SHELBY — Pioneer Career & Technology Center has announce The Renaissance Performing Arts Theatre as the Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the Year.

Inspired by Ralph Phillips and Phillips Manufacturing Tower Company, this 17-year tradition is one of great honor. The award was created to recognize outstanding businesses that support the goals, mission, and excellence of Pioneer.

Chelsie Thompson, President & CEO, and Mike Miller, former President, along with staff and families, joined Pioneer administrators, past recipients, and members of the community to receive their award in recognition.

Anne Kurtzman, Pioneer Performing Arts Instructor, nominated The Renaissance & Performing Arts Theatre for the award and expressed her appreciation for all they have done to support the students of Pioneer.

“The Renaissance Theatre has become integral to the success of Pioneer’s Performing Arts Program,” Kurtzman said.

During the school day, students receive instruction from Renaissance staff and work behind the scenes with them for the real-world application of performing art skills.

The Renaissance allows students to work on the tech crew for theatre performances, utilize their space for hands-on learning opportunities, and also awards Pioneer students with internship opportunities.

The partnership is an essential connection to the industry.

Pioneer’s Culinary Arts program hosted a dinner event for the award celebration. Students showcased their skills to serve a delicious menu of specialties to the honorees.