COLUMBUS: Judith Nosker Croghan exemplified the “Fourfold Philosophy of the American Youth Foundation” — rising to the challenge of living a well-balanced life mentally, physically, socially, and spiritually.

As she was winning the battle against cancer, doctors were amazed that Judy’s level of physical and mental health matched that of much younger patients. It came as a surprise to everyone, therefore, when Judy’s lungs suddenly began to fail. She was admitted to Riverside Hospital where, again, the strength of her body and sharpness of her mind (and sense of humor) continued to impress everyone who came into contact with her. In spite of this, her lungs eventually gave out. She passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 8. She was 84.

Judy was born on June 13, 1939, in Zanesville, Ohio to Francis L. “Mike” Nosker and Georgia Belle (Kelly) Nosker. Judy loved spending time with her family! She fondly remembered her childhood being spent with parents, grandparents, and siblings. Her love of family, zest for life, sense of humor, and commitment to learning continued throughout her lifetime.

While growing up in Dayton, she enthusiastically pursued many interests from Girls Scouts to Rainbow Girls, from 8th grade choir (where future husband, Tom, was the accompanist), to attending classes at the Dayton Art Institute. She made life-long friends while attending Roosevelt High School for 8th & 9th grade. She then transferred to Patterson Co-op High School, where her secretarial training led to a job as a school secretary (while still in high school!) and at Upland Manufacturing.

On a blustery December 17, 1960, she married Tom Croghan (her 8th grade sweetheart). They both graduated from beloved Otterbein College. Otterbein was another source of life-long friends. Judy was a cheerleader, was active in the Sigma Alpha Tau sorority, served on student council, performed in plays, and attended many dances and events – all while studying and holding down jobs (including serving at Richardson’s restaurant).

After graduation, Judy taught at Ninth Ave School, a few blocks from where husband, Tom, was attending O.S.U. Medical School. Following Dr. Croghan’s two years of duty with the U.S. Air Force & four years of OB/GYN residency, Judy and Tom moved to Mansfield, Ohio with their four children.

Maintaining an active life, Judy served on the Board of the UMCA, the Rehabilitation Center, and Planned Parenthood; as President of the Richland County Medical Auxiliary, President of the Child Study Club, and Public Policy Chair for the AAUW. At Discovery School, she was a tutor, served on the Middle School Organizational Committee, and as a parent volunteer. She served the Mansfield City Schools on the Reorganization Committee and tutored in the HOST program. She taught reading for Altrusa’s “Earning by Learning” program. Judy has served in various capacities at the Richland Academy, the Renaissance Theater, the Mansfield Art Center, the Mansfield Symphony, the Colony Club, and the March of Dimes. She enjoyed being a dancer in the chorus line of the Town Roast. Judy was an active member of the First Presbyterian and then the First Congregational Churches in Mansfield. She served as the Chairwoman for the Med Center Hospice Gala.

The Croghan home housed and fed countless musicians and Jazz Camp students and faculty over the years. The Croghans were also blessed to host a foreign exchange student from Finland. Antti, his wife, and their children have become part of the Croghan family.

Judy loved to travel and learn the history of various countries. She and Tom visited 35 countries as well as most of the states in the U.S.A.

Her commitment to learning continued as she took Life-Long Learning Courses from Otterbein University. She also learned to text and Zoom to stay in touch with family members.

Judy is survived by her four children Jeffrey (Carmen) Croghan, Kathleen Croghan, Karen Croghan, and Michael (Jessica) Croghan, eight grandchildren Ross (Kim) Croghan, Maggie (Kody) McAllister, Austin and Lavinia Abbott, Mackenzie (Lukas) Ousley, Evan Duffey, and George and Jack Croghan, great-grandchild Georgia McAllister, a special “adopted” exchange student from Finland, Antti Rissanen, siblings Mikie Barger, David (Barbara) Nosker, and Sam (Mary) Nosker, siblings-in-law Bill Monroe, Pam Croghan, Dennis (Sharon) Croghan, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Jerry Barger and Bob Croghan, sister-in-law Pat Monroe, nephew Michael Croghan, and niece Aimee Lynn (Nosker) Jones Lane.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Judith Ann (Nosker) Croghan will be held at the First Congregational Church in Mansfield on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. 640 Millsboro Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

Please, in lieu of flowers, THE FAMILY ASKS FOR LETTERS (memories/personal experiences) to be sent to Snyder Funeral Home, PO Box 3085, Mansfield, Ohio 44904. Memorial contributions may be made to (listed alphabetically): The American Youth Foundation (Camp Miniwanca), First Congregational Church of Mansfield, Otterbein University, the Women’s Fund at Richland Foundation & (in light of recent world events) World Central Kitchen – either directly or through the funeral home.

