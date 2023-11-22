As a special treat looking forward to Saturday’s Ohio State at Michigan game in Ann Arbor, we asked Lexington’s Mike Clapper to recite famed Ohio author James Thurber’s poem “When Chic Harley Got Away.”

Clapper is the public address announcer at Lexington High School sporting events and recently retired after 12 years as the voice of the Washington Mystics in the WNBA.

Harley was a three-time All-American who intercepted four passes and ripped off a 42-yard touchdown run in the Buckeyes’ first win over Michigan in 1919 at Ann Arbor.