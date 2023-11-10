“Airport Encounters,” a series of 12 vignettes that all take place in an airport waiting area, opens Friday night for a two-weekend run on the Second Stage at the Mansfield Playhouse. Directed by Gregg Ashbrook II, the show has a cast of 14 local actors: Suzanne Allen, Missey Anderson, Liana Ashbrook, Adrian Burns, Josie Burns, Isabella Houser, Jeff Hutchinson, Mary Kettering, Graham Leonard, Mary Schalmo, Megan Shoup, Michael Sizemore, Scott Stoops and Janet Wittenmyer. General admission tickets are $13 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 419-522-2883. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/playhouse/3818. The show will be performed Nov. 10-11 and Nov. 17-18 at 8 p.m. each night.