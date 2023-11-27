Geneva L. (Johnson) Shindeldecker, 77, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Geneva was born December 21, 1945, in Mt. Sterling, KY, to Winfred and Elsie (Ray) Johnson. She was married to Jerry Shindeldecker for 29 years until his passing on October 13, 2003. Her family was very important to her, and she loved to spend time with them. Geneva enjoyed puzzles, crosswords, cooking, and reading.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Alsept of Melbourne, FL, Clayton (Cindy) Alsept, Jr. of Westfield, IN, and Paula (Aaron) Fenner of Mansfield; grandchildren, Andrew Leonard (Karissa) Fenner, Allison Lorene Fenner, Hayley Alsept, Cody Alsept, and Caitlyn (Jacob) Steckler; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Lexie, and Amelia; and siblings, Beverly (Paul) Mansfield of Mt. Sterling, KY, Phillip (Patricia) Johnson of GA, and Jeff (Tammy) Johnson of Sharpsburg, KY.

Along with her husband, Jerry, Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Betty Hudson, James Carpenter, and Phyllis Allen; twelve sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and daughter-in-law, Sandie Alsept.

Geneva will be buried in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com