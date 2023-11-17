Rose Grace Frangella, age 91, a resident of Shelby, died Thursday, November 16, 2023 in Avita Ontario Hospital. She spent the last year living and enjoying life at Ontario Estates.

Born August 28, 1932 in Shelby to Dominic and Rosa (Barone) Frangella, she had been a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1950 graduate of Shelby High School, she attended Mary Manse College in Toledo. She was employed at the City of Shelby for 20 years, working at the utility office before becoming the Assistant Director of Finance, retiring in 1986 and was also employed at Kroka & Associates, retiring in 1994. She was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Church where she served as Eucharistic Minister, the Daughters of Isabella and the American Lexion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels and at St. Mary’s.

Survivors include: two sisters, Margaret Kleinhenz of Kensington, Maryland, and Stella Sutter of Mansfield, and numerous nieces, nephews and other friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Sister Teresa Frangella, James (Rose) Frangella, Elizabeth (Bert) Goetz, Ray (Nellie) Frangella, Frances (Gene) Long, Mary (Jim) Keil, baby brother Alfred Frangella; and two brothers-in-law, Dr. Henry Kleinhenz, and Robert Sutter, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby Tuesday, November 21, 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM. A funeral mass will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment held in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial expressions may be made to Shelby Helpline at 29 1/2 Walnut St, Shelby, OH 44875 or the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 29 West St, Shelby, OH 44875.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

