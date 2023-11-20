SHELBY — Pioneer Career & Technology Center has announced that Steve Tackett is the recipient of the honorary Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award was established for an alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer, and continues to live, work, and serve in their community.

“On behalf of the Pioneer Career & Technology Center and the Pioneer Alumni Association, we feel this year’s honoree exemplifies this award and everything Pioneer and career technical education has to offer,” the school stated in a press release.

Steve Tackett is a 1983 Pioneer Graduate from Plymouth, who completed the Industrial Drafting program. While at Pioneer, he received the 1983 Citizenship Award.

After graduation, Steve began his career at Hi-Stat Manufacturing as a CAD operator, then transitioned to Gorman Rupp in Bellville, where he still works today.

In his 30 years there, he has continued to use the skills he learned at Pioneer and is now the Engineering Technical CAD Manager.

He has also stayed involved in his church for the past 50 years and has served as Sunday School Superintendent since 1998.

He continues to give back to the manufacturing industry and his community.