania Northview squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Genoa Area slips past Elmore Woodmore

Genoa Area posted a narrow 46-45 win over Elmore Woodmore for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 28.

Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Genoa Area squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Genoa Area High School.

Grove City Central Crossing collects victory over Westerville North

Grove City Central Crossing handed Westerville North a tough 51-33 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 28.

Hamler Patrick Henry denies Miller City’s challenge

Hamler Patrick Henry collected a solid win over Miller City in a 43-31 verdict on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Miller City and Hamler Patrick Henry faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace sets early tone to dominate Defiance

Haviland Wayne Trace took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Defiance 51-19 on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Hicksville escapes Continental in thin win

Hicksville topped Continental 37-36 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Houston Hou secures a win over Sidney Fairlawn

Houston Hou collected a solid win over Sidney Fairlawn in a 56-37 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Last season, Houston Hou and Sidney Fairlawn faced off on Jan. 6, 2022 at Houston Hou High School.

Johnstown posts win at Columbus Hamilton Township’s expense

Johnstown knocked off Columbus Hamilton Township 53-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 28.

Last season, Johnstown and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Kalida earns narrow win over St. Marys

Kalida finally found a way to top St. Marys 39-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic dominates Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Lancaster Fisher Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-13 win over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans squared off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange pockets slim win over Dublin Scioto

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange topped Dublin Scioto 45-37 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 28.

Malvern slips past Lisbon

Malvern topped Lisbon 42-36 in a tough tilt on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Maria Stein Marion Local overwhelms Lima Shawnee

It was a tough night for Lima Shawnee which was overmatched by Maria Stein Marion Local in this 62-27 verdict.

Marietta tacks win on Martins Ferry

Marietta dismissed Martins Ferry by a 61-33 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Marietta opened with a 14-7 advantage over Martins Ferry through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 24-22 at the intermission.

Marietta jumped to a 38-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 23-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Marion Pleasant rides to cruise-control win over Cardington-Lincoln

Marion Pleasant earned a convincing 61-26 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Marysville dominates Hilliard Bradley in convincing showing

Marysville left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Hilliard Bradley from start to finish for a 50-18 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 28.

The last time Marysville and Hilliard Bradley played in a 48-37 game on Feb. 19, 2022.

Mayfield crushes Chagrin Falls

Mayfield handled Chagrin Falls 63-34 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Mayfield breathed fire in front of Chagrin Falls 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a mammoth 34-17 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Mayfield roared to a 55-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers rallied with a 13-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Wildcats prevailed.

Last season, Chagrin Falls and Mayfield squared off on Dec. 13, 2021 at Chagrin Falls High School.

McDonald earns narrow win over Windham

McDonald finally found a way to top Windham 45-42 in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 28.

Mogadore Field carves slim margin over Canton Central Catholic

Mogadore Field finally found a way to top Canton Central Catholic 34-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 28.

Monroe tops Hamilton

Monroe grabbed a 50-39 victory at the expense of Hamilton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Montpelier posts win at Edgerton’s expense

Montpelier eventually beat Edgerton 46-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Morral Ridgedale denies Vanlue’s challenge

Morral Ridgedale handed Vanlue a tough 47-36 loss on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

New Albany claims victory against Dresden Tri-Valley

New Albany handed Dresden Tri-Valley a tough 53-43 loss at New Albany High on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Northwood defeats Tontogany Otsego

It was a tough night for Tontogany Otsego which was overmatched by Northwood in this 46-10 verdict.

Norwood’s speedy start jolts Cincinnati Deer Park

Norwood rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 60-24 win over Cincinnati Deer Park in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Ottawa Hills overcomes Rossford

Ottawa Hills collected a solid win over Rossford in a 46-36 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 28.

Ottoville darts by Van Wert Lincolnview

Ottoville recorded a big victory over Van Wert Lincolnview 65-44 in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 28.

The last time Van Wert Lincolnview and Ottoville played in a 35-31 game on Feb. 24, 2022.

Perrysburg dominates Holland Springfield in convincing showing

Perrysburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Holland Springfield 67-42 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 28.

The last time Holland Springfield and Perrysburg played in a 41-37 game on Feb. 23, 2023.

Pettisville earns solid win over West Unity Hilltop

Pettisville knocked off West Unity Hilltop 58-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at West Unity Hilltop High on Nov. 28.

Last season, Pettisville and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Piketon pockets slim win over Williamsport Westfall

Piketon posted a narrow 50-45 win over Williamsport Westfall on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Piketon and Williamsport Westfall squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Portsmouth delivers statement win over Ashland Boyd County

Portsmouth dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-39 win over Ashland Boyd County in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Reynoldsburg takes down Grove City

Reynoldsburg dominated from start to finish in an imposing 81-50 win over Grove City in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 28.

South Point posts win at Greenup County’s expense

South Point notched a win against Greenup County 38-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

The last time Greenup County and South Point played in a 48-27 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

Spencerville barely beats Delphos St. John’s

Spencerville posted a narrow 49-42 win over Delphos St. John’s in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

St. Henry overpowers Wapakoneta in thorough fashion

St. Henry raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 72-43 win over Wapakoneta at St. Henry on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Sunbury Big Walnut dominates Marion Harding

Sunbury Big Walnut controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-48 win against Marion Harding for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sunbury Big Walnut High on Nov. 28.

Last season, Sunbury Big Walnut and Marion Harding squared off on Jan. 18, 2022 at Sunbury Big Walnut High School.

Swanton escapes Millbury Lake in thin win

Swanton topped Millbury Lake 37-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Last season, Millbury Lake and Swanton squared off on Feb. 16, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

Sycamore Mohawk earns solid win over Galion Northmor

Sycamore Mohawk knocked off Galion Northmor 48-29 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sycamore Mohawk High on Nov. 28.

Toledo Christian dominates Pioneer North Central

Toledo Christian handled Pioneer North Central 92-12 in an impressive showing at Pioneer North Central High on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Toledo Whitmer tacks win on Napoleon

Toledo Whitmer raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-30 win over Napoleon in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 28.

Van Buren crushes Fostoria

Van Buren earned a convincing 56-26 win over Fostoria in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 28.

Warren John F. Kennedy thwarts Kinsman Badger’s quest

Warren John F. Kennedy handed Kinsman Badger a tough 66-53 loss at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic on Nov. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Waynesfield-Goshen earns stressful win over Pandora-Gilboa

Waynesfield-Goshen posted a narrow 55-52 win over Pandora-Gilboa during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Nov. 28.

Wellsville delivers statement win over Toronto

It was a tough night for Toronto which was overmatched by Wellsville in this 53-13 verdict.

Xenia Legacy Christian dominates Dayton Miami Valley in convincing showing

Xenia Legacy Christian handled Dayton Miami Valley 65-38 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy on Nov. 28.

Xenia Legacy Christian darted in front of Dayton Miami Valley 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 34-18 advantage at half over the Rams.

Xenia Legacy Christian steamrolled to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with an 18-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Dayton Miami Valley faced off on Dec. 9, 2021 at Dayton The Miami Valley School.

