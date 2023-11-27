CRESTLINE — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is gearing up for the season; this year’s highly-anticipated Holiday Open House & Auction is a local tradition of festive fun that you won’t want to miss.

The 2023 GCACC Holiday Open House & Auction will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hub at Village Square, 311 N Seltzer Street, Crestline.

Limited tickets are still available for purchase online at www.galion-crestlinechamber.org and at the chamber office, 138 Harding Way W, Galion. The cost to attend is $20 per person, or $150 to reserve a whole table (eight seats).

Raffle tickets are also available online and at the office, also at a cost of $20 apiece, with winners drawn for a $1000 first-prize, $750 second-prize, $500 third-prize, and a $250 fourth-prize award.

As in past years, the auction will again be a ‘hybrid,’ with items and bidding both online and live at the event; the online auction starts Wed, Nov. 29 and ends Fri, Dec. 8 (the morning after the Open House).

At the time of this writing, over 70 items have been donated to the auction, including: multiple tool sets, several pieces of jewelry, Ohio State Reformatory tour tickets, a horseback riding lesson, venue rentals, a huge cast iron fire pit, a Keurig, a copper kettle, a Heise pool pass, passes to sporting events, dinner for two every month for a year from Granny’s Kitchen, and even a faucet for a bathroom sink!

Aside from these exciting individual items, there is also a plethora of gift baskets bursting with fun, delicious, and/or useful items from local businesses, such as Phil’s Deli, Keller Auto Parts, Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture, RavensCloak Reiki & Treasures, and Crossroads Original Designs.

Catering will be provided by Buehler’s and will include hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and the bar at the Hub will be open, with special cocktails on offer.

Holiday music will be performed live, and there will of course be raffles (including the ubiquitous 50/50 drawing), games, a wine pull, a spirits pull, a photo booth, and lots more fun.

This event serves as GCACC’s largest non-dues income generator each year, allowing the chamber to keep dues at affordable rates, continue to advocate for our business community, and pursue economic development opportunities for our area.

GCACC thanks the following event sponsors: Avita Health System, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Cleaning By Carrie, Cochran & Associates, CoreCare Chiropractic, CSI Insurance, Dzugan Real Estate, Earthworm Construction, Firelands Federal Credit Union, First Federal Bank of Ohio, Galion Elks Lodge, Guy’s Insurance, Mizick Miller, Oakstone Landscape, Park National Bank, Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Signature HealthCare, and Snyder Funeral Home.

Any questions? Call the GCACC at (419) 468-7737.