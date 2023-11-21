MANSFIELD — Madison High School emerged as the champion from the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Fall Academic Challenge.

The Challenge Tournament took place on Nov. 16 and 17 following the fall league, which was held virtually on Oct. 23, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13.

This year MOESC divided districts between two days for the tournament to accommodate more students.

Each winner for the varsity bracket of the three different competitions earned a bid to the Ohio Academic Competition run by the state.

Tournament Day 1

Varsity bracket A teams: Highland, Ashland A, Madison, Loudonville and Mount Gilead Varsity bracket B teams: Tiffin Columbian, Colonel Crawford, Mansfield City, Ashland B and Crestview.

For varsity, the top team for each bracket (Madison for bracket A and Tiffin for bracket B) faced off in the final: Madison took the Championship with a score of 46 to Tiffin’s 42.

Madison was coached by Jim Dillon and was composed of Jacob Ford, Aiden Mooneyham, Tyler Batcheller, Justin Gibson and Sam Myers.

The members of Tiffin’s team were Casey Vasko, Ashley Edmond, Parker Stroub, Sami LeGrant, Alex Bupp, Ethan Schmidt, Kenton Fell and Christian Keefe.

JV bracket A teams: Colonel Crawford A, Highland A, Madison, Mansfield City and Loudonville.

JV bracket B teams: Colonel Crawford B, Highland B, Tiffin, Ashland and Crestview.

The top teams for each JV bracket (Madison for bracket A and Tiffin for bracket B) faced off in the final: Madison once again took the championship with a score of 32 to Tiffin’s 22.

The JV Madison team was also coached by Jim Dillon and was composed of Santana Hoffman, Hannah Markley, Katelinn Ransom, Hannah Fultz, Kaylee Stone, Chris Lucas, Cameron Porter, Bradlee Kotterman, Bryce Tudor and Jerryd Hartman.

Tiffin’s JV team was made up of Eve Knisely, Amelia Miller, Carlea Adams, Alisea Reinhart, Angela Liu, Aiden John, Curtis Steele and Ash Razzouk.

Tournament Day 2

Varsity bracket A teams: Lexington, Mansfield Christian A, Clear Fork Valley, Mapleton and Northmor.

Varsity bracket B teams: Mansfield Christian B, Mount Vernon, Hillsdale, Ontario and St. Peter’s.

The top team for each bracket (Mansfield Christian A for bracket A and Mount Vernon for bracket B) faced off in the final:

Mansfield Christian A took the Championship with a score of 51 to Mount Vernon’s 44.

Mansfield Christian A was coached by Shari Shephard, and the team members were Brooklynn Petersen, Aidan Karger, Noah Kapustar and Landon Mattix.

Mount Vernon was coached by Rob Fetters, and the team was composed of Wyatt Zeiner, Matthew MacDonald, Tucker Tooley and Jason Thomas.